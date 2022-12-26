ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Daily Mail

Billionaire Winklevoss twins are in hot water after their crypto exchange Gemini is owed $900million from broker that lost out during FTX’s disastrous crash

Billionaire Bitcoin investors Cameron and Tyler Winklevoss are reportedly in the red $900million after FTX's monumental crash last month, which left more than a million other creditors scrambling to recover assets. In one of the biggest crypto blowups of all time, the Bahamas-based exchange filed for bankruptcy in Delaware last...
u.today

Bitcoin Worth Hundreds of Millions of Dollars Keeps Outflowing from Exchanges

According to Glassnode, the equivalent of $265.6 million worth of Bitcoin has been withdrawn from centralized exchanges in the past 24 hours, with a net outflow of $43.1 million. At the same time, yesterday was just another day in an ongoing stream of BTC withdrawals from exchanges and transfers to...
cryptoglobe.com

Ethereum Co-Founder Vitalik Buterin Identifies Three Huge Opportunities in Crypto

Recently, Russian-Canadian computer scientist Vitalik Buterin, who is best known as the father of Ethereum, named what he believes are three of the biggest opportunities in crypto at the present time. Earlier this week, during an interview on episode #149 of the Bankless podcast, Buterin said:. “If you can make...
crypto-economy.com

How To Start Mining Cryptocurrencies: A Beginners Guide

Cryptocurrencies have become a craze and are being talked about everywhere. From bloggers to news channels, everyone seems to have an opinion on cryptocurrencies and how they will shape the future of money. But what exactly is Cryptocurrency, Mining Cryptocurrencies and Starting a Cryptocurrency Wallet? If you’ve heard anything about them, then it must have been because of the insane rise of some particular ones like Bitcoin or Ethereum. Cryptocurrencies are digital currencies that can be transferred from person to person without the need for a central bank. The price of these virtual currencies fluctuates constantly as new investors come in and new traders cash out. However, it’s proved to be an exciting investment option that has captivated many amateur investors. Here we’ll run you through everything you need to know before getting started with cryptos:
u.today

Ethereum (ETH) Becomes Most Liquidated Coin Over Past 12 Hours

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
dailyhodl.com

Trader Known for Calling May 2021 Crypto Collapse Says Bitcoin Flashing Historic Rally Signal, Weighs In on Ethereum

An analyst and trader known for calling the crypto market collapse of May 2021 says that Bitcoin (BTC) is now flashing historic signs of a new bull run. The pseudonymous trader known as Dave the Wave tells his 131,000 Twitter followers that Bitcoin’s moving average convergence divergence (MACD) indicator is at a level that in the past led to fresh bull runs.
thecryptocurrencypost.net

BTC.com Suffers $3 Million Loss in a Cyberattack

The parent company of BTC.com, BIT Mining Limited, said that $2.3 million in corporate assets and around $700,000 in client funds were stolen earlier this month without disclosing the full details of what led to the loss. The publicly traded company reported a hack on December 3 to Shenzhen law...
dailyhodl.com

Strategist Who Nailed 2022 Bitcoin Downturn Issues Fresh Warning to Crypto Traders

An analyst who correctly called Bitcoin’s collapse this year is warning BTC holders, saying that a capitulation event for the king crypto is in sight. The pseudonymous analyst known in the industry as Capo tells his 692,200 Twitter followers that Bitcoin continues to flash signs of weakness. While Bitcoin...
bitcoinist.com

Alameda Wallets Swap Altcoins For Bitcoin, Days After Bankman-Fried Bail

The FTX/Alameda saga continues to keep the crypto industry on its toes. Just before Christmas, Sam Bankman-Fried (SBF) was released on a $250 million bail under house arrest, which his parents secured with the equity in their home. A few hours ago, former Alameda Research wallets came to life, as...
PYMNTS

More Back Doors Found in Bankman-Fried’s Black Box at FTX

New SEC filings show that an eCommerce site riddled with errors was central to Sam Bankman-Fried’s alleged commingling of FTX assets. According to the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) complaint, FTX allegedly instructed customers looking to trade on its exchange to wire their funds to North Dimension Inc., a purported online electronics retailer.
thecryptocurrencypost.net

Crypto Winter Forces 40% Staff Layoffs at Another Crypto Firm

The crypto winter has forced many successful cryptocurrency firms to reduce their workforce in order to survive and continue expanding while we wait for the next crypto rally. The Octopus Network, a decentralized app chain network built on the NEAR Protocol, was the most recently hit company and announced that it would be “refactoring” to deal with the current market situation.
astaga.com

MicroStrategy Doubles Down On Bitcoin Bet With $56.4 Million Purchase

There have been a whole lot of rumors currently surrounding MicroStrategy and the large stash of bitcoin the corporate presently owns. Most of those have revolved round the potential for MicroStrategy having to dump its bitcoin. Nevertheless, the corporate has simply put all of those rumors to mattress with one other huge BTC buy.
dailyhodl.com

Bitcoin (BTC) Investors Likely at Start of Historic Accumulation Phase, According to Messari CEO Ryan Selkis

Crypto intelligence firm Messari founder and CEO Ryan Selkis says that on-chain signals are flashing a buy signal for Bitcoin (BTC). In an interview with the financial publication Barron’s, Selkis says that the Market Value to Realized Value (MVRV) indicator suggests investors are in the early days of a long-term accumulation phase, exhibiting behavior that’s similar to when it bottomed out in previous bearish cycles.

