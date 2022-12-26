Read full article on original website
Related
104.1 WIKY
Israel’s Netanyahu closer to hard-right government with new legislation
JERUSALEM (Reuters) – Israeli Prime Minister-designate Benjamin Netanyahu moved one step further on Tuesday toward establishing a government after parliament approved divisive legislation agreed with his far-right coalition partners. Already facing criticism on policy before taking office, Netanyahu has vowed to govern for all Israelis even as he will...
104.1 WIKY
Russia’s Lavrov rejects Zelenskiy’s ‘peace formula’ -RIA
(Reuters) – Russia will not use Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy’s ‘peace formula’ as a basis for negotiations and believes Kyiv is still not ready for real peace talks, Russia’s RIA news agency cited Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov as saying on Thursday. Lavrov also told RIA...
104.1 WIKY
U.S. plans to expand border expulsions for Cubans, Nicaraguans and Haitians – sources
WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The Biden administration is planning to use pandemic-era restrictions to expel many Cuban, Nicaraguan and Haitian migrants caught at the southwest border back to Mexico, while simultaneously allowing some to enter the United States by air on humanitarian grounds, according to three U.S. officials familiar on the matter.
104.1 WIKY
U.S. weighs COVID-prevention measures for travelers from China -Bloomberg News
(Reuters) – The United States is considering taking new COVID-19 precautions for people traveling from China, Bloomberg News reported on Tuesday, citing U.S. officials. The government is concerned about the surge of cases in China and has raised questions about the transparency of data the country is reporting about the spread of the virus, the report said.
104.1 WIKY
Accusations against detained Bolivian governor Camacho are “made up”, says ex president Mesa
LA PAZ (Reuters) – Bolivia’s former President Carlos Mesa told Reuters in an interview on Thursday that the accusations against Luis Fernando Camacho, the governor of agricultural hub Santa Cruz who was detained on Wednesday, are made up, spurious and non-existent. (Reporting by Monica Machicao; Editing by Anthony...
104.1 WIKY
Europe seeks joint stance on measures towards China
BRUSSELS/PARIS (Reuters) -Top health officials from the European Union were holding talks on Thursday to try to coordinate very different views on how to respond to China’s decision to lift its COVID-19 restrictions amid a wave of infections there. The scale of the outbreak in China and doubts over...
104.1 WIKY
Lawyers of detained Bolivian governor allege interference from authorities
(Reuters) – Detained Bolivian opposition governor Luis Fernando Camacho remains jailed in the political capital La Paz as authorities block his legal team from filing a constitutional recourse which would free him, a tweet from Camacho’s Twitter account, handled by his communications team, said Thursday. Authorities are “impeding...
104.1 WIKY
Colombia, Ecuador agree joint plan to tackle organized crime on border
BOGOTA (Reuters) – The armed forces of Colombia and Ecuador on Wednesday signed an agreement to implement a plan to contain drug trafficking and organized crime on their shared border, authorities in both countries said. Colombia and Ecuador share a porous border that stretches some 586 kilometers and where...
104.1 WIKY
Russia’s Lavrov: Either Ukraine fulfils Moscow’s proposals or our army will decide
(Reuters) – Moscow’s proposals for “demilitarisation” and “denazification” of Ukraine are well known to Kyiv and it is up to Ukrainian authorities to fulfil them, otherwise the Russian army will decide the issue, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said. “Our proposals for the demilitarization...
104.1 WIKY
Israeli minister sees possible attack on Iran “in two or three years”
JERUSALEM (Reuters) – Israel could attack Iranian nuclear sites in two or three years, its defence minister said on Wednesday, in unusually explicit comments about a possible timeline. With international efforts to renew a 2015 nuclear deal having stalled, the Iranians have ramped up uranium enrichment, a process with...
104.1 WIKY
Maduro ally Saab appeals U.S. court ruling on diplomatic immunity
MIAMI (Reuters) – Colombian businessman Alex Saab, an ally of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, has appealed a court ruling in which a U.S. judge said Saab failed to prove he had diplomatic immunity, according to a court document filed on Wednesday. U.S. District Judge Robert Scola in Miami on...
104.1 WIKY
Bolivia prosecutor requests 6 months pre-trial detention for governor
LA PAZ (Reuters) – Bolivian prosecutors are requesting six months of pre-trial detention for the governor of the agricultural hub of Santa Cruz, Luis Fernando Camacho, prosecutor Omar Mejillones said Thursday. The governor, arrested Wednesday and transferred to political capital La Paz, has been charged with “terrorism” and has...
104.1 WIKY
Italy PM Meloni determined to bring Expo 2030 world fair to Rome
ROME (Reuters) – Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni said on Thursday she would do her best to ensure that the Expo 2030 world fair is held in Rome, even though she had little time to work on the project launched by her predecessor. “As an Italian and a Roman,...
104.1 WIKY
China COVID deaths accelerate to 9,000 a day – UK research firm Airfinity
BEIJING (Reuters) – Around 9,000 people in China are probably dying each day from COVID-19, UK-based health data firm Airfinity said on Thursday, nearly doubling its estimate from a week ago, as infections ripped across the world’s most populous nation. COVID infections started to sweep across China in...
104.1 WIKY
Canada’s First Quantum CEO holds talks with Panama minister: source
PANAMA CITY (Reuters) -The Chief Executive Officer of Canadian miner First Quantum Minerals met Panama’s commerce and industry minister on Monday to discuss disagreements over the firm’s copper operations in the country, a person familiar with the matter said. First Quantum CEO Tristan Pascall flew to Panama over...
104.1 WIKY
Japan govt asks insurers to retain marine war insurance for LNG shippers in Russian waters
TOKYO (Reuters) – The Japanese government has requested insures to take on additional risks to continue providing marine war insurance for liquefied natural gas (LNG) shippers in Russian waters, a senior official at the industry ministry said. The Financial Services Agency and Agency for Natural Resources and Energy made...
104.1 WIKY
Oil price cap may widen Russia’s 2023 budget deficit, says Finance Minister
MOSCOW (Reuters) – Russia’s budget deficit could be wider than the planned 2% of GDP in 2023 as an oil price cap squeezes Russia’s export income, Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said, an extra fiscal hurdle for Moscow as it spends heavily on its military campaign in Ukraine.
104.1 WIKY
Turkish, Syrian officials meet in Moscow after years-long chill
ANKARA (Reuters) – Turkey’s defence minister and intelligence chief met their Syrian counterparts in Moscow on Wednesday in a clear sign of normalisation between Ankara and Damascus in the decade-long Syrian war. Turkish defence minister Hulusi Akar and the head of its National Intelligence Organization (MIT), Hakan Fidan,...
104.1 WIKY
In Peru, shamans see end of Russia-Ukraine war in 2023
LIMA (Reuters) – Peace between Russia and Ukraine is on the horizon in the new year – or so predicted a group of shaman and healers in Peru’s capital Lima on Wednesday. Atop a hilltop, the shamans, donning traditional Andean attire, welcomed the coming year in a purification ceremony incorporating flowers, incense, a snake, and photos of the Ukrainian and Russian presidents.
104.1 WIKY
Rouble sinks to 8-month low vs dollar as sanctions fears weigh
MOSCOW (Reuters) -The Russian rouble slumped to an eight-month low against the dollar on Thursday, struggling under the weight of expectations that sanctions on Russian oil and gas may limit export revenues. By 0717 GMT, the rouble was 0.9% weaker against the dollar at 72.83, its weakest point since April...
Comments / 0