Beijing to distribute Pfizer antiviral drug as Covid wave strains health system

By Nectar Gan, Eric Cheung, Selina Wang, CNN
Albany Herald
 3 days ago
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

China's COVID-19 surge raises odds of new coronavirus mutant

Could the COVID-19 surge in China unleash a new coronavirus mutant on the world?. Scientists don’t know but worry that might happen. It could be similar to omicron variants circulating there now. It could be a combination of strains. Or something entirely different, they say. “China has a population...
The Independent

Couple dies by suicide after DEA shuts down office of their chronic pain doctor in fentanyl panic

On 1 November, agents from the Drug Enforcement Agency ordered Beverly Hills pain doctor David Bockoff to cease prescribing controlled substances like the powerful pain medication fentanyl, part of the agency’s crackdown on opioids.A week later, Danny Elliot, one of Dr Bockoff’s patients who relied on the pain medication to treat painful lifelong complications from an electrocution, was found dead by suicide along with his wife, Gretchen, the latest sign that people with chronic pain are struggling to find their place in the US health system as it battles the opioid crisis.“Found out today that the good ol’ DEA...
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
New York Post

Feeling sick? How to know if you have COVID, RSV or the flu

It’s a triple threat. After years of isolating and masking, influenza, COVID-19 and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) are all hitting harder and earlier this cold season in a phenomenon that’s been dubbed a “tripledemic.” During Thanksgiving week, roughly 20,000 Americans were hospitalized with the flu, the most for that week in more than 10 years, according to a Washington Post analysis. Meanwhile, COVID numbers are creeping higher. New York State has seen over 141,000 cases in the last month, and, over the weekend, the Centers for Disease Control placed five New York counties — Bronx, Kings (Brooklyn), Queens, Nassau and...
The Independent

Fifteen children have died from Strep A in the UK in recent weeks. Could an outbreak in the US follow?

What started as a common bacterial infection ended in death for fifteen children infected with Strep A in Britain. Health authorities have issued a dire warning to parents in the UK as the number of child deaths caused by the infection continues to rise. The latest victim, a five-year-old girl from Ireland, became severely ill last week before dying from Strep A-related complications on Monday. Although pediatric patients usually experience mild symptoms such as fever, swollen tonsils and lymph nodes, complications may arise when the infection gets into the bloodstream, leading to a potentially deadly illness known as Invasive Group...
UTAH STATE
newsnationnow.com

Fentanyl being mixed into drugs has health experts concerned

(NewsNation) — Fentanyl is being mixed into street drugs, and more victims are taking it unknowingly. Nationally, fentanyl deaths increased more than 56% from 2019 to 2020, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said. Now, a nationwide shortage in prescription drugs such as Adderall has some health experts...
ILLINOIS STATE
americanmilitarynews.com

US ‘certainly’ still in COVID-19 pandemic, Dr. Fauci says

Dr. Anthony Fauci said the U.S. is “certainly” still in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic that began nearly three years ago, even as cases and deaths are almost as low as they’ve ever been since March 2020. Fauci, a top public health official who became a...
HealthDay

Combo of COVID Plus Flu Can Bring Severe Illness to Kids

As influenza cases surge, COVID-19 is also on the rise across the U.S. Doctors warn that kids who get flu and COVID together could have a very hard time and the combo could be fatal. More than 80% of kids infected with both last season hadn't gotten a flu shot,...
The Independent

NHS warns of rise in children admitted to hospital for ingesting toy parts

Leading NHS doctors have issued a warning to parents ahead of Christmas following an increase in the number of children admitted to hospital having swallowed small objects from toys.Surgeons have had to perform life-saving operations to remove button batteries, magnetic balls and Christmas cracker toys in previous years, doctors said.The number of young people taken to hospital after ingesting small objects has doubled over the last 10 years to 228, according to the latest data, some of whom have suffered devastating consequences.Doctors are particularly concerned about “small button batteries” that they say make up part of several “high-profile Christmas gifts”...
Cancer Health

Two NIAID Studies Highlight COVID-19 Nasal Vaccine Potential

Roughly two years ago, when people began receiving shots in the arm of mRNA COVID-19 vaccines, scientists said that their work would continue, striving to improve COVID-19 vaccine effectiveness and delivery. Two recent NIAID studies reinforce that mission. As the SARS-CoV-2 virus has evolved, so has scientists’ knowledge of how...
Albany Herald

Sesame will join the major food allergens list on January 1, FDA says

Starting January 1, sesame will join the list of major food allergens defined by law, according to the US Food and Drug Administration. The change comes as a result of the Food Allergy Safety, Treatment, Education and Research Act, or FASTER Act, which was signed into law in April 2021.
Managed Healthcare Executive

Most Viewed Articles on HIV/AIDS

ART Works. But Researchers are Pursuing a Cure for HIV. Results of a small study published in Nature Medicine show that early treatment with a monoclonal antibody might be part of a strategy to clear an HIV infection. Positive Findings for Biktarvy Presented at HIV Research Meeting in Glasgow. Gilead...

