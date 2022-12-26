ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lakeland, FL

Comments / 38

Maxine Felkner
2d ago

ooooooooooooo here we go again. Well I'm sure there is a definite reason why they killed this man and I'm sure they'll get away with it as well. This guy was doing his time for the whatever reason and these people decided THEY WE'RE ABOVE THE LAW! This is never going to stop! Maybe that's y he had a certain tattoo on his face...

Reply(3)
6
TAKE AIM
3d ago

Bad boy bad boy what did you do when they came for you bad boy bad boy and he will be missed by WHO

Reply(5)
6
Tampa Resident
3d ago

Prayers to him and his family!!!!💯 Some of you on this app are evil with your STUPID comments. 🙄 I definitely don't TRUST police officers. He probably was always targeted because of his tattoos.

Reply(3)
4
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Florida inmate reportedly dies after alleged attack on prison deputies

FROSTPROOF, Fla. — An inmate in Polk County, Florida, reportedly died after allegedly attacking prison deputies, officials say. Polk County Sheriff’s Office in a news release said that they are investigating an officer-involved deadly incident after a registered sex offender inmate died at a hospital Friday. PCSO said the inmate was taken to the hospital after allegedly attacking prison deputies at the South County Jail.
POLK COUNTY, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Inverness men arrested for illegal hunting, gun and drug charges

Bagging an off-season deer was not in the cards for two Inverness men, who law enforcement said jumped over the fence into Potts Wildlife Management Area on Dec. 21 with guns in tow. According to arrest records of Thomas John Sarver, 26, and Robert Lee Fitchett, 50, the two were...
INVERNESS, FL
WFLA

Christmas Eve homicide under investigation in Polk County

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Polk County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a homicide at the Enchanted Grove Mobile Home Park in Lake Wales. Authorities said the victim’s friend found him dead with upper body trauma on Christmas Day. Investigators suspect the man was killed sometime in the late hours of Christmas Eve. He was not […]
POLK COUNTY, FL
villages-news.com

Suspected shoplifter arrested on Christmas Eve at Best Buy

A suspected shoplifter was arrested on Christmas Eve at Best Buy. Brandi Nicole McLeod, 44, of Lake Panasoffkee, was tracked down at about 6 p.m. in a vehicle near Kohl’s, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. Officers began searching for her after Best Buy employees reported she’d left the store with stolen merchandise, including a Boost mobile Samsung phone, a white portable speaker and a black Galaxy S22 phone case with a total value of $297.97.
LADY LAKE, FL
WESH

Deputies: 16-year-old boy missing in Osceola County

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — The Osceola County Sheriff's Office is searching for a teenage boy reported missing. Deputies said Laderrian Frazier, 16, went missing from the area of Wispy Cypress in Kissimmee on Dec. 23. According to the sheriff's office, Frazier was last seen with his family on Thursday...
OSCEOLA COUNTY, FL
mypulsenews.com

Polk County Sheriff’s Log

Deputies responded to a walk-in complainant in reference to a theft of property. Deputies were dispatched to a residence on Polk 21 near Cove in reference to a break-in. Deputies responded to a report of stolen property from an area on Ransom Road. Deputies responded to a report of stolen...
POLK COUNTY, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy