Fosun’s app allows users in China to register for BioNTech COVID vaccines In Hong Kong
HONG KONG (Reuters) – China’s Fosun Pharmaceutical said users of its health mobile app in China can now register to have COVID-19 vaccinations in Hong Kong using BioNTech’s vaccine. (Reporting by Meg Shen and Ryan Woo; Editing by Andrew Heavens)
India makes inroads into Sri Lanka under China’s long shadow
COLOMBO/NEW DELHI (Reuters) – When Sri Lanka slid into its worst economic crisis in seven decades leading to deadly riots and alarming shortages of fuel, food and medicines earlier this year, its giant northern neighbour stepped into the breach. India provided about $4 billion in rapid assistance between January...
India makes negative COVID-19 test mandatory for travellers from 5 countries from Jan. 1
NEW DELHI (Reuters) – India will make a COVID-19 negative test mandatory for flyers from China, Hong Kong, Japan, South Korea, Singapore and Thailand from Jan. 1, the health minister said on Thursday. Travellers from these countries would have to upload their test reports on an India government website...
U.S. weighs COVID-prevention measures for travelers from China -Bloomberg News
(Reuters) – The United States is considering taking new COVID-19 precautions for people traveling from China, Bloomberg News reported on Tuesday, citing U.S. officials. The government is concerned about the surge of cases in China and has raised questions about the transparency of data the country is reporting about the spread of the virus, the report said.
China COVID deaths accelerate to 9,000 a day – UK research firm Airfinity
BEIJING (Reuters) – Around 9,000 people in China are probably dying each day from COVID-19, UK-based health data firm Airfinity said on Thursday, nearly doubling its estimate from a week ago, as infections ripped across the world’s most populous nation. COVID infections started to sweep across China in...
European shares slip as COVID surge in China weighs
(Reuters) – European shares slipped on Thursday in thin holiday trading, as the market neared the end of a rough year where it struggled with geopolitical tensions and growing fears of an economic slowdown due to aggressive rate hikes by central banks. The region-wide STOXX 600 fell 0.4%. For...
Stocks advance, U.S. dollar retreats as China drops quarantine rule
HONG KONG (Reuters) – Stock markets gained while the U.S. dollar softened on Tuesday after China said it would drop its quarantine requirements for inbound visitors, further easing three-year border controls aimed at curbing COVID-19. China will stop requiring inbound travellers to go into quarantine starting from Jan. 8, the National Health Commission said on Monday. It will also downgrade the seriousness of COVID-19 as it has become less virulent and will gradually evolve into a common respiratory infection.
Italy PM to meet with Intel to “facilitate” chip factory investment
ROME (Reuters) – Italy’s Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni said on Thursday she would request a meeting with representatives of Intel to discuss a possible multibillion-euro investment by the U.S. chipmaker in Italy. Intel earlier this year announced it aimed to build a chip factory in the country as...
Europe seeks joint stance on measures towards China
BRUSSELS/PARIS (Reuters) -Top health officials from the European Union were holding talks on Thursday to try to coordinate very different views on how to respond to China’s decision to lift its COVID-19 restrictions amid a wave of infections there. The scale of the outbreak in China and doubts over...
Factbox-COVID rules for travellers from China rolled out around the world
BEIJING (Reuters) – Several places around the world have imposed curbs on travellers from China amid a COVID-19 surge after Beijing relaxed strict “zero-COVID” measures. They cite a lack of information from China on variants and are concerned about a wave of infections. China has rejected criticism...
Thailand posts current account deficit in Nov, exports fall
BANGKOK (Reuters) – Thailand recorded a current account deficit $0.4 billion in November after a revised surplus of $0.6 billion the previous month, the central bank said on Thursday. Exports, a key driver of growth, dropped 5.5% year-on-year in November, and imports rose 8.2% year-on-year, resulting in a trade...
No immediate surge of Chinese tourists expected after re-opening
SHANGHAI (Reuters) – China’s relaxation of COVID-19 rules for international arrivals has raised hopes that its multi-billion dollar travel business will soon flourish again but countries longing for the return of Chinese tourists will likely face more of a wait. China’s National Health Commission announced on Monday that...
China to adjust trade tariffs on some goods from Jan 1
BEIJING (Reuters) – China will adjust import and export tariffs on some goods from January 1, in order to speed and promote development and expand domestic demand, the finance ministry said on Thursday. Export tariffs on aluminium and aluminium alloys are to be raised, the ministry said in a...
Chinese make travel plans as COVID rules ease further
SHANGHAI/BEIJING (Reuters) – Chinese people, cut off from the rest of the world for three years by COVID-19 curbs, flocked to travel sites on Tuesday ahead of borders reopening, even as rising infections strained the health system and further roiled the economy. Zero-tolerance measures – from shuttered borders to...
South Korea Nov retail sales fall for third straight month
SEOUL (Reuters) – South Korea’s retail sales fell for a third straight month in November, government data showed on Thursday, and were set to end the last quarter of 2022 with losses, reversing gains in the third quarter. The country’s retail sales fell 1.8% in November, on a...
South Korea military apologises for handling of North Korean drones
SEOUL (Reuters) – South Korea’s military on Tuesday apologised for its failure to shoot down North Korean drones which crossed into the South’s airspace a day earlier, pledging to secure anti-drone strike capabilities. (Reporting by Hyonhee Shin; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)
Oil price cap may widen Russia’s 2023 budget deficit, says Finance Minister
MOSCOW (Reuters) – Russia’s budget deficit could be wider than the planned 2% of GDP in 2023 as an oil price cap squeezes Russia’s export income, Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said, an extra fiscal hurdle for Moscow as it spends heavily on its military campaign in Ukraine.
U.S. State Dept approves potential sale of anti-tank systems to Taiwan for $180 million
(Reuters) – The U.S. State Department has approved the possible sale of Volcano anti-tank munition-laying systems to Taiwan for estimated $180 million, the Pentagon said on Wednesday. Northrup Grumman and Oshkosh Corporation are the prime contractors for the potential sale. (Reporting by Adrees Ali, writing by Dan Whitcomb; Editing...
Italy PM Meloni determined to bring Expo 2030 world fair to Rome
ROME (Reuters) – Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni said on Thursday she would do her best to ensure that the Expo 2030 world fair is held in Rome, even though she had little time to work on the project launched by her predecessor. “As an Italian and a Roman,...
Thai economy got a boost from tourism in November – finance ministry
BANGKOK (Reuters) – Thailand’s economy in November was supported by tourism while private consumption was steady and exports slowed from the previous month, the finance ministry said on Thursday. Economic stability remained good while price pressures eased, the ministry said in a statement. (Reporting by Orathai Sriring and...
