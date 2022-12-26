The boss of HS2 has hailed the project’s “immense progress” in 2022.Chief executive Mark Thurston said a series of milestones were reached over the past 12 months.At the start of 2022, the Government introduced a Bill setting out legislation needed to extend the high-speed line from Crewe to Manchester.Construction of the Colne Valley Viaduct to carry HS2 trains above a series of lakes and waterways just outside north-west London began in May.It will be the UK’s longest railway bridge at 2.1 miles.Work on HS2’s first innovative green tunnel started in June.The one-and-a-half-mile-long structure in Chipping Warden, Northamptonshire is being built...

2 DAYS AGO