Canada vs. Czechia final score, results: Defending World Juniors champions lose 2023 opener
The crowd in Halifax was left stunned Monday night as Canada dropped its 2023 World Juniors opener 5-2 to Czechia. The defending World Juniors champions had high expectations placed on them; there was talk that the 2023 squad was one of the best in the tournament's history. That conversation ended before it could get started as Canada put together a subpar performance to begin the competition.
What channel is Canada vs. Austria on today? Start time, live stream for 2023 World Juniors game
Canada is looking to continue its offensive onslaught on Thursday as the defending champion takes on Austria in both teams' third game at the 2023 World Junior Championship. Connor Bedard's seven points propelled Canada to a 11-2 thumping of Germany on Wednesday. Bedard tied the Canadian World Juniors record for points in a game. He and Dylan Guenther each recorded hat tricks in the squad's first win at the tournament.
5 nations sweep opening matches in inaugural United Cup
The United States, Great Britain, Greece, France and Switzerland each swept the first day of play on Thursday in the
USA vs. Slovakia final score, results: Slovaks use three-goal second period to pull off upset at 2023 World Juniors
In a tournament already with its fair share of upsets, Slovakia joined the party on Wednesday, defeating the United States 6-3. The Slovaks scored three goals in a span of 3:19 in the second period to flip the script in the game and take a 4-2 lead. The United States could not complete the comeback, failing to cut the lead down from multiple goals.
Canada vs. Germany final score, results: Connor Bedard propels Canadians to beatdown at 2023 World Juniors
Two days after Canada suffered a stunning loss to Czechia to open its 2023 World Juniors, the defending champion handed Germany an 11-2 beatdown on Wednesday. Connor Bedard tied the Canadian World Juniors single-game record with seven points as he and Dylan Guenther each posted hat tricks in the win. Olen Zellweger and Logan Stankoven both recorded three points and Thomas Milic secured the victory in net with 14 saves.
Finland bounces back at world juniors, beats Slovakia 5-2
MONCTON, New Brunswick (AP) — Oliver Kapanen and Joakim Kemell each had a goal and an assist as Finland beat Slovakia 5-2 on Tuesday at the world junior hockey championship. Jani Nyman also scored during Finland’s three-goal second period. Sami Paivarinta and Brad Lambert had the other goals for the Finns.
2023 WJC Day 3 Preview
Day 3 of the 2023 World Junior Championship (WJC) in Halifax and Moncton will feature the return to action of the tournament’s two presumed powerhouses. But Canada and the United States will be entering with very different mindsets. The U.S. handled business on Day 1 of the tournament, comfortably beating Latvia 5-2. But Team Canada suffered the inverse — falling 5-2 to Czechia — in arguably one of the most shocking WJC upsets of all time. Now, both teams return to play in matches that should be cake walks. But neither team will be looking past their opponents after Monday’s results.
Spengler Cup schedule 2022: Dates, times, channels to watch every game at historic hockey tournament
For the first time since 2019, the Spengler Cup returns to the international stage. The historic tournament hosted in Switzerland is back after a two-year hiatus due to COVID-19. Six teams from North America and Europe are meeting for six days of competition. Team Canada are technically the reigning champions,...
World Juniors standings: Updated scores, schedule for 2023 IIHF World U20 Championships
The 2023 World Juniors are in full swing, as Finland and Switzerland kick off the 11 days of competition in the Maritimes. Ten teams are in Moncton, N.B. and Halifax, N.S. to battle it out on the international scene for the right to be crowned World Juniors champions. It's also an opportunity for NHL prospects to showcase their progression to their NHL clubs, and for potential draft candidates to compete against the best of their age group.
