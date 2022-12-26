The most important news over the weekend

Trump golf course faces major problem New York City Councilman Shekar Krishnan once again has a Donald Trump-linked golf course in his sights. A jury recently found the Trump Organization guilty of tax fraud without explicitly naming the former president in the charges. However, Councilman Krishnan is using the conviction to once again call on the local parks department to terminate Read more... The post Trump golf course faces major problem appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions. The Comeback View the full news >

Salma Hayek Shut Down The Red Carpet In A Sheer Corset Dress—We're Speechless Salma Hayek is the latest of countless celebs fully embracing the 'less is more' trend—also known as the sheer trend. From Sofia Vergara to Aubrey Plaza, celebs have been stepping out in sheer looks that leave very little to the imagination. But when we saw the sheer corset dress Salma Hayek just wore on the red carpet—it was seriously next level.

NJ Native Shot Dead By Ex-BF At European Wax Center In Georgia A 19-year-old Bergen County native was shot and killed at her workplace by her ex-boyfriend in Georgia, authorities said. Alphonso Xavier Irving, 22, shot and killed Natalie Sampayo, a Garfield native, dead at European Wax Center on Mall Boulevard in Savannah, GA, around 2:50 p.m. on Dec. 15, Savannah police said.

Giants players inside Mall of America during fatal shooting Several New York Giants players and team radio play-by-play announcer Bob Papa were inside the Mall of America during a shooting Friday night that killed a 19-year-old man.

NYCHA Faces Financial Crisis as Nearly Half of Tenants Are Late on Rent, With Many Awaiting Missing Aid Nearly half of the city's public housing households are now behind in their rent, owing $450 million in all — a huge pandemic-related problem caused in part by tenants waiting for rent reimbursement from the state that will likely never come. New York City Housing Authority officials outlined...

Man caught smuggling gun parts in jars of peanut butter at JFK Airport NEW YORK, NY – TSA officers arrested a Rhode Island man at JFK International Airport in New York City after they noticed his jars of creamy Jif peanut butter looked particularly crunchy. It wasn't because they were peanuts. After inspecting the jars, the TSA found the man attempting to smuggle gun parts inside the resealed jars. The man, whose name was not released was arrested by officers of the Port Authority NJ/NY Police Department. He did not make his flight as scheduled and will probably miss the Christmas party he was bringing his gun-laden jars of peanut butter to.

Cars stuck in frozen floodwaters in New Jersey BERGEN COUNTY, N.J. -- Saturday's bitter cold led to an uncommon sight in New Jersey. Cars were stuck in frozen floodwaters after the winter storm. There's no getting them out now. The lot, shared by a hotel and shopping plaza in Edgewater, is frozen solid. "It was my bad day," said Adriatik Spahiu, from the Bronx. Spahiu's 2001 Mercedes is unusable after it got caught in the rain overnight Thursday. He found it with the trunk open, possibly because of a faulty sensor. "I tried to open the doors with the key because with the remote it couldn't be working. I don't know, the...

Brooklyn woman creates winter wonderland in building's hallway NEW YORK - For more than 40 years, a Brooklyn woman has brightened her East New York hallway for the holidays in an effort to create a safe and merry space for the community. When every other hallway at the Penn-Wortman Houses looks the same, the seventh floor corridor feels like a walk through a winter wonderland. Since she moved here at 19 years old, Elizabeth Figueroa has crafted the elaborate displays for the community to enjoy. "It started with little thiings on the side of the walls, and then my door - something hanging, and then it just expanded and then it...

Man shot and killed in broad daylight on Queens street: police JAMAICA, Queens (PIX11) — A gunman fatally shot a man in broad daylight on a Jamaica street Friday afternoon, according to authorities. The assailant approached Elgin Reynolds, 40, on 165th Street near Jamaica Avenue around 12:15 p.m. and pulled out a gun, police said. When Reynolds tried to escape, the gunman opened fire, striking him