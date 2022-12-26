ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

NOLA.com

Louisiana's Peyton Waldrep advances on 'Kids Baking Championship'

Peyton Waldrep's Chocolate-Dipped Macarons with Cinnamon Cereal Buttercream were tasty enough for her to survive week one of "Kids Baking Championship: Biz Kids." The Baton Rouge baker's macarons are customer favorites for Peyton's booming The Buttercream Queen Bakes. She, as well as the other 11 young bakers in the contest, all run their own baking businesses, thus the subtitle for the Food Network series' 11th season.
BATON ROUGE, LA
NOLA.com

It rained so much this summer that some Louisiana farmers faced disaster. New help is here.

Heavy rainfall this summer wreaked havoc on many Louisiana farms, and now the federal government has agreed to step in and help. From June 1 to November 2, some parts of the state got 18 or more inches of rain within just a few days, the Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry said in a news release Tuesday. Gov. John Bel Edwards asked the U.S. Department of Agriculture for help, saying damage to the state's farming industry could approach $500 million.
LOUISIANA STATE
