fox13news.com
HCSO deputy resigns after DUI arrest
TAMPA, Fla. - A deputy with the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office, who was on unpaid administrative leave amid an internal affairs investigation, has quit his job following an unrelated DUI arrest Tuesday night. According to HCSO, Deputy Morris Valenzuela, 38, was drunk when he ran off I-275 and struck...
Hillsborough County deputy resigns after being arrested for DUI while on administrative leave
A Hillsborough County deputy has resigned after he was arrested for driving while under the influence.
Gulfport father shot while helping son stop carjacking suspect
A Gulfport father is recovering from being shot in the arm while helping his son stop a carjacking suspect from getting away.
villages-news.com
Hit-and-run victim chases down unlicensed Guatemalan who fled crash scene
A hit-and-run victim chased down an unlicensed driver from Guatemala who fled the scene of a crash. Esvin Emmanuel Mejia Monterroso, 27, of Orlando, was arrested Tuesday afternoon on charges of hit and run and driving without a license. When Sumter County sheriff’s deputies arrived on the scene at about 3:30 p.m. at My RV Storage at 2715 State Road 44 in Wildwood, they found that Monterroso’s white Dodge pickup had been blocked in by a Hyundai Santa Fe sport utility vehicle.
Man charged with attempted homicide of officer following Pasco County shooting
NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. — The Pasco County Sheriff's Office said an investigation is ongoing after one of its deputies shot a suspected car thief overnight, causing non-life-threatening injuries. The shooting happened around 2:20 a.m. Wednesday in the area of Rowan Road and Trouble Creek Road in New Port...
Disciplined Hillsborough deputy resigns after alleged drunk driving crash
TAMPA, Fla. — A Hillsborough County deputy on administrative leave is without a job after deputies found him behind the wheel following a drunk driving crash, the sheriff's office said. Morris Valenzuela, 38, faces a charge of driving under the influence with property damage or personal injury for the...
Florida Woman Accused of Helping Boyfriend in Attempted Murder
Deputies say she drove suspect around and let him hide at her home after a deadly shooting November 23rd
fox13news.com
Tampa police officer fired after being caught on video dragging woman at Orient Road Jail, officials say
TAMPA, Fla. - An officer with the Tampa Police Department was fired after he was seen on body camera and surveillance video dragging a woman during a jail booking, officials said. Gregory Damon, who has been with the department as a patrol officer since August 2016, was fired Tuesday for...
Florida officer terminated after video shows him dragging woman into jail
A Tampa police officer was terminated Tuesday after a video showed him dragging a woman into jail last month.
Pinellas Sheriff's Office adding patrols in 15 high crash areas
Driver, walkers, and bikers found violating traffic safety rules could a receive a pamphlet of information or even a citation.
WESH
Deputies: 16-year-old boy missing in Osceola County
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — The Osceola County Sheriff's Office is searching for a teenage boy reported missing. Deputies said Laderrian Frazier, 16, went missing from the area of Wispy Cypress in Kissimmee on Dec. 23. According to the sheriff's office, Frazier was last seen with his family on Thursday...
Pinellas County sergeant demoted over hidden camera investigation
PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — The Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office demoted a sergeant after investigators say he mishandled evidence at a video voyeurism crime scene. In August, a woman reported she found a hidden camera in her bedroom’s air conditioning vent. 10 Investigates got a hold of an...
Argument at Orange County convenience store leads to stabbing, deputies say
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — [Editors note: WFTV originally reported that this incident involved a shooting, but has since received updated information from Orange County Sheriff’s Office that no shooting occurred.]. The Orange County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a stabbing that injured a man in Orlando on Monday night....
Police identify suspect after 2 people shot, critically injured in Lakeland
Lakeland Police said two people were shot at an apartment complex in Lakeland Monday evening. According to police, the suspect fled the scene and has still not been found.
10NEWS
Police arrest homeless man after South Tampa woman finds him in her home
TAMPA, Fla. — A scary situation in South Tampa after police say a homeless man broke into a woman's house in Hyde Park and made himself right at home. "It does something to you when somebody comes in and takes over your space," the homeowner said in an exclusive interview.
Polk deputies: Man found dead inside home by friend on Christmas Day
LAKE WALES, Fla. — The Polk County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a man was reportedly found dead inside his home on Christmas Day. The Lake Wales man was found by a friend on Dec. 25 inside his home at the Enchanted Grove Mobile Home Park, located at 5137 North Scenic Highway.
villages-news.com
Quarters Apartment woman arrested after scanning scam at Walmart self-checkout
A resident of The Quarters Apartments in Lady Lake and her male companion were arrested after allegedly conducting a scanning scam in the self-checkout lane at Walmart. Jamie Lynn Fisher, 47, and 47-year-old Christopher John Butts of Winter Park, went to the store in Summerfield on Christmas Eve and loaded their cart with hundreds of dollars worth of merchandise, according to an arrest report from the Marion County Sheriff’s Office. A loss prevention officer watched as the pair scanned items with cheaper barcodes placed over their true pricetags.
Deputies respond to serious crash in Polk County
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Authorities are investigating a serious crash on U.S. Highway 17 in Polk County. The crash, which involved two vehicles, happened Tuesday morning in the area of U.S. 17 and Windsor Reserve Drive. There is no word on what led to the crash or exactly how many people were injured, but at […]
Driver, passenger sought after fiery crash on I-275 in Tampa
A flipped semi-truck caught fire after multiple vehicles crashed on Interstate 275 in Tampa, police said.
Deputies investigating Polk County homicide after man found dead on Christmas
Detectives are investigating a homicide after a man was found dead by his friend on Sunday. He had upper body trauma.
