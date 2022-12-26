Read full article on original website
Crypto Winter Forces 40% Staff Layoffs at Another Crypto Firm
The crypto winter has forced many successful cryptocurrency firms to reduce their workforce in order to survive and continue expanding while we wait for the next crypto rally. The Octopus Network, a decentralized app chain network built on the NEAR Protocol, was the most recently hit company and announced that it would be “refactoring” to deal with the current market situation.
Alameda Wallets Become Active And Begin Trading After SBF Bail
The crypto wallets related to FTX’s sister company, the now-bankrupt trading firm Alameda Research, were detected transferring assets just a few days after the former FTX CEO, Sam Bankman Fried, was granted a $250 million bail. The Alameda wallet was discovered to be exchanging units of ERC-20 tokens for...
Another Crypto Platform Shuts Down as the FTX Crisis Worsens
Midas Investments is the latest cryptocurrency platform to suspend deposits, swaps, and overall operations as a result of the severe financial losses caused by Celsius’ bankruptcy and FTX’s crisis. Iakov Levin, also known as “Trevor,” the platform’s creator and CEO, explained the reasons behind the closure of Midas...
Fidelity to Launch NFT Marketplace and Crypto Trading in the Metaverse
One of the world’s largest investment management firm, Fidelity Investments, has submitted trademark applications in the United States for a variety of Web3 goods and services. These applications cover a marketplace for non-fungible tokens (NFTs), as well as financial investment and cryptocurrency trading services in the metaverse. On the...
HSBC Bank To Launch Crypto and Metaverse Products
Another colossal player in the financial services industry is getting into the cryptocurrency and blockchain space. According to reports, HSBC Bank has reportedly submitted two trademark applications to the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) for its name and emblem relating to cryptocurrencies. Mike Kondoudis, a trademark attorney registered...
BTC.com Suffers $3 Million Loss in a Cyberattack
The parent company of BTC.com, BIT Mining Limited, said that $2.3 million in corporate assets and around $700,000 in client funds were stolen earlier this month without disclosing the full details of what led to the loss. The publicly traded company reported a hack on December 3 to Shenzhen law...
MicroStrategy Buys More Bitcoin (BTC); Now Holds 132,500
Good news! Michael Saylor’s MicroStrategy is once again purchasing Bitcoin (BTC), despite the fact that it was forced to sell for the very first time. The American software business MicroStrategy, which is the biggest corporate holder of Bitcoin reserves, revealed on December 28 through an SEC filing that it sold part of its assets for the very first time on December 22.
