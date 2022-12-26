ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
u.today

Shiba Inu (SHIB) Might Rally in 2023, Here Are 3 Scenarios

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
u.today

Ethereum (ETH) Price Analysis for December 31

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
u.today

Bitcoin (BTC) Price Analysis for January 1

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
u.today

SHIB Burn Rate Spikes 13,198% as Hundreds of Millions of Shiba Inu Get Removed

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
u.today

Toncoin (TON) Had Relative Positive Growth in 2022, Will This Year Be Better?

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
u.today

Cardano Founder Criticizes Nassim Taleb, Here's Why

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
u.today

$1 DOGE Bet of This Influencer Fails, Now He Might Delete His Account

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
u.today

1 Billion XRP Unlocked From Escrows, Here's Where Tokens Go

Exactly 1 billion XRP tokens were unlocked from escrow accounts on the first day of the year. While such occurrences are considered commonplace and usual for many in the XRP community, this time it was not without surprises. If previously XRP was unlocked directly from Ripple escrows, this time, according to Whale Alert, it happened in unknown accounts.
u.today

Here's How "Blockchain-based Gold" Projects Precious Metal's Upcoming Movement

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
u.today

SHIB Burn Rate Jumps as Community Removes Another Massive Lump of Shiba Inu

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
u.today

Shiba Inu: Here Are Expectations From Community in 2023

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
u.today

Cardano (ADA) Price Analysis for December 31

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
u.today

Fantom Becomes Most Rapidly Growing Network on Market With 2,108% Increase in 1 Year

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
u.today

Cardano: What Happened in 2022? IOG Shares Highlights of Landmark Year

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
u.today

XRP Readies for 2023 Move as Buying Power Resurfaces in Market

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
u.today

Shiba Inu's BONE Shows Interesting Price Action Amid SHIB Falling

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
u.today

ADA Kicks Off 2023 in Green, Crypto Capital Founder Thinks It Might Just Be Starting

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
u.today

Ripple-SEC Settlement Expected by Community in 2023: CryptoLaw Founder's Poll

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
u.today

Robert Kiyosaki Buys More Bitcoin Right Now, Here's Why

It would have seemed that the year 2022 would end without a final opinion on Bitcoin and cryptocurrencies by Robert Kiyosaki, the author of the bestselling business motivational literature "Rich Dad Poor Dad," but on the last day of the year the writer reported his current point of view in this field.

Comments / 0

Community Policy