BBC
Needle spiking: 'I'm losing out on my 20s and having fun'
It was during a night out with friends in the Suffolk town of Ipswich that Chloe Ward's speech became slurred and she passed out. She had been spiked by injection. A year on from the incident, with her attacker still at large, she remains too scared to go for a night out with friends.
BBC
Christmas meal served to homeless at Birmingham New Street
More than 250 homeless people have been served a three-course Christmas Eve meal at Birmingham's New Street Station. Hundreds of roast dinners and presents were offered for free to those who arrived at the station's concourse between midday and 15:00 GMT. Midland Langar Seva Society said all were welcome at...
Jamie Oliver calls for expansion of free school meals in England
Jamie Oliver has renewed pressure on the government to expand free school meals, with George Osborne suggesting widening the programme could be the right way forward and Tony Blair saying the money could be found if politicians wanted to do it. The television chef highlighted the issue as he was...
BBC
Sandwell and Birmingham hospitals stand down critical incident
An NHS trust that was experiencing "immense pressure" at its hospitals has stood down a critical incident. Sandwell and West Birmingham NHS Trust said "exceptionally high numbers" of patients had been awaiting treatment in its A&E departments. The trust includes Sandwell General Hospital, City Hospital in Birmingham and Rowley Regis...
BBC
Hackney girl finds ancient bear tooth on Norfolk beach
A nine-year-old fossil hunter who discovered a 700,000-year-old bear tooth on a beach said it was "exciting as it might be a major breakthrough in history". Etta found what she thought was "a fossilised bit of wood" at West Runton in Norfolk during the summer. More fossils have been unearthed in the past decade as erosion of the coast's soft, glacial cliffs speeds up, so what new information do they reveal about Norfolk's Deep History Coast?
BBC
Women's rehab project funding axed by crime commissioner
A rehabilitation service for women offenders is facing the axe next year due to funding cuts. North Wales Women's Centre said its Women's Pathfinder programme will get no cash in 2023 from the North Wales Police and Crime Commissioner (PCC). Centre boss Gemma Fox said the service, which steers women...
BBC
Oxfordshire food bank opens warm space for community
A warm space is opening after the success of a Christmas Eve meal. On Christmas Eve at Exeter Hall, Kidlington, volunteers for Cherwell Collective prepared 150 meals which were served to the community, and distributed hampers of food. The charity runs a surplus food bank, with more than 3,000 people...
BBC
Wymondham: New primary school planned for expanding town
A new primary school has been planned for a rapidly expanding town. The proposed 420-pupil school could be built in Silfield, on the outskirts of Wymondham, near Norwich. The area's population has swelled in recent years - with about 1,500 homes planned or being built in Wymondham - and there are a lack of school places.
BBC
Bristol's van dwellers suffer as cost of living bites
Van dwellers have revealed how the cost of living crisis is hitting their seemingly low-cost lifestyle. With everything from the price of food to fuel going up, several people living in vehicles around Bristol have explained how it has affected their lives. Joshua Lane has lived in a van for...
BBC
Surrey and Sussex NHS Trust declares critical incident
A record number of patients going to A&E has led Surrey and Sussex Healthcare NHS Trust to declare a critical incident. The trust said the problems were being made worse through an increase in staff sickness. One doctor from Brighton, who has worked in A&E for 22 years, said he...
North Yorkshire tourist hotspot locals rubbish plans to double council tax in war on second homes
Councillors in North Yorkshire declared war on second home owners in November, but locals and second home owners alike said the 100% premium will not work due to tax loopholes.
BBC
Wildlife scheme to help species across The Marches
Work will start in the new year to clear areas of Shropshire as part of a scheme to restore 57 hectares (141 acres) of land across two counties. The aim is to help struggling pollinators, bees and butterflies, by creating wildflower-rich routes to link together existing wildlife areas. Conservation charity...
BBC
Derbyshire NHS demand set to continue in New Year
Derbyshire's health and social care system is under "sustained and significant pressure", NHS bosses have said. The NHS said high demand at hospitals across Christmas was likely to continue into the New Year period. The 111 call centre at Pride Park has also seen high demand, with tens of thousands...
HS2 boss hails ‘immense progress’
The boss of HS2 has hailed the project’s “immense progress” in 2022.Chief executive Mark Thurston said a series of milestones were reached over the past 12 months.At the start of 2022, the Government introduced a Bill setting out legislation needed to extend the high-speed line from Crewe to Manchester.Construction of the Colne Valley Viaduct to carry HS2 trains above a series of lakes and waterways just outside north-west London began in May.It will be the UK’s longest railway bridge at 2.1 miles.Work on HS2’s first innovative green tunnel started in June.The one-and-a-half-mile-long structure in Chipping Warden, Northamptonshire is being built...
BBC
Oxfordshire charity helping NHS eliminate Hepatitis C
An Oxford charity that works with the homeless is helping the NHS in its bid to eliminate Hepatitis C by 2025. St Mungo's has partnered with the NHS in a pioneering drug deal and campaign to find and help those at risk. NHS England said the measures were helping to...
US News and World Report
The 10 Best Places to Retire in the UK
Consider these retirement spots in England, Northern Ireland, Scotland and Wales. The United Kingdom offers a diversity of lifestyle options, from bustling cities to quaint countryside villages to coastal resort towns. Generally, there is better weather and higher property prices in the south, while worse weather and less expensive real estate can be found in the north. Across England, Northern Ireland, Scotland and Wales, you’ll find strong infrastructure, high-quality health care and historical significance. Here's a look at the best places to retire in the UK.
BBC
Cost of living: I want to help others through the winter months
Taxi driver Jamie Mclean says, like a lot of men, he was "brought up in a culture of not sharing feelings". He struggled with mental health problems growing up and experienced a lack of support. Jamie, 34, decided to set up a men's mental health group in his local community...
BBC
Otter saved from underneath set of stairs in Penzance
An otter is being cared for after it was rescued from underneath a set of stairs outside a warehouse in Cornwall. The otter - which appeared to be dehydrated - was spotted by staff at Penzance Harbour on Wednesday, British Divers Marine Life Rescue (BDMLR) said. Dubbed the "Pirate of...
BBC
Cost of Living: Asylum seekers driven to destitution - charity
Rising prices have driven some asylum seekers to destitution, a charity has warned. The Welsh Refugee Council (WRC) has called for asylum seekers to be allowed to work in order to increase their income. It said it was having to support more people with its hardship fund, as well as...
BBC
Cleidocranial dysplasia: The mum and son with a one-in-a-million condition
"I don't have collarbones, so I can touch my shoulders together under my chin," says Karen Hunt. "It's a party trick. There have to be some perks to my condition." Karen, 40, and her four-year-old son Jaiden have cleidocranial dysplasia (CCD), a rare genetic condition that can affect teeth and bones.
