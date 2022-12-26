ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Canton, OH

Letter to the editor: NIL is bad for college sports

By The Repository
 3 days ago

The NIL (name, image and likeness) has now ruined college sports as we know it.

Althetes will now sign with the highest bidder.

The only way to stop it is to set a maximum of the cost of their entire college scholarships plus a certain level for other needs. If they earn more, they cannot compete as an amateur and will lose the scholarship money plus all fringe benefits.

If they want to be paid as a pro, let them declare for the draft and see how much they can earn there, giving up their status as an amateur.

Harry Krichbaum, Canton Township

