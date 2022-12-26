ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

KARE

WeatherMinds: Which animals hibernate in Minnesota?

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. — Right now, millions of animals are in a deep sleep across Minnesota and Wisconsin, a process called hibernation. And while black bears are probably the most famous hibernators, lots of other species are in the thick of a long winter nap, like woodchucks, chipmunks, bats, turtles, snakes, lizards, frogs and toads, and countless insects, tics and spiders.
Kat Kountry 105

More Cows on Minnesota Highways? Here are Laws on What to Do

As I was driving on 35 this morning on my way to work, traffic began to suddenly slow down. As I traveled through traffic to my surprise, I saw 3 cows standing in the ditch! What the heck! According to reports, Tuesday evening there was a crash involving a chevy pickup hauling a livestock trailer. The trailer was going northbound on Interstate 35 when it left the roadway near mile marker 14.
krwc1360.com

Early Flu Season Peak?

Some of the recent numbers suggest the flu season could be peaking early in Minnesota. Melissa McMahon with the Minnesota Department of Health says it typically peaks in late January or early February, but there are signs that the season may be retreating. McMahon says we won’t know for sure...
kfgo.com

ASK A TROOPER: “Prepared to Get Stuck or Prepared to Survive”

With winter upon us I felt the need to share some insight from our Department of Public Safety blog in reference to winter driving when the weather and road conditions deteriorate. “When the National Weather Service starts using words like “life-threatening,” our Homeland Security and Emergency Management division sits up...
redlakenationnews.com

Minnesota finalizes plan to keep wolf population stable

Minnesota wildlife officials have finalized a plan to keep the state's wolf population stable for the next decade. The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources would aim to keep the population between 2,200 and 3,000 animals, which is where it has been for about 30 years. Gray wolves are an endangered...
YAHOO!

Del Giudice, longtime DNR researcher of state’s wildlife, dies

Glenn Del Giudice, a longtime Department of Natural Resources wildlife researcher known for his work on yearslong studies of whitetail deer habitat and threats to Minnesota's fragile moose population, has died. He was 68. "He made a name for himself well beyond the boundaries of Minnesota,'' said Mike Larson, supervisor...
mnprairieroots.com

Dealing with derailed plans & loss at Christmas

SATURDAY MORNING I OPENED the blinds to a winter landscape awash in brilliant sunlight. That’s not particularly unusual for December in Minnesota. But what proved different were the two pillars of light flanking the sun with a rainbow arcing between. Sun dogs glared stronger than the center sun and I couldn’t stop looking at the scene.
B102.7

7 Horrible Foods That They Actually Eat In Minnesota

Have you tried any of these 7 Horrible Foods That They Actually Eat In Minnesota?. Head Cheese: This ain't cheesy at all. No dairy. Just meaty parts from pig or cow heads that are boiled together in a gelatinous concoction and formed into loaves for your dining pleasure. Oh, sometimes they'd toss in the animal's tongues, hearts, and feet.
98.1 - Minnesota New Country

Rules Relaxed for Propane Drivers

Emergency rules are now in place for propane deliveries in Minnesota. Governor Tim Walz has signed Executive Order 22-24 to loosen regulations for drivers transporting fuel in the state. Governor Walz explains the action:. Households across the state depend on propane to keep them warm during the winter months. It...
KEYC

Minnesota River Trail closing for riverbank project

KEYC News Now This Morning Forecast Update 12-27-2022 - clipped version. Highs will be ranging from the mid-20s to the mid-30s this week with our next chance of precipitation Thursday. January dedicated as Fire Fighter Cancer Awareness Month. Updated: 7 hours ago. Multiple fire fighter organizations will be spending the...
myklgr.com

No Travel Advisories lifted in southwest Minnesota

MnDOT has lifted all no travel advisories on state highways in the following four southwest Minnesota counties: McLeod, Redwood, Renville, and portions of Meeker County. MnDOT snowplow operators are working hard to improve road conditions; however, travelers should use caution as most roads are partially or completely snow covered. Blowing and drifting snow may create intermittent whiteout conditions and slippery areas.
voiceofalexandria.com

A wintry mix of precipitation is possible late tonight into Thursday

(Chanhassen, MN)--The National Weather Service says that portions of Minnesota could see some light snow and possibly a wintry mix late tonight into Thursday. The roads could be slick at times. Officials say that a mix of drizzle, freezing rain, and snow is possible on Thursday with the best chances in the afternoon and evening.
lakesarearadio.net

West Central Initiative awards $20,000 to small town fire departments

FERGUS FALLS (KDLM) – More than $20,000 has been awarded to small town fire departments across the Lakes Area by West Central Initiative. Twenty, local fire departments received $1,000 grants from The Funders Network. “We received a grant from The Funders Network for emergency preparedness activities,” said West Central...
Mille Lacs Messenger

Ask a trooper: Length of snow plow?

Question: Last week, I noticed a truck with a snow plow blade on it, it took up the whole traffic lane, it was not a Minnesota Department of Transportation truck. What is the legal length allowed for a snow blade? Answer: The maximum legal width is 8 feet 6 inches in Minnesota. Snow plows start at widths of 6 ½ feet for smaller pickups and go up to 9 and 10 foot wide plows for dump trucks. The most common size plow if 7 feet...
