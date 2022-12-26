ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Liberty, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Daily Voice

Child's 911 Call Lands Milton Mother In Handcuffs

A New York mother is facing child abandonment and drunk driving charges after allegedly leaving her children alone for hours, authorities said. State Police in Saratoga County responded to a home in Milton at around 7:30 a.m. Friday, Dec. 23, after a child called 911 saying their mother was missing.
MILTON, NY
WBRE

Guard at Lackawanna County Prison charged with smuggling drugs

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police have arrested and charged a correctional officer after they say he helped smuggle drugs into the Lackawana County Prison. According to the Lackawanna County District Attorney’s Office, investigators were informed that a network of people, including Austin Clark, 24, of Throop, smuggled Suboxone and other contraband into the prison. […]
LACKAWANNA COUNTY, PA
Mid-Hudson News Network

Ulster inmate charged with assault

KINGSTON – An altercation between two inmates in the Ulster County Jail has resulted in one being charged with felony assault. Sheriff’s deputies investigated the incident at 6 p.m. on December 7. It is alleged that inmate Leon Smith, 45, of Kingston, physically assaulted another incarcerated individual. The...
KINGSTON, NY
WBRE

Man accused of throwing woman out of moving car

ARCHBALD, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police have a man in custody they believe threw a woman out of a car moving at least 35 mph and locked her in a motel room. Police were called for an incident at the Mid Valley Motel in Archbald on Christmas Eve. Investigators were informed that a woman could […]
ARCHBALD, PA
columbiapaper.com

Employees arrested for theft of narcotics

LIVINGSTON—State Police from the Livingston barracks arrested Lauren E. Emery, 39, of Hudson and Alison Steedle, 47, of Clinton, December 5 and 6 respectively, in connection with the theft of narcotics from a nursing home. Each woman was charged with second degree forgery of medical prescriptions, a class D...
HUDSON, NY
WBRE

Fugitive accused of hiding in bathroom to avoid arrest

CARBONDALE TOWNSHIP, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police say they arrested two people after one was found to be fugitive hiding in a bathroom to avoid troopers. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on December 20 around 11:40 a.m. troopers were in progressing of attempting to arrest a fugitive in the 400 block of Main Street […]
CARBONDALE, PA
Mid-Hudson News Network

Middletown man charged with “savage” murder of three-year-old

TOWN OF WALLKILL – A 23-year-Middletown man has been charged with the brutal killing of a three-year-old boy who was the son of his girlfriend. Wallkill Town Police Chief Robert Hertman and Orange County District Attorney David Hoovler announced on Tuesday that Gionni Sellers has been indicted on charges of murder and manslaughter in the June 2 killing of Xavier Johnson.
MIDDLETOWN, NY
WNYT

Two people hurt in Wednesday evening Greene County crash

A big accident on the Thruway in Greene County tied up traffic for hours, Wednesday evening. Two people were hurt. It happened southbound at mile marker 128 between Exits 21B and 21A, say police. A tractor trailer hauling 197,000 pounds of crane equipment got stuck in the right lane. An...
GREENE COUNTY, NY
theharlemvalleynews.net

6 year old in Fatal crash in Orange County

Palm Tree, New York – On December 25, 2022, the New York State Police, Uniform and BCI responded to a report of a school bus pedestrian, fatal motor vehicle crash on Seven Springs Mountain Road in the town of Palm Tree, Orange County. The investigation revealed that at approximately...
ORANGE COUNTY, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Woman struck and killed while riding bike in Kingston

KINGSTON – A 65-year-old woman who was riding her bicycle on Pine Grove Avenue in the City of Kingston on Tuesday was struck and killed by a motorist, police said. Preliminary investigation found that a vehicle driven by a 60-year-old woman struck the bicyclist. The victim was rushed to...
KINGSTON, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy