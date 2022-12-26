ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morris County, NJ

Rock 104.1

Here are the top 10 colleges and universities in NJ

With tuition and room and board at a four-year college costing around $23,000 to $52,000 per year, the personal finance website WalletHub released its “2023’s Best College and University Rankings” report. To help college-bound seniors choose the best schools within their states, WalletHub compared over 900 higher-education...
PRINCETON, NJ
New Jersey Herald

These 2 Sussex County men donated their organs. Now they'll be honored at Rose Parade

Tyler Rodimer and Joey Savage's time on Earth was short. But the brown-haired Sussex County men who had a zest for life and were drawn to the outdoors had such a tremendous impact on the lives of others that come the new year, millions will know about it. In February 2019, Rodimer, of Stillwater, suffered traumatic brain injury when his truck veered off Route 206 in Andover Township and struck a tree. He died of his injuries...
SUSSEX COUNTY, NJ
CBS New York

East Orange teacher honored with national teaching award

EAST ORANGE, N.J. -- One New Jersey school district consistently ranks as one of the top districts in the country year after year.CBS2's Zinnia Maldonado sat down with one teacher who has been recognized for her hard work and accomplishments as a history class teacher within the East Orange School District for 35 years.Theresa Maughan was named New Jersey's 2022 State Teacher of the Year, and now she is receiving one of education's highest national honors, the Horace Mann Award for Teaching Excellence.Maughan has been starting her day to the sound of the bell for more than 40...
EAST ORANGE, NJ
Hudson Reporter

New Jersey City University goes through massive layoffs

New Jersey City University (NJCU) announced last week a significant downsizing in its academic portfolio as a result of combating a financial crisis, according to a statement made by the university’s Board of Trustees in June. “Today’s announcement is a difficult but necessary next step towards the long-term sustainability...
JERSEY CITY, NJ
essexnewsdaily.com

Job Haines Home celebrates 125 years

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — The staff, board of trustees, residents’ family members, medical professionals, local businesspeople, community dignitaries, and other guests came together recently to celebrate the 125th anniversary of Bloomfield’s Job Haines Home at Nanina’s in the Park in Belleville. The gala included a retrospective of the organization’s history of providing assisted living, long-term nursing care, respite care and subacute rehabilitation services. The celebration also included dinner and an evening of live music.
BLOOMFIELD, NJ
Morristown Minute

Morristown or Morris City? You Decide.

Can we still call Morristown a town? Or has it officially become big enough to earn the name city?Photo byMorristown Minute. Morristown has seen substantial improvements to its infrastructure as construction quickly turns our hometown into what more closely resembles an up-and-coming city. So, what do you think, Morristown or Morris City?
MORRISTOWN, NJ
wrnjradio.com

Mega Millions tickets worth $10K sold in Morris and Middlesex Counties

NEW JERSEY – There were two third-tier prizewinning tickets sold for the Friday, December 23, drawing that matched four of the five white balls and the Gold Mega Ball drawn winning the $10,000 prize. Those tickets were purchased at the following locations:. Middlesex County: Colonia Deli & Grill, located...
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ
wrnjradio.com

12-year-old burned when stove sets clothes on fire in Morris County

PARSIPPANY-TROY HILLS, NJ (Morris County) – A 12-year-old was burned on Tuesday morning when a stove caught their clothes on fire, according to the Morris County Prosecutor’s Office. It happened at a residence on Averell Drive in Parsippany-Troy Hills. The child was transported to an area hospital for...
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ
Morristown Minute

New Law Requires Landlord Registration in NJ

New NJ State law requires all landlords to register with the municipality in which their property resides.Photo byMorristown Minute. Effective January 1, 2023, NJSA 46:8-27 requires landlords to file a Landlord Registration Form with their municipal clerk – all must comply within 30 days of the effective date.
MORRISTOWN, NJ
Daily Voice

Sudden Death Of Teen Athlete Rocks Manville Community

A 14-year-old boy struck and killed by a pickup truck Tuesday, Dec. 20 in Somerset County had dreams of becoming a police officer, loved ones said. George Watkins was struck by a Ford F-150 around 6:30 p.m. while crossing North Main Street near the Marketplace Mall, NJ Advance Media says. No charges were filed against the 40-year-old driver.
MANVILLE, NJ
NJ.com

N.J. pets in need: Dec. 26, 2022

The 22nd Super Pet Expo will take place at the New Jersey Convention Center in Edison in Jan. 6, 7 and 8. Pet devotees can visit more than 100 exhibitors addressing pet adoption, pet care and health, grooming, food and daycare. An array of creative pet gifts, treats, fashion, grooming accessories and toys will be for sale at the largest pet shopping event on the East Coast.
EDISON, NJ
New Jersey Globe

Bayonne mayor’s wife gets top Hudson post, replacing opponent’s sister

The wife of Bayonne Mayor Jimmy Davis will get the $107,242-a-year job as Deputy Hudson County Clerk, replacing the sister of Davis’ opponent in the May mayoral election. Jamie Davis, a former police dispatcher in Jersey City and Bayonne, will start next year. She succeeds Diane Ashe Liming, who was not reappointed after her sister, Sharon Ashe Nadrowski, challenged Davis’ bid for a third term.
BAYONNE, NJ

