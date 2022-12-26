With the holidays just around the corner, we are encouraged more than ever to show our compassion towards others, to think of those less fortunate than ourselves and to “do our bit” to give something back to society.During the festive season, many of us come together with family and friends to celebrate, share our gifts and to feast on our Christmas dinner, the centrepiece of this often being the turkey.Yet, while we share in this collective experience, many are unaware of the suffering that the animals, presented before us, have endured to get to our plates. This time of...

11 DAYS AGO