Lakeland, FL

fox13news.com

HCSO deputy resigns after DUI arrest

TAMPA, Fla. - A deputy with the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office, who was on unpaid administrative leave amid an internal affairs investigation, has quit his job following an unrelated DUI arrest Tuesday night. According to HCSO, Deputy Morris Valenzuela, 38, was drunk when he ran off I-275 and struck...
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL
villages-news.com

Hit-and-run victim chases down unlicensed Guatemalan who fled crash scene

A hit-and-run victim chased down an unlicensed driver from Guatemala who fled the scene of a crash. Esvin Emmanuel Mejia Monterroso, 27, of Orlando, was arrested Tuesday afternoon on charges of hit and run and driving without a license. When Sumter County sheriff’s deputies arrived on the scene at about 3:30 p.m. at My RV Storage at 2715 State Road 44 in Wildwood, they found that Monterroso’s white Dodge pickup had been blocked in by a Hyundai Santa Fe sport utility vehicle.
WILDWOOD, FL
WESH

Deputies: 16-year-old boy missing in Osceola County

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — The Osceola County Sheriff's Office is searching for a teenage boy reported missing. Deputies said Laderrian Frazier, 16, went missing from the area of Wispy Cypress in Kissimmee on Dec. 23. According to the sheriff's office, Frazier was last seen with his family on Thursday...
OSCEOLA COUNTY, FL
villages-news.com

Quarters Apartment woman arrested after scanning scam at Walmart self-checkout

A resident of The Quarters Apartments in Lady Lake and her male companion were arrested after allegedly conducting a scanning scam in the self-checkout lane at Walmart. Jamie Lynn Fisher, 47, and 47-year-old Christopher John Butts of Winter Park, went to the store in Summerfield on Christmas Eve and loaded their cart with hundreds of dollars worth of merchandise, according to an arrest report from the Marion County Sheriff’s Office. A loss prevention officer watched as the pair scanned items with cheaper barcodes placed over their true pricetags.
SUMMERFIELD, FL
WFLA

Deputies respond to serious crash in Polk County

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Authorities are investigating a serious crash on U.S. Highway 17 in Polk County. The crash, which involved two vehicles, happened Tuesday morning in the area of U.S. 17 and Windsor Reserve Drive. There is no word on what led to the crash or exactly how many people were injured, but at […]
POLK COUNTY, FL

