Child's 911 Call Lands Milton Mother In Handcuffs
A New York mother is facing child abandonment and drunk driving charges after allegedly leaving her children alone for hours, authorities said. State Police in Saratoga County responded to a home in Milton at around 7:30 a.m. Friday, Dec. 23, after a child called 911 saying their mother was missing.
Man Nabbed For DWI In Town Of Ulster With Child In Car, State Police Say
A routine traffic stop turned into a DWI arrest after the driver was allegedly found to be intoxicated while driving with his 12-year-old child. The incident took place in Ulster County on I-87 around 11:20 p.m., Monday, Dec. 26, in the town of Ulster. According to New York State Police,...
Guard at Lackawanna County Prison charged with smuggling drugs
SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police have arrested and charged a correctional officer after they say he helped smuggle drugs into the Lackawana County Prison. According to the Lackawanna County District Attorney’s Office, investigators were informed that a network of people, including Austin Clark, 24, of Throop, smuggled Suboxone and other contraband into the prison. […]
20-year-old charged with DWI following crash
Last night, at approximately 11 p.m., Cortland County Sheriff's Officers responded to the intersection of Kinney Gulf Road and Bond Road in the Town of Homer for a motor vehicle accident.
Coxsackie man allegedly rapes child for several years
A Coxsackie man is being held in Greene County Jail without bail after he allegedly had a sexual relationship with a child for several years.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Man charged with assault for kicking victim down flight of stairs
ESOPUS – Ulster County Sheriff’s deputies have arrested a 31-year-old Eddyville man on an assault charge for allegedly kicking a person down a flight of stairs. The incident occurred at 5 p.m. on December 24 at an address on New Salem Road in the Town of Esopus. The...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Ulster inmate charged with assault
KINGSTON – An altercation between two inmates in the Ulster County Jail has resulted in one being charged with felony assault. Sheriff’s deputies investigated the incident at 6 p.m. on December 7. It is alleged that inmate Leon Smith, 45, of Kingston, physically assaulted another incarcerated individual. The...
Man accused of throwing woman out of moving car
ARCHBALD, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police have a man in custody they believe threw a woman out of a car moving at least 35 mph and locked her in a motel room. Police were called for an incident at the Mid Valley Motel in Archbald on Christmas Eve. Investigators were informed that a woman could […]
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Suspect poses as delivery driver in Stony Point house burglary
The video shows a man walking to the front door, posing as a delivery driver about to drop off a toy car. He knocks and checks to see if anyone is home.
columbiapaper.com
Employees arrested for theft of narcotics
LIVINGSTON—State Police from the Livingston barracks arrested Lauren E. Emery, 39, of Hudson and Alison Steedle, 47, of Clinton, December 5 and 6 respectively, in connection with the theft of narcotics from a nursing home. Each woman was charged with second degree forgery of medical prescriptions, a class D...
Fugitive accused of hiding in bathroom to avoid arrest
CARBONDALE TOWNSHIP, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police say they arrested two people after one was found to be fugitive hiding in a bathroom to avoid troopers. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on December 20 around 11:40 a.m. troopers were in progressing of attempting to arrest a fugitive in the 400 block of Main Street […]
Mid-Hudson News Network
Middletown man charged with “savage” murder of three-year-old
TOWN OF WALLKILL – A 23-year-Middletown man has been charged with the brutal killing of a three-year-old boy who was the son of his girlfriend. Wallkill Town Police Chief Robert Hertman and Orange County District Attorney David Hoovler announced on Tuesday that Gionni Sellers has been indicted on charges of murder and manslaughter in the June 2 killing of Xavier Johnson.
Man indicted on charges of killing girlfriend's 3-year-old son in Orange County
Officials say Gianni Sellers is charged with second degree murder in an incident that happened in June of 2022.
WNYT
Two people hurt in Wednesday evening Greene County crash
A big accident on the Thruway in Greene County tied up traffic for hours, Wednesday evening. Two people were hurt. It happened southbound at mile marker 128 between Exits 21B and 21A, say police. A tractor trailer hauling 197,000 pounds of crane equipment got stuck in the right lane. An...
K9 Officer Finds Missing Man In Freezing Temperatures In Northern Westchester
Tragedy was avoided when a K9 officer was able to track down an elderly man who went missing in Northern Westchester in freezing conditions. On Saturday, Dec. 24, around 1:45 a.m., police in Peekskill received a call from a man who said his 75-year-old father with Parkinson’s Disease and …
Police: Child fatally struck by school bus in Kiryas Joel
News 12 cameras captured state police closely looking at the school bus as part of their investigation to figure out what happened.
4 arrested after robbery in Port Jervis
Police say two of the suspects in the robbery are teenagers.
theharlemvalleynews.net
6 year old in Fatal crash in Orange County
Palm Tree, New York – On December 25, 2022, the New York State Police, Uniform and BCI responded to a report of a school bus pedestrian, fatal motor vehicle crash on Seven Springs Mountain Road in the town of Palm Tree, Orange County. The investigation revealed that at approximately...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Woman struck and killed while riding bike in Kingston
KINGSTON – A 65-year-old woman who was riding her bicycle on Pine Grove Avenue in the City of Kingston on Tuesday was struck and killed by a motorist, police said. Preliminary investigation found that a vehicle driven by a 60-year-old woman struck the bicyclist. The victim was rushed to...
Police: 2 men wanted for robbing Milford convenience shop
According to police, the men showed guns before taking cash and tabacco products.
