KOMU

Morgan County fire officials rescue deer stuck on Lake of the Ozarks

GRAVOIS MILLS - The Gravois Fire Protection District and the Missouri Department of Conservation rescued a young deer that was trapped on a frozen Lake of the Ozarks Tuesday. According to GPFD's Facebook post on the rescue, crews got the Button Buck, "Randy," out of the Gravois Arm of the lake at 11:52 a.m.
MORGAN COUNTY, MO
100.9 The Eagle

See Inside a Victorian Missouri Mansion That’s $1,000 Per Night

Ever wanted to stay in a huge Victorian mansion? What's it worth to you? There's an option in Missouri that's gorgeous, but it'll cost ya. I found this beautiful place on Airbnb in Ashland, Missouri. That's between Columbia and Jefferson City if you're not familiar with the area. The owner Angela describes it as "13 acres are nestled in the middle of farmland and super close to Jefferson City and Columbia" and they're not wrong. Yes, it's pricey, but when you see the pics you'll understand why maybe.
ASHLAND, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Observed holiday leaves Columbia’s homeless with few options

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Bus routes and city-operated buildings closed their doors Monday in observance of Christmas. However, the closures left Columbia's homeless with few options when a local shelter closed for the day. Room at the Inn is a local shelter in Columbia that extended its hours over the holiday weekend. RATI chose to keep The post Observed holiday leaves Columbia’s homeless with few options appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA, MO
kwos.com

Strong turnout for opening of Columbia’s new Tacos4Life

The dining room and the drive-through at Columbia’s new Tacos4Life restaurant on East Green Meadows have been busy. Their three-day soft opening was earlier this month. Reporter Zola Crowder from Zimmer’s “Inside Columbia” magazine says that for every meal that’s purchased at Tacos4Life, one meal is donated to a nonprofit to help feed starving children. Zola reports that during the soft opening, enough donations were raised to cover more than 35,000 meals.
COLUMBIA, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Large police presence near Providence Road and Interstate 70 in Columbia

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) There is a large police presence at the Interstate 70 eastbound on-ramp at Providence Road. The Boone County Joint Communications tweeted that there was a collision in the area. BCJC: Motor Vehicle Collision I70 eastbound near Providence. Use caution, avoid area if possible.— Boone County Joint Communications (@BCJC911) December 29, 2022 An The post Large police presence near Providence Road and Interstate 70 in Columbia appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA, MO
St. Joseph Post

Missouri man dies after struck by pickup

MILLER COUNTY — A Missouri man died in an accident just before 7p.m. Wednesday in Miller County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 1987 Chevy 1500 driven by Cory W. Dunn, 35, Eldon, was westbound on Business Route 54 just east of East View Drive. The pickup struck...
MILLER COUNTY, MO
lakeexpo.com

14 Pets Killed In Christmas Eve Single-Wide Trailer Fire Near Lake Of The Ozarks

LINN CREEK, Mo. — Fire destroyed a single-wide trailer and killed 14 family pets, as firefighters battled both fire and ice on Christmas Eve. Osage Beach Fire Units were dispatched for a residential structure in the area of Calvert Lane in Linn Creek at 8:45 a.m. on Dec. 24. The fire district says units were on scene 10 minutes after dispatch; they found a fully involved single-wide trailer.
LINN CREEK, MO
FOX2Now

Missouri’s Lake of the Ozarks claims another life

LAKE OF THE OZARKS, Mo. — An Osage Beach man has died after falling into Lake of the Ozarks Thursday afternoon (12/22), according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol (MHP). At around 2:20 p.m. yesterday, MHP was called to Surdyke Port 20, where 69-year-old Dean Guiducci had reportedly fallen off a dock into the Lake.
OSAGE BEACH, MO
lakeexpo.com

At Sea For 16 Years, New Sunrise Beach American Legion Commander Says There's No Place Like Home

New American Legion Zack Wheat Post No. 624 Sunrise Beach Commander Austin Teel traveled to more than 40 countries while in the service. “They were all neat to visit, but there is not one yet that I would want to live in,” Teel remembered. “The thing that is missing, is the freedom. Unless you travel extensively, you really cannot comprehend how wonderful the freedoms are that we enjoy here in the United States.”
SUNRISE BEACH, MO
lakeexpo.com

Getting Rid Of The Christmas Tree? Make It A Fish Habitat!

After friends and family gather around the Christmas tree, it's time for fish to do the same. Anglers know the tree makes perfect habitat for fish, and at Lake of the Ozarks, some opt to strategically sink their tree near the dock, knowing it'll mean spring crappie success. (Just make sure to remove the ornaments first!)
MISSOURI STATE
abc17news.com

Two taken to hospital in northeast Columbia crash

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Two people were hospitalized after a crash Wednesday in northeast Columbia. The head-on collision between a sedan and a pickup truck happened before 9 a.m. at Mexico Gravel Road and Vandiver Drive. Columbia Fire Department Capt. Jeff Coffman said two people were taken from the scene by ambulance but he didn't know the extent of their injuries.
COLUMBIA, MO
100.9 The Eagle

100.9 The Eagle

