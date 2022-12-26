Read full article on original website
Related
KHQ Right Now
AP Trending SummaryBrief at 11:44 a.m. EST
Prayers for ailing Benedict in retired pope's native Bavaria. MARKTL AM INN, Germany (AP) — People in Pope Benedict XVI’s Bavarian homeland are praying for the retired pontiff, a favorite son of the region even 40 years after he left Germany for the Vatican and nearly a decade after his resignation stunned the world. At the church in the small town of Marktl am Inn where a future pope named Joseph Ratzinger was baptized more than 95 years ago, a framed picture of Benedict was set up Thursday with a pew so parishioners could pray for him. In Altoetting, a major pilgrimage destination that he visited many times in his life, Benedict’s presence also looms large. But the retired pope has long drawn mixed reviews in Germany as a whole.
KHQ Right Now
Kim Kardashian ‘hated’ not understanding ‘attorney lingo’ during her criminal justice reform campaign
Kim Kardashian “hated” not understanding “attorney lingo” when she visited the White House to campaign for criminal justice reform. She spoke about being unprepared on the ‘Angie Martinez IRL Podcast’ on Monday (26.12.22), admitting she didn’t even know the DoJ abbreviation stood for Department of Justice.
Comments / 0