Il Carpaccio is the stunning Michelin-starred Italian restaurant located in the Le Royal Monceau, just steps from the Arc de Triomphe. This luxurious restaurant opened its doors just six months before its star was awarded, making it one of the quickest to be honored with a coveted star. The menu was created in partnership with Da Vittorio, a 3-star restaurant near Bergamo, Italy allowing them to combine both Italian authenticity and Parisian elegance in one magical place.

