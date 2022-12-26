The Knox County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a one-vehicle crash in southern Knox County Wednesday in which two Sullivan County residents were injured. The Sheriff’s Office says 39-year-old Jeremy Figg of Sullivan was driving eastbound on Mays Road at a high rate of speed when he lost control of his vehicle. The car ramped the levee at Plass Ditch and landed on the road on the opposite side of the levee sending it airborne on the left side of the iron bridge and into the embankment on the far side of the ditch.

KNOX COUNTY, IN ・ 8 HOURS AGO