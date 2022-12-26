ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Related
Daily Mail

Prepare for Snowmageddon! Winter storm is expected to hit the Northeast Monday with forecasters warning upstate New Yorkers to brace for between six and TEN inches of the white stuff

Some states in the Northeast are expected to see their first snowfall of the season with some areas getting a snow blanket of up to 10 inches through Monday. Northeastern Pennsylvania, upstate New York, northwest Connecticut, northwest New Jersey, New England, and western Massachusetts have all received Winter Weather Advisories as residents can expect large amounts of snowfall.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Daily Mail

Ominous satellite images capture major storm bearing down on West Coast that will cause havoc across US - as forecasters predict three feet of snow, tornadoes, blizzards and heavy rain

A large storm system developing in the Pacific is expected to bring heavy rain, snow and even tornadoes to the US as it hits the country on Saturday. Forecasters with the National Weather Service Prediction Center said the storm would bring one to three feet of snow across the mountains in the West Coast before hitting the Northern Plains with a blizzard.
COLORADO STATE
OutThere Colorado

Up to 18 inches of snow, blizzard conditions possible with incoming Colorado snowstorm

Some regions of Colorado are preparing to be impacted by a powerful winter storm system that is slamming the western and central United States this week. According to the National Weather Service (NWS), the storm could dump up to 18 inches of snow in some areas of the state, and bring blizzard conditions to others. Snow is expected to roll in beginning on Monday.
COLORADO STATE
The Week

At least 57 dead from nationwide blizzard conditions as western New York sees its worst storm ever

There was no relief in sight on Monday from a severe winter storm that blanketed large portions of the United States in blizzard-like conditions and freezing temperatures.  The prolonged storm brought high winds and large amounts of snowfall as the winter weather system moved toward the East Coast. The National Weather Service said the storm is expected to keep the eastern U.S. "in a deep freeze through Monday before a moderating trend sets in on Tuesday," with poor conditions likely to be seen throughout next week.  NBC News has reported that at least 57 people have died nationwide from the winter storms.  The...
BUFFALO, NY
The Independent

America freezes over: Bomb cyclone threatens Texas, Florida, Illinois and more

A dangerous “bomb cyclone” will sweep the United States in the coming days and create travel misery for millions over the festive holidays.The National Weather Service (NWS) is predicting heavy snow, icy conditons, flooding, strong winds and even a few tornadoes from Thursday until Christmas Eve from the east coast to the Plains and Midwest, swiftly followed by a blast of Arctic air. Nearly 70 million people were placed under winter storm watches or warnings.The severe weather is being described as a “bomb cyclone” as it’s expected to undergo a process called bombogenesis -- when a storm rapidly intensifies...
TEXAS STATE
TheDailyBeast

Record-Breaking Arctic ‘Bomb Cyclone’ Hits U.S. With Deadly Cold Force

At least 215 million Americans were impacted by a powerful Arctic cold front, officially called a “bomb cyclone,” that has gained momentum in North America with a “dangerous and record-breaking cold air mass.” With a number of states under winter weather warnings and advisories, the National Weather Service (NWS) warned Wednesday that the country was expected to face the deadly conditions for at least the rest of the week, stretching from the Pacific Northwest, across the Plains then South to the Gulf Coast with heavy snowfall, strong winds, and dangerously cold temperatures which are expected to drop 20-35 degrees in...
KENTUCKY STATE
WDTN

Winter Storm Warning Extended with Drifting Snow

Tonight will still be windy and bitterly cold. Dangerous travel conditions will persist because of the blowing and drifting snow and frigid temperatures. Saturday will be mostly cloudy and dry for Christmas Eve, but continued very cold and windy. TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy, windy and bitterly cold with a few flurries,...

