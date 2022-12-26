ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Condoleezza Rice makes major move in Broncos coaching search

The Denver Broncos will have a famous face to aid their search to replace fired head coach Nathaniel Hackett. Condoleezza Rice, the former Secretary of State under President George W. Bush and part of the Broncos’ ownership group, will join the search committee for the franchise’s next coach.
DENVER, CO
NFL World Reacts To What Sean Payton Said About Russell Wilson

Earlier this week, former New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton revealed his quick-fix for Russell Wilson. "I’d wanna cut up of all Russell’s past plays of 30 or more yards from the field and I’d wanna see are there some schemes that he felt very comfortable with," he explained during his time on the Herd With Colin Cowherd.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Troy Aikman shares the big winner of the Nathaniel Hackett firing

The Denver Broncos on Monday fired Nathaniel Hackett, who was in his first season as the team’s head coach. The firing came after the 4-11 squad got destroyed 51-14 by a 5-10 Los Angeles Rams team. The Broncos were arguably the biggest disappointment of the NFL season, with the poor play of Russell Wilson leaving... The post Troy Aikman shares the big winner of the Nathaniel Hackett firing appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
DENVER, CO
Broncos Make Official Decision On Russell Wilson

It's been a disaster of a year for the 4-11 Denver Broncos, but they're not waving the white flag when it comes to Russell Wilson at quarterback. Per DNVR.com's Zac Stevens, "Russell Wilson will remain the Broncos starting QB" despite major chances to the coaching staff and no chance at the playoffs.
DENVER, CO
Broncos player shares what led to sideline altercation

Several Denver Broncos players got into a heated confrontation during Sunday’s embarrassing blowout loss to the Los Angeles Rams, and one veteran who was involved was honest with reporters about what caused it. A fan at SoFi Stadium captured a cell phone video that showed Broncos offensive lineman Dalton Risner aggressively shove backup quarterback Brett... The post Broncos player shares what led to sideline altercation appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
DENVER, CO
Report: Coach Turned Down Interim Offer From Broncos

Denver Broncos interim head coach Jerry Rosburg reportedly wasn't the team's first choice for the position. According to multiple reports, defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero was asked to take over for Nathaniel Hackett, who was let go by Denver earlier today after only 15 games. However, Evero reportedly told the Broncos...
DENVER, CO
Report: Russell Wilson Could Reunite With Former Coach

Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn has been named as a possible head coaching option to replace a recently-fired Nathaniel Hackett in Denver. If Quinn were to take a head coaching job with the Broncos, he would reportedly want to bring Cowboys coaching analyst Brian Schottenheimer along with him as offensive coordinator.
DENVER, CO
Look: NFL Quarterback's Mom Rips Team's Fan Base

Zach Wilson's mom is trending on social media on Monday afternoon for an apparent message to New York Jets fans. A screenshot of a message from Instagram appears to show the mother of the New York Jets quarterback trashing the team's fan base. "It's not possible for anyone to be...
NEW YORK STATE
Aaron Rodgers Reveals What He Told Tua Tagovailoa After Game

Aaron Rodgers spoke highly of Tua Tagovailoa following their Christmas Day encounter. Per Yahoo Sports' Jori Epstein, Rodgers praised the younger quarterback's professionalism and class. The Green Bay Packers star also said he gave Tagovailoa some advice following a comeback win over the Miami Dolphins. "I told him to take...
GREEN BAY, WI
Aaron Rodgers Reacts To Nathaniel Hackett Getting Fired

The Denver Broncos pulled the plug on Nathaniel Hackett on Monday afternoon. They decided to part ways with him just 15 games into his tenure after they hit rock bottom on Sunday evening. They fell to 4-11 following a 51-14 loss to the 4-10 Los Angeles Rams. Green Bay Packers...
DENVER, CO
Shannon Sharpe slams Russell Wilson’s attitude

The Denver Broncos’ lack of success this season can be blamed on several things, but one of the main issues seems to be quarterback Russell Wilson. When the Broncos traded for Wilson, they thought he would improve their offense. They thought wrong. The Broncos offense has been one of the worst in the NFL this Read more... The post Shannon Sharpe slams Russell Wilson’s attitude appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
DENVER, CO
Bad news comes in clusters for the Eagles

The Philadelphia Eagles lost much more than just a game in the team’s Christmas Eve showdown with the Dallas Cowboys. Philadelphia fought hard, coming up just short in a 40-34 loss to Dallas. Though the loss doesn’t severely impact the Eagles’ chances to lock up the No. 1 seed in the NFC, injuries sustained in the contest will make life difficult for the Birds down the stretch.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Look: Legendary Broncos Star Furious With Russell Wilson

The Broncos officially hit rock bottom this past Sunday, losing 51-14 to the Rams. Russell Wilson finished the game with 214 passing yards, one touchdown and three interceptions. On Monday morning, Shannon Sharpe of FS1's "Undisputed" put Wilson on blast for his Christmas Day performance. "They let Russ cook on...
DENVER, CO
Chicago Bears Announce Starting QB For Final Two Weeks

At 3-12 on the season, the Chicago Bears aren't playing for much of anything anymore and have a bunch of injuries they're dealing with over these final 13 days of the regular season. Among those injuries is non-throwing shoulder issue for Bears quarterback Justin Fields. So will the Bears rest...
CHICAGO, IL
Packers Receive Concerning Injury Update On Offensive Star

Week 16 could not have gone much better for the Green Bay Packers. Not only did they defeat the Miami Dolphins to keep their playoff hopes alive, but all of the teams that they needed to lose that were ahead of them in the standings lost. The New York Giants,...
GREEN BAY, WI
Broncos' Russell Wilson Nightmare One Bears Were Lucky to Avoid

Broncos' Wilson nightmare one Bears were lucky to avoid originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. There was a time not so long ago when the Bears and their fans dared to dream about acquiring a Super Bowl-winning quarterback who could single-handedly change the trajectory of one of the most tortured QB landing spots in NFL history.
CHICAGO, IL
Football World Is Praying For Micah Parsons Today

Late Tuesday night, Dallas Cowboys star Micah Parsons took to Twitter with a message that broke the sports world's heart. Parsons appeared to reveal the death of one of his dogs. In a message on Twitter, he said putting a dog down is one of the hardest things to do.
One Bengals coach stands to gain everything on MNF

The firing of Nathanial Hackett by the Denver Broncos means one thing. “Coaching candidates” season is officially upon us in the NFL. And believe me, the Cincinnati Bengals will be a part of it. No, not because they’ll be looking for a head coach themselves but because their...
CINCINNATI, OH

