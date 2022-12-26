ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

The most important news over the weekend

New York City Briefing
New York City Briefing
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PqnWy_0juagcjI00
Trump golf course faces major problem
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aqgFn_0juagcjI00
New York City Councilman Shekar Krishnan once again has a Donald Trump-linked golf course in his sights. A jury recently found the Trump Organization guilty of tax fraud without explicitly naming the former president in the charges. However, Councilman Krishnan is using the conviction to once again call on the local parks department to terminate Read more... The post Trump golf course faces major problem appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
The Comeback - 12/24 20:50
Salma Hayek Shut Down The Red Carpet In A Sheer Corset Dress—We're Speechless
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NVC8x_0juagcjI00
Salma Hayek is the latest of countless celebs fully embracing the ‘less is more’ trend—also known as the sheer trend. From Sofia Vergara to Aubrey Plaza, celebs have been stepping out in sheer looks that leave very little to the imagination. But when we saw the sheer corset dress Salma Hayek just wore on the red carpet—it was seriously next level.
shefinds - 12/25 00:00
NJ Native Shot Dead By Ex-BF At European Wax Center In Georgia
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sukhL_0juagcjI00
A 19-year-old Bergen County native was shot and killed at her workplace by her ex-boyfriend in Georgia, authorities said. Alphonso Xavier Irving, 22, shot and killed Natalie Sampayo, a Garfield native, dead at European Wax Center on Mall Boulevard in Savannah, GA, around 2:50 p.m. on Dec. 15, Savannah police said.
Daily Voice - 12/25 15:26
Giants players inside Mall of America during fatal shooting
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hEAUI_0juagcjI00
Several New York Giants players and team radio play-by-play announcer Bob Papa were inside the Mall of America during a shooting Friday night that killed a 19-year-old man.
1010WINS - 12/24 13:59
NYCHA Faces Financial Crisis as Nearly Half of Tenants Are Late on Rent, With Many Awaiting Missing Aid
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Y2apr_0juagcjI00
Nearly half of the city’s public housing households are now behind in their rent, owing $450 million in all — a huge pandemic-related problem caused in part by tenants waiting for rent reimbursement from the state that will likely never come. New York City Housing Authority officials outlined...
Brooklyn Daily Eagle - 12/24 20:00
Man caught smuggling gun parts in jars of peanut butter at JFK Airport
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0eG79C_0juagcjI00
NEW YORK, NY – TSA officers arrested a Rhode Island man at JFK International Airport in New York City after they noticed his jars of creamy Jif peanut butter looked particularly crunchy. It wasn’t because they were peanuts. After inspecting the jars, the TSA found the man attempting to smuggle gun parts inside the resealed jars. The man, whose name was not released was arrested by officers of the Port Authority NJ/NY Police Department. He did not make his flight as scheduled and will probably miss the Christmas party he was bringing his gun-laden jars of peanut butter to. The post Man caught smuggling gun parts in jars of peanut butter at JFK Airport appeared first on Shore News Network.
Shore News Network - 12/24 14:18
Cars stuck in frozen floodwaters in New Jersey
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zmZIo_0juagcjI00
BERGEN COUNTY, N.J. -- Saturday's bitter cold led to an uncommon sight in New Jersey. Cars were stuck in frozen floodwaters after the winter storm. There's no getting them out now. The lot, shared by a hotel and shopping plaza in Edgewater, is frozen solid. "It was my bad day," said Adriatik Spahiu, from the Bronx. Spahiu's 2001 Mercedes is unusable after it got caught in the rain overnight Thursday. He found it with the trunk open, possibly because of a faulty sensor. "I tried to open the doors with the key because with the remote it couldn't be working. I don't know, the...
CBS New York - 12/25 04:31
Brooklyn woman creates winter wonderland in building's hallway
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3c4C9F_0juagcjI00
NEW YORK -  For more than 40 years, a Brooklyn woman has brightened her East New York hallway for the holidays in an effort to create a safe and merry space for the community. When every other hallway at the Penn-Wortman Houses looks the same, the seventh floor corridor feels like a walk through a winter wonderland. Since she moved here at 19 years old, Elizabeth Figueroa has crafted the elaborate displays for the community to enjoy. "It started with little thiings on the side of the walls, and then my door - something hanging, and then it just expanded and then it...
CBS New York - 12/25 14:58
Man shot and killed in broad daylight on Queens street: police
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CW4Em_0juagcjI00
JAMAICA, Queens (PIX11) — A gunman fatally shot a man in broad daylight on a Jamaica street Friday afternoon, according to authorities. The assailant approached Elgin Reynolds, 40, on 165th Street near Jamaica Avenue around 12:15 p.m. and pulled out a gun, police said. When Reynolds tried to escape, the gunman opened fire, striking him […]
PIX11 - 12/24 19:06
Bouncer critically injured in fight outside NYC bar, police say
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hCXbv_0juagcjI00
CHELSEA, Manhattan (PIX11) — A 61-year-old bouncer was badly injured in a fight outside a Chelsea bar Saturday morning, police said. The bouncer and another man came to blows outside Billymark’s West Bar on Ninth Avenue, near 29th Street, at around 3 a.m., police said. The suspect punched the bouncer in the face, causing him to fall back and hit his head on the pavement, officials said.
pix11.com - 12/25 17:01
