Related
Here are the top 10 colleges and universities in NJ
With tuition and room and board at a four-year college costing around $23,000 to $52,000 per year, the personal finance website WalletHub released its “2023’s Best College and University Rankings” report. To help college-bound seniors choose the best schools within their states, WalletHub compared over 900 higher-education...
These 2 Sussex County men donated their organs. Now they'll be honored at Rose Parade
Tyler Rodimer and Joey Savage's time on Earth was short. But the brown-haired Sussex County men who had a zest for life and were drawn to the outdoors had such a tremendous impact on the lives of others that come the new year, millions will know about it. In February 2019, Rodimer, of Stillwater, suffered traumatic brain injury when his truck veered off Route 206 in Andover Township and struck a tree. He died of his injuries...
East Orange teacher honored with national teaching award
EAST ORANGE, N.J. -- One New Jersey school district consistently ranks as one of the top districts in the country year after year.CBS2's Zinnia Maldonado sat down with one teacher who has been recognized for her hard work and accomplishments as a history class teacher within the East Orange School District for 35 years.Theresa Maughan was named New Jersey's 2022 State Teacher of the Year, and now she is receiving one of education's highest national honors, the Horace Mann Award for Teaching Excellence.Maughan has been starting her day to the sound of the bell for more than 40...
New Jersey City University goes through massive layoffs
New Jersey City University (NJCU) announced last week a significant downsizing in its academic portfolio as a result of combating a financial crisis, according to a statement made by the university’s Board of Trustees in June. “Today’s announcement is a difficult but necessary next step towards the long-term sustainability...
The price of homes sold recently in North Jersey. Deed transfers, Nov. 14-20, 2022
Below are real estate transactions for Bergen, Essex, Hudson, Morris, Passaic, Sussex, Union and Warren counties for Nov. 14-20, 2022. Information on New Jersey real estate transactions appears weekly on realestate.nj.com. Entries list property address followed by selling price, buyer, and seller in parentheses.
Job Haines Home celebrates 125 years
BLOOMFIELD, NJ — The staff, board of trustees, residents’ family members, medical professionals, local businesspeople, community dignitaries, and other guests came together recently to celebrate the 125th anniversary of Bloomfield’s Job Haines Home at Nanina’s in the Park in Belleville. The gala included a retrospective of the organization’s history of providing assisted living, long-term nursing care, respite care and subacute rehabilitation services. The celebration also included dinner and an evening of live music.
Morristown or Morris City? You Decide.
Can we still call Morristown a town? Or has it officially become big enough to earn the name city?Photo byMorristown Minute. Morristown has seen substantial improvements to its infrastructure as construction quickly turns our hometown into what more closely resembles an up-and-coming city. So, what do you think, Morristown or Morris City?
Who had the best holiday decorations? Winners chosen in 3 Hudson towns
From traditional nativity and winter scenes to ripped-from-the-movies cartoon characters, the winners of this year’s Best Christmas Decorated Homes Contests in Bayonne, Jersey City and North Bergen offer a little something for just about everyone. Along with lights. Lots and lots of lights. Three grand-prize winners were chosen in...
Some NJ students will start 2023 wearing masks once again, as COVID cases rise
New Jersey allows individual school districts to determine masking policies. Gov. Phil Murphy said this month he doesn't anticipate a statewide mandate soon. Other schools are urging testing, but the state leaves rules up to individual communities. [ more › ]
Somerset County property manager accused of stealing rent, deposits from tenants
MONTGOMERY TOWNSHIP, NJ (Somerset County) – A property manager of an apartment complex in Somerset County has been charged with pocketing rent payments and security deposits from 2019 to 2022, according to Somerset County Prosecutor John P. McDonald. In August of 2022, the Special Investigations Unit of the Somerset...
Mega Millions tickets worth $10K sold in Morris and Middlesex Counties
NEW JERSEY – There were two third-tier prizewinning tickets sold for the Friday, December 23, drawing that matched four of the five white balls and the Gold Mega Ball drawn winning the $10,000 prize. Those tickets were purchased at the following locations:. Middlesex County: Colonia Deli & Grill, located...
12-year-old burned when stove sets clothes on fire in Morris County
PARSIPPANY-TROY HILLS, NJ (Morris County) – A 12-year-old was burned on Tuesday morning when a stove caught their clothes on fire, according to the Morris County Prosecutor’s Office. It happened at a residence on Averell Drive in Parsippany-Troy Hills. The child was transported to an area hospital for...
NJ property manager charged for pocketing cash in rent scheme
Officials on Wednesday announced the arrest a 44-year-old property manager in New Jersey accused of pocketing cash for over two years in a rent scheme.
New Law Requires Landlord Registration in NJ
New NJ State law requires all landlords to register with the municipality in which their property resides.Photo byMorristown Minute. Effective January 1, 2023, NJSA 46:8-27 requires landlords to file a Landlord Registration Form with their municipal clerk – all must comply within 30 days of the effective date.
Farewell, Liberty Village: Nation’s oldest outlet mall is a ‘ghost town’ in final shopping days
For decades, the beloved brick walkways winding through the outlets at Liberty Village in Hunterdon County were a destination for shoppers in the days leading up to Christmas and Hanukkah. The outdoor mall — founded as the nation’s first major outlet center in the 1980s — drew shoppers from around...
‘Heart and soul’ of beloved N.J. ice cream business dies at 85
The “heart and soul” of an iconic family-owned Newark ice cream shop that grew into one of the biggest names in Garden State ice cream has died at the age of 85, his family announced Monday. Frank Nasto Jr., of Newark’s Nasto’s Ice Cream Co., died on Christmas...
Sudden Death Of Teen Athlete Rocks Manville Community
A 14-year-old boy struck and killed by a pickup truck Tuesday, Dec. 20 in Somerset County had dreams of becoming a police officer, loved ones said. George Watkins was struck by a Ford F-150 around 6:30 p.m. while crossing North Main Street near the Marketplace Mall, NJ Advance Media says. No charges were filed against the 40-year-old driver.
N.J. pets in need: Dec. 26, 2022
The 22nd Super Pet Expo will take place at the New Jersey Convention Center in Edison in Jan. 6, 7 and 8. Pet devotees can visit more than 100 exhibitors addressing pet adoption, pet care and health, grooming, food and daycare. An array of creative pet gifts, treats, fashion, grooming accessories and toys will be for sale at the largest pet shopping event on the East Coast.
Bayonne mayor’s wife gets top Hudson post, replacing opponent’s sister
The wife of Bayonne Mayor Jimmy Davis will get the $107,242-a-year job as Deputy Hudson County Clerk, replacing the sister of Davis’ opponent in the May mayoral election. Jamie Davis, a former police dispatcher in Jersey City and Bayonne, will start next year. She succeeds Diane Ashe Liming, who was not reappointed after her sister, Sharon Ashe Nadrowski, challenged Davis’ bid for a third term.
