Cristiano Ronaldo Jr returns to Real Madrid following Man Utd exit
Cristiano Ronaldo's son has re-signed for Real Madrid's youth ranks after following his father out of Manchester United.
PSG manager confirms Lionel Messi return date
PSG manager Christophe Galtier confirms the date Lionel Messi will return from his break following the World Cup.
Jurgen Klopp reveals where Cody Gakpo will play for Liverpool
Jurgen Klopp discusses what position Cody Gakpo will play in for Liverpool following transfer from PSV Eindhoven.
Enzo Fernandez speaks out amid interest from Man Utd, Liverpool & Real Madrid
Benfica midfielder Enzo Fernandez has addressed reports of interest from Man Utd, Liverpool & Real Madrid.
Carlo Ancelotti confirms Real Madrid plans for January transfer window
Carlo Ancelotti has confirmed Real Madrid's transfer plans for the January window.
Karim Benzema's agent lashes out at Didier Deschamps with 'proof' of Real Madrid striker's fitness
Karim Benzema's agent sends message to Didier Deschamps following the striker's omission from the French national side.
Transfer rumours: Man City's Grealish exit plan; Man Utd ready Morata bid
Thursday's transfer rumours, with updates on Jack Grealish, Rafael Leao, Alvaro Morata, Jude Bellingham, Jorginho & more.
Pep Guardiola responds to Leeds chants aimed at Kalvin Phillips
Pep Guardiola responds to chants from Leeds fans directed at Manchester City midfielder Kalvin Phillips.
Football Manager 2023: Simulating Betinho's Man Utd career
Betinho up front for Manchester United on Football Manager, what could go wrong?
Robert Lewandowski discusses Barcelona future & Lionel Messi 'dream'
Robert Lewandowski speaks out on his future at Barcelona and desire to play with Lionel Messi.
Jesse Lingard criticises Man Utd ahead of Old Trafford return
Nottingham Forest midfielder Jesse Lingard hits out at former club Manchester United.
Man City predicted lineup vs Everton - Premier League
Manchester City's starting XI for their Premier League meeting with Everton
Christian Eriksen discusses the difference in Marcus Rashford
Marcus Rashford is a completely different beast since the World Cup according to one of his Man Utd teammates.
Newcastle predicted lineup vs Leeds - Premier League
Newcastle United's predicted starting XI for their Premier League meeting with Leeds
Liverpool confirm capture of Cody Gakpo from PSV
Liverpool have got their man. Cody Gakpo officially joins from PSV.
Players who reached 20 Premier League goals the fastest
Erling Haaland broke yet another record against Leeds United, but who did he beat to the the 20-goal milestone?
The areas Tottenham must address in the January transfer window
Tottenham have arrived at a pivotal moment in Antonio Conte's tenure and they must back the Italian this winter. Here are the areas they must address in the January transfer window.,
Erling Haaland admits he lived out boyhood 'fantasy' scoring at Elland Road
Erling Haaland described it as a fantasy to score at Elland Road against Leeds, the city where he was born.
Man Utd don't need Cody Gakpo - Liverpool have done them a favour
Manchester United need an out-and-out striker instead of Liverpool-bound Cody Gakpo.
Liverpool's youngest Premier League goalscorers
Where does Stefan Bajcetic rank among Liverpool's youngest ever Premier League goalscorers after his strike in the 3-1 win at Aston Villa?
