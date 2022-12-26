Prayers for ailing Benedict in retired pope's native Bavaria. MARKTL AM INN, Germany (AP) — People in Pope Benedict XVI’s Bavarian homeland are praying for the retired pontiff, a favorite son of the region even 40 years after he left Germany for the Vatican and nearly a decade after his resignation stunned the world. At the church in the small town of Marktl am Inn where a future pope named Joseph Ratzinger was baptized more than 95 years ago, a framed picture of Benedict was set up Thursday with a pew so parishioners could pray for him. In Altoetting, a major pilgrimage destination that he visited many times in his life, Benedict’s presence also looms large. But the retired pope has long drawn mixed reviews in Germany as a whole.

