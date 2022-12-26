ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Corry Evans hails Sunderland's 'normal fella with undoubted talent who works hard every day'

By Michael Graham
 3 days ago

Corry Evans explains why Sunderland goal-of-the-season contender was no surprise.

Corry Evans says no one at Sunderland was surprised to see Amad Diallo score the incredible goal at Birmingham – because they see him doing it every day.

The on-loan Manchester United man has scored five goals in his last eight matches for Sunderland, but it was his effort at St Andrews just before the World Cup break that was the most eye-catching.

He collected a pass from Dan Neil before unleashing a vicious strike that went in off the goalkeeper’s right-hand post.

While most on Wearside watched with slack jaws, though, Evans says his teammates had seen more than enough to know what to expect.

"I think we saw in training when he first came, he had this natural ability,” Evans told SAFC Unfiltered of Amad.

“He was coming off the bench and maybe just getting used to the league, but I remember a couple of times he was through on goal to shoot and he tried to walk it in the net but I think he's learning, he's still young.

"It's undoubted his ability - the price tag he has probably added that bit of pressure to himself but he's taken that all in. You can see he's a level headed boy as well, he's a down to earth, normal fella and works hard every day in training.

"He's getting his rewards at the minute, he's playing really well and he's been the go to man the last run of games we've had. Birmingham away, the goal was unbelievable but we see him do it every day in training so it's no surprise to us.

Sunderland initially used Amad in a central position, with his debut directly coinciding with the start of the striker crisis that started with Ross Stewart’s injury at Middlesbrough.

He always looked much more comfortable in a wide position, though, and Evans says he has firmly established himself in that position at Sunderland now.

"I think maybe when he came, he was seen as a down the middle, something different to Ross [Stewart], but he's found his place out on the right now, coming inside he gets a bit more time and he can drift from there.

"I think it suits him really well there."

