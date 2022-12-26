Read full article on original website
Car Mon Cents
3d ago
I HAVE LOST : All confidence in the team in particular TUA ! They have too many WEAPONS on this team for 1 person who touch the ball EVERY play 2 B. BLOWING IT ! Hate 2 say SAME OLD DOLPHINS !🏈
Reply
8
Juan Carlos Pagan
3d ago
Watch Tua become a better QB when gets traded to another team.. it’s the place that has a curse.. not the players. They get momentum and then loose it for no reason.
Reply(3)
2
AP_001704.a4dd0fb8dab34831abe9c8d896b3e38e.1520
3d ago
What’s with the same old plays every time. The feeble wide screen pass and throwing instead of running on short yardage situations? Too predictable and defensive needs more three and outs.
Reply(2)
2
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
DeSantis Sparks Outrage with Probe into Florida Drag ShowToni KorazaFlorida State
Florida City Named as the Most Underwhelming in the World by TouristsL. CaneOrlando, FL
Alex Katz at New River Fine ArtNew River Fine Art | Burgess Modern + ContemporaryFort Lauderdale, FL
Operation Community ShieldAndy Monroe
Pizza Paradise: Miami Edition - 3 Pizza PlacesKiki AlbaMiami, FL
Related
thecomeback.com
Awful Tua Tagovailoa health update revealed
It stands to reason that Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa suffered at least one if not two concussions earlier this season. Now, it appears that he has suffered another one. According to NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport, “Tagovailoa is once again in the NFL’s concussion protocol” and “his status for...
Aaron Rodgers thinks Dolphins should consider shutting Tua Tagovailoa down for rest of season
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers believes the Miami Dolphins should consider shutting down Tua Tagovailoa after he suffered another concussion.
thecomeback.com
Derek Carr makes surprise decision after Raiders bench him
Breakups don’t get any uglier in the NFL than the stunning split Wednesday between the Las Vegas Raiders and quarterback Derek Carr. Carr has reportedly left the Raiders, according to The Athletic’s Jeff Howe. According to the report, Carr “left the team, with their permission, to avoid being a distraction over the final two weeks of the season.”
Report: Tom Brady, Sean Payton Could Be Package Deal For Surprise Team
Tom Brady has not yet made a decision on the 2023 season. If he elects to play another season, he could potentially team up with Sean Payton. According to ProFootballTalk, there's "increasing chatter" in NFL circles that Brady and Payton will team up on the Saints. Mike Florio's source called...
Look: NFL World Is Not Happy With Joy Taylor Today
Fox Sports personality Joy Taylor is being criticized by NFL fans this Tuesday for her inconsistent takes on the Cowboys and Eagles. When the Eagles defeated the Cowboys with Cooper Rush at quarterback, Taylor was ready to call them the best team in the league. She didn't make any excuses for Dallas, which would've made sense considering Dak Prescott didn't play.
Tom Brady Snubs Ex-Wife Gisele Bundchen in Christmas Shoutout
Tom Brady did not have ex-wife Gisele Bundchen on his mind on Christmas Day, after leading the Buccaneers to a comeback win over the Cardinals. When sending out a number of holiday shoutouts on NBC after the game, he left out his former spouse. That shouldn’t be too surprising, right?...
NFL Hall of Famer believes Tua Tagovailoa should consider retirement
Head injuries and the NFL are synonymous, at this point. Many players who’ve played the game of football for as long as the professionals do have suffered some type of hit to the head that was or should’ve been diagnosed as a concussion. For Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua...
Reason Myles Garrett was benched, fined by Browns revealed
Myles Garrett was notably absent from the Cleveland Browns’ first defensive drive against the New Orleans Saints on Saturday. Head coach Kevin Stefanski told reporters on Monday that it was a “team decision” to not start Garrett in the game, and now we know more about what led to that decision. Mary Kay Cabot of... The post Reason Myles Garrett was benched, fined by Browns revealed appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Former Vikings Starter Joins Tom Brady in Tampa Bay
Ifeadi Odenigbo has officially joined his fifth NFL team in as many seasons after suddenly, and perhaps inexplicably, cut from the Indianapolis Colts this past week. On Tuesday afternoon, the former Vikings starter signed onto the Tampa Bay Buccaneers practice squad, joining Tom Brady in an attempt at making the playoffs.
Look: NFL Quarterback's Mom Rips Team's Fan Base
Zach Wilson's mom is trending on social media on Monday afternoon for an apparent message to New York Jets fans. A screenshot of a message from Instagram appears to show the mother of the New York Jets quarterback trashing the team's fan base. "It's not possible for anyone to be...
Patrick Mahomes says Andy Reid's Christmas gift from team was decided by a poll
Andy Reid’s love of cheeseburgers is no secret. Following the Chiefs’ Super Bowl LIV win, Reid said he would celebrate with “the biggest cheeseburger you’ve ever seen.” On Sunday, Reid was gifted a double cheeseburger by the team for Christmas.
Alabama Football Player Has Brutally Honest Admission On NOLA Food
Although Alabama missed the College Football Playoff, the team can find a silver lining when traveling to New Orleans instead. The Caesars Superdome hosts the Sugar Bowl between the Crimson Tide and Kansas State Wildcats on Saturday afternoon. When asked about the visit, per WGNO's Ed Daniels (h/t Saturday Down South), Alabama defensive lineman DJ Dale expressed excitement to test out some of the city's culinary delights.
ETOnline.com
Tom Brady Reacts to Spending Christmas Without His Kids Following Gisele Bündchen Split
Tom Brady opened up about spending Christmas alone after his split from wife Gisele Bündchen earlier this year, telling sportscaster Jim Gray this holiday season will be a "new experience" for him. "It'll be a new experience that I've never had before that I'm going to have to learn...
atozsports.com
Bad news comes in clusters for the Eagles
The Philadelphia Eagles lost much more than just a game in the team’s Christmas Eve showdown with the Dallas Cowboys. Philadelphia fought hard, coming up just short in a 40-34 loss to Dallas. Though the loss doesn’t severely impact the Eagles’ chances to lock up the No. 1 seed in the NFC, injuries sustained in the contest will make life difficult for the Birds down the stretch.
atozsports.com
One Bengals coach stands to gain everything on MNF
The firing of Nathanial Hackett by the Denver Broncos means one thing. “Coaching candidates” season is officially upon us in the NFL. And believe me, the Cincinnati Bengals will be a part of it. No, not because they’ll be looking for a head coach themselves but because their...
NFL Analysis Network
Packers Receive Concerning Injury Update On Offensive Star
Week 16 could not have gone much better for the Green Bay Packers. Not only did they defeat the Miami Dolphins to keep their playoff hopes alive, but all of the teams that they needed to lose that were ahead of them in the standings lost. The New York Giants,...
NFL World Reacts To Tom Brady, Rob Gronkowski Report
The NFL world refuses to accept Rob Gronkowski's retirement. The former tight end got everyone's hopes up with a cryptic tweet last week that led to him announcing a FanDuel partnership rather than another comeback. He later told Kay Adams he's not returning this season, but there's a "slight chance" he'd consider playing in 2023.
Lisa Wilson celebrates Zach Wilson’s girlfriend, Nicollete Dellano, as Jets drama swirls
New York may not have brought football glory to Zach Wilson, but his mom is grateful for one part of his tenure. Lisa Wilson spent the holiday weekend with the struggling Jets quarterback and his siblings, along with his rumored girlfriend Nicolette Dellano and her family, in New Jersey, according to photos she shared to her Instagram story. “So happy NY brought @nicolette_dellanno and her beautiful family into our lives,” Lisa wrote over a group photo that showed her, Wilson, Nicolette and more people at Pazzo Italian restaurant in Red Bank, New Jersey. Lisa also tagged Nicolette’s mother, Kathy Dellano, who...
NBC Sports
Shanahan reveals one 49ers roster move he wishes he had back
The 49ers are allowed to bring back only one more player off injured reserve for the remainder of the season, including the playoffs. San Francisco kept a spot open for running back Elijah Mitchell, who is expected to receive that designation over defensive tackle Hassan Ridgeway (pectoral). “That was the...
Robert Griffin III Makes Feelings On Tua's Situation Very Clear
Robert Griffin III added to the public's growing concern about Tua Tagovailoa, who suffered another concussion on Sunday. Tagovailoa entered the concussion protocol for the second time this season. It was initially believed he sustained another one earlier in the season, but the Miami Dolphins said he left the Week 3 game with a back injury.
Comments / 28