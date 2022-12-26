Beijing to distribute Pfizer antiviral drug as Covid wave strains health system

Read full article on original website
China's COVID-19 surge raises odds of new coronavirus mutant
Could the COVID-19 surge in China unleash a new coronavirus mutant on the world?. Scientists don’t know but worry that might happen. It could be similar to omicron variants circulating there now. It could be a combination of strains. Or something entirely different, they say. “China has a population...
Couple dies by suicide after DEA shuts down office of their chronic pain doctor in fentanyl panic
On 1 November, agents from the Drug Enforcement Agency ordered Beverly Hills pain doctor David Bockoff to cease prescribing controlled substances like the powerful pain medication fentanyl, part of the agency’s crackdown on opioids.A week later, Danny Elliot, one of Dr Bockoff’s patients who relied on the pain medication to treat painful lifelong complications from an electrocution, was found dead by suicide along with his wife, Gretchen, the latest sign that people with chronic pain are struggling to find their place in the US health system as it battles the opioid crisis.“Found out today that the good ol’ DEA...
Fauci doesn't remember that study he based hydroxychloroquine COVID treatment claims on was retracted
Anthony Fauci couldn't recall the studies that said hydroxychloroquine is an ineffective COVID-19 treatment or that a major medical journal retracted its study on the subject.
Fifteen children have died from Strep A in the UK in recent weeks. Could an outbreak in the US follow?
What started as a common bacterial infection ended in death for fifteen children infected with Strep A in Britain. Health authorities have issued a dire warning to parents in the UK as the number of child deaths caused by the infection continues to rise. The latest victim, a five-year-old girl from Ireland, became severely ill last week before dying from Strep A-related complications on Monday. Although pediatric patients usually experience mild symptoms such as fever, swollen tonsils and lymph nodes, complications may arise when the infection gets into the bloodstream, leading to a potentially deadly illness known as Invasive Group...
Feeling sick? How to know if you have COVID, RSV or the flu
It’s a triple threat. After years of isolating and masking, influenza, COVID-19 and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) are all hitting harder and earlier this cold season in a phenomenon that’s been dubbed a “tripledemic.” During Thanksgiving week, roughly 20,000 Americans were hospitalized with the flu, the most for that week in more than 10 years, according to a Washington Post analysis. Meanwhile, COVID numbers are creeping higher. New York State has seen over 141,000 cases in the last month, and, over the weekend, the Centers for Disease Control placed five New York counties — Bronx, Kings (Brooklyn), Queens, Nassau and...
Pharmacies seeing shortages of hundreds of medicines, including critically important antibiotics
According to the FDA, 123 of 184 listed drugs are currently in some kind of shortage.
Another pharmaceutical company has recalled blood pressure medication over illness risk
Another pharmaceutical company is recalling a blood pressure medication that could increase the risk of cancer if taken in large amounts.
Fentanyl being mixed into drugs has health experts concerned
(NewsNation) — Fentanyl is being mixed into street drugs, and more victims are taking it unknowingly. Nationally, fentanyl deaths increased more than 56% from 2019 to 2020, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said. Now, a nationwide shortage in prescription drugs such as Adderall has some health experts...
U.S. opioid crackdown hits some patients' access to psychiatric drugs
WASHINGTON, Dec 12 (Reuters) - A crackdown by U.S. drug wholesalers in response to the opioid crisis is preventing some pharmacists from dispensing a combination of stimulants and sedatives routinely prescribed by psychiatrists to help patients manage conditions like anxiety and ADHD.
US ‘certainly’ still in COVID-19 pandemic, Dr. Fauci says
Dr. Anthony Fauci said the U.S. is “certainly” still in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic that began nearly three years ago, even as cases and deaths are almost as low as they’ve ever been since March 2020. Fauci, a top public health official who became a...
Merck's COVID pill does not cut hospitalisation, death rates in many vaccinated adults - study
LONDON, Dec 22 (Reuters) - Merck & Co Inc's (MRK.N) COVID antiviral molnupiravir speeds up recovery but does not reduce the hospitalisation or death rate in higher-risk vaccinated adults, detailed data from a large study showed on Thursday.
China Faces 840 Million COVID Infections in 'First Wave': Ex-CDC Official
After three years of largely keeping COVID-19 at bay, the authoritative forecast was a hard pill for many to swallow.
Pharmacies to limit purchases of children's pain and fever medications
Some drugstore chains are limiting purchases of children's pain relief and fever-reducing medications as the products remain in short supply across the country due to a continued surge in respiratory viruses, including the flu and respiratory syntactical virus, along with COVID-19 cases.
US hospitalizations rise as respiratory viruses continue to spread: report
The U.S. is grappling with a litany of viruses including RSV, influenza and COVID-19. Health officials said nearly every state is battling flu-like illness.
After COVID, flu and RSV, is a strep outbreak next?
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said it's tracking a "possible increase in invasive group A strep" among children.
Combo of COVID Plus Flu Can Bring Severe Illness to Kids
As influenza cases surge, COVID-19 is also on the rise across the U.S. Doctors warn that kids who get flu and COVID together could have a very hard time and the combo could be fatal. More than 80% of kids infected with both last season hadn't gotten a flu shot,...
Experts worry a new coronavirus variant could emerge amid China outbreak
In today’s Health Alert, experts are concerned about a recent surge in COVID cases in China. It raises the odds that a new coronavirus variant could soon emerge in that country.
Packed hospitals contradict China's COVID-19 data
A rapid surge of COVID-19 infections in China is overwhelming the country's hospitals. Some health experts predict China could suffer up to 1 million COVID-19 deaths in the next few months. Elizabeth Palmer has the latest.
Two NIAID Studies Highlight COVID-19 Nasal Vaccine Potential
Roughly two years ago, when people began receiving shots in the arm of mRNA COVID-19 vaccines, scientists said that their work would continue, striving to improve COVID-19 vaccine effectiveness and delivery. Two recent NIAID studies reinforce that mission. As the SARS-CoV-2 virus has evolved, so has scientists’ knowledge of how...
US life expectancy reaches 25-year low, according to CDC
Life expectancy in the United States has hit its lowest point in 25 years due to the cascading effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and the ongoing drug epidemic.
