Read full article on original website
Related
NBC12
Amelia County deputy injured, suspect dead in shooting
AMELIA, Va. (WWBT) -An Amelia County sheriff’s deputy was shot while attempting to serve a warrant on a wanted subject Wednesday evening. Officials say the shooting happened around 6:15 p.m. in the West Lane area. Two state troopers responded with the deputy when shots were fired between the suspect and the deputy.
‘He loved life’: Family, friends gather for vigil of family man killed on Byron Street
Friends and family gathered at the Glenwood Farms Apartments in Henrico to honor the life and legacy of a man who was shot and killed just blocks away last week.
Police begin homicide investigation after Henrico man found dead inside home
The Henrico Police Division is investigating a suspected homicide after a man was found dead inside a Glen Allen home Tuesday, Dec. 27.
Not So Happy Holidays: Driver Charged With Post-Christmas DUI In Virginia, Sheriff Says
The holidays were a little too happy for a driver in Virginia who was busted for alleged impaired driving on I-95 in Virginia on Tuesday afternoon.Caroline County resident Dino Davies, 31, of Ruther Glen, was busted for a DUI in Stafford County after he was apprehended for drunkenly driving and spr…
Bullets tore through a Richmond home. The shooting has left them wanting to move
Crime Insider sources told Jon Burkett that the shooting appeared to be a random attack, with the bullets barely missing a teenage girl who was home for Christmas break.
Man sent to hospital following Wednesday morning shooting in Hampton
A man was injured following a shooting in Hampton early Wednesday morning.
Family Seeks Justice Weeks After Missing Va. Teen Was Found Dismembered, Buried in Shallow Grave
Cion Carroll's brutal murder remains unsolved The family of a 17-year-old boy whose dismembered body was found 10 days after his mother reported him missing last month is pleading for answers. After Cion Carroll's remains were found in a shallow grave in Lunenburg County on Nov. 12, investigators still haven't announced a suspect or made an arrest. "I just can't figure out why they've had no suspects, and they haven't reached out to give us an update," Cion's grandfather Junius Carter told TV station WWBT on Friday. "We...
NBC12
Hopewell police officer buys gas for car on side of road
HOPEWELL, Va. (WWBT) -A Hopewell Police officer is being praised by the department for helping a stranded car that ran out of gas. The Hopewell Police Department posted the officer’s act of kindness on their Facebook page Tuesday. Officer Martin came across a disabled vehicle in Hopewell, and after...
Former Virginia cop and cross-country killer listed father, State Police officer, friend as references for deputy job
Newly obtained employment records on the lone suspect in a cross-country triple murder case have revealed that former VSP trooper and recent Washington County Sheriff's Office hire listed his father, a close friend and a VSP field training officer on his application for employment with the latter law enforcement agency.
WRIC TV
Juvenile male dead after shooting on Engleside Drive in Henrico, suspect in custody
HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) – A juvenile male is dead after police say he was shot on Engleside Court in Henrico County. According to the Henrico County Police Department, officers were called to the 100 block of Engleside Drive around 11:15 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 25. Once one scene, they found a juvenile male with an apparent gunshot wound and initiated live-saving efforts.
Missing Powhatan woman found dead in James River
A missing Powhatan County woman was found dead in a Goochland County park on Wednesday.
‘We miss that person being there with us’: Family of slain son offering reward to find his killers
A family is offering a $5,000 reward for information on their son's killers. It's been over a year since 21-year-old Isaac Rodriguez was shot and killed while getting out of his car in the Richmond Highway area.
Officer moved after hearing one family's struggle: 'What can I do to help?'
Henrico Police Lt. Matt Pecka recently met a single mother and her two sons during a Kids and Cops Holiday shopping event.
NBC12
Tractor trailer catches fire on I-295 in Henrico
HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - A driver is OK after a tractor trailer caught fire on I-295 in Henrico late Wednesday night. Crews were called to the southbound lanes of I-295 near New Market Road just after 11:30 p.m. Several lanes of I-295 were shut down for hours as crews worked...
iheart.com
Richmond Fire Claims Life Of One Person
One person died in a house fire last night in Richmond. Crews responded to the scene on Kenyon School Road around 7 p.m. Sunday night. The victim's name has not been released. Officials say the cause of the fire is under investigation. (Photo with thanks Richmond-Carolina Fire Department)
What we know about the murder arrest made for a Christmas Eve shooting
A Richmond man was arrested and charged with murdering an Ashland man at an apartment complex on Christmas Eve.
Counterfeit money used by two men at nearby stores in Brunswick County
The Brunswick County Sheriff's Office is currently investigating an incident involving counterfeit money that was used at two separate businesses.
Police, family of man killed at Chesterfield graduation party offering reward for information
The Chesterfield County Police Department is asking for help solving a homicide that took place during a graduation party in June, and are offering a reward for information along with the family of the victim.
73-year-old Virginia man killed in Christmas Eve Dinwiddie crash involving wrong-way driver
Police said the driver of the Dodge, 73-year-old Harriel T. Starke, of Dolphin, was unable to avoid the car driving the wrong way, and the two vehicles crashed. Starke died at the scene.
Crews recover body of missing 70-year-old woman in the James River
Crews recovered the body of a woman reported missing from Powhatan during a search along the James River at Tucker Park on Wednesday.
Comments / 1