WeatherMinds: Which animals hibernate in Minnesota?
GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. — Right now, millions of animals are in a deep sleep across Minnesota and Wisconsin, a process called hibernation. And while black bears are probably the most famous hibernators, lots of other species are in the thick of a long winter nap, like woodchucks, chipmunks, bats, turtles, snakes, lizards, frogs and toads, and countless insects, tics and spiders.
More Cows on Minnesota Highways? Here are Laws on What to Do
As I was driving on 35 this morning on my way to work, traffic began to suddenly slow down. As I traveled through traffic to my surprise, I saw 3 cows standing in the ditch! What the heck! According to reports, Tuesday evening there was a crash involving a chevy pickup hauling a livestock trailer. The trailer was going northbound on Interstate 35 when it left the roadway near mile marker 14.
10 Money Saving Tips for Minnesota Heating Costs This Winter
Experts are predicting an increase of somewhere between fifteen and twenty percent for heating costs in Minnesota this winter. That's the largest jump in more than a decade. And what Mother Nature decides to do to us over the next few months will determine just how hard of an impact that will be to our wallets.
Early Flu Season Peak?
Some of the recent numbers suggest the flu season could be peaking early in Minnesota. Melissa McMahon with the Minnesota Department of Health says it typically peaks in late January or early February, but there are signs that the season may be retreating. McMahon says we won’t know for sure...
ASK A TROOPER: “Prepared to Get Stuck or Prepared to Survive”
With winter upon us I felt the need to share some insight from our Department of Public Safety blog in reference to winter driving when the weather and road conditions deteriorate. “When the National Weather Service starts using words like “life-threatening,” our Homeland Security and Emergency Management division sits up...
‘Do Not Be Like This Guy!’ MN Police Post About This Dangerous Winter Action
I think about all the crazy things I've seen on Minnesota roads, cars covered in snow, people driving on the shoulder to pass, and of course the left lane hangers. One Minnesota police department is raising awareness about a dangerous winter driving habit that can have fatal consequences. Driving without scraping off your windshield of ice and snow.
Rain, snow Thursday; bigger storm potential next week
Meteorologist Sven Sundgaard has the latest on the warmer temps sticking around, the rain/snow mix set to hit the area Thursday, as well as a big storm potentially hitting Minnesota next week.
Minnesota finalizes plan to keep wolf population stable
Minnesota wildlife officials have finalized a plan to keep the state's wolf population stable for the next decade. The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources would aim to keep the population between 2,200 and 3,000 animals, which is where it has been for about 30 years. Gray wolves are an endangered...
Del Giudice, longtime DNR researcher of state’s wildlife, dies
Glenn Del Giudice, a longtime Department of Natural Resources wildlife researcher known for his work on yearslong studies of whitetail deer habitat and threats to Minnesota's fragile moose population, has died. He was 68. "He made a name for himself well beyond the boundaries of Minnesota,'' said Mike Larson, supervisor...
Dealing with derailed plans & loss at Christmas
SATURDAY MORNING I OPENED the blinds to a winter landscape awash in brilliant sunlight. That’s not particularly unusual for December in Minnesota. But what proved different were the two pillars of light flanking the sun with a rainbow arcing between. Sun dogs glared stronger than the center sun and I couldn’t stop looking at the scene.
7 Horrible Foods That They Actually Eat In Minnesota
Have you tried any of these 7 Horrible Foods That They Actually Eat In Minnesota?. Head Cheese: This ain't cheesy at all. No dairy. Just meaty parts from pig or cow heads that are boiled together in a gelatinous concoction and formed into loaves for your dining pleasure. Oh, sometimes they'd toss in the animal's tongues, hearts, and feet.
Rules Relaxed for Propane Drivers
Emergency rules are now in place for propane deliveries in Minnesota. Governor Tim Walz has signed Executive Order 22-24 to loosen regulations for drivers transporting fuel in the state. Governor Walz explains the action:. Households across the state depend on propane to keep them warm during the winter months. It...
Minnesota trucker Gerald Popp up for driver of the year after a life on the road
Gerald “Red” Popp has been a trucker for most of his life. “Anywhere the load goes, we go,” he said. This year, the Minnesota Trucking Association recognized him as one of its drivers of the month. Now, he is among the 12 drivers up for driver of the year, which will be announced at a banquet coming up on Jan. 17.
Minnesota tracking ‘forever chemicals’ in state’s drinking water, braces for changing regulations
Editor's note: Boreal Community Media recently published an exclusive four-part series on PFAS in Cook County and beyond. You can find the start of the series here. For Steve Johnson, a sip of water from the tap seems almost a luxury after the private well on his East Metro property was found to have elevated levels of "forever chemicals."
Minnesota River Trail closing for riverbank project
KEYC News Now This Morning Forecast Update 12-27-2022 - clipped version. Highs will be ranging from the mid-20s to the mid-30s this week with our next chance of precipitation Thursday. January dedicated as Fire Fighter Cancer Awareness Month. Updated: 7 hours ago. Multiple fire fighter organizations will be spending the...
A Minnesota company says its ecological logging approach is good for the forest — and the bottom line
John Rajala hiked into a 6,000-acre tract of land he calls Wolf Lake Camp that his family bought over 50 years ago. “This is hallowed ground that we’re about to walk into now,” he said on that fall day. He’s a fourth-generation logger, an Ivy League grad who...
No Travel Advisories lifted in southwest Minnesota
MnDOT has lifted all no travel advisories on state highways in the following four southwest Minnesota counties: McLeod, Redwood, Renville, and portions of Meeker County. MnDOT snowplow operators are working hard to improve road conditions; however, travelers should use caution as most roads are partially or completely snow covered. Blowing and drifting snow may create intermittent whiteout conditions and slippery areas.
A wintry mix of precipitation is possible late tonight into Thursday
(Chanhassen, MN)--The National Weather Service says that portions of Minnesota could see some light snow and possibly a wintry mix late tonight into Thursday. The roads could be slick at times. Officials say that a mix of drizzle, freezing rain, and snow is possible on Thursday with the best chances in the afternoon and evening.
West Central Initiative awards $20,000 to small town fire departments
FERGUS FALLS (KDLM) – More than $20,000 has been awarded to small town fire departments across the Lakes Area by West Central Initiative. Twenty, local fire departments received $1,000 grants from The Funders Network. “We received a grant from The Funders Network for emergency preparedness activities,” said West Central...
Ask a trooper: Length of snow plow?
Question: Last week, I noticed a truck with a snow plow blade on it, it took up the whole traffic lane, it was not a Minnesota Department of Transportation truck. What is the legal length allowed for a snow blade? Answer: The maximum legal width is 8 feet 6 inches in Minnesota. Snow plows start at widths of 6 ½ feet for smaller pickups and go up to 9 and 10 foot wide plows for dump trucks. The most common size plow if 7 feet...
