Israeli minister sees possible attack on Iran “in two or three years”
JERUSALEM (Reuters) – Israel could attack Iranian nuclear sites in two or three years, its defence minister said on Wednesday, in unusually explicit comments about a possible timeline. With international efforts to renew a 2015 nuclear deal having stalled, the Iranians have ramped up uranium enrichment, a process with...
Netanyahu set to retake power at head of far-right government
JERUSALEM (Reuters) – Already dogged by criticism at home and abroad, a new Israeli government is set to be sworn in on Thursday, the final stroke in Prime Minister-designate Benjamin Netanyahu’s political comeback. The veteran leader, 73 and on trial for corruption charges he denies, has had to...
Europe seeks joint stance on measures towards China
BRUSSELS/PARIS (Reuters) -Top health officials from the European Union were holding talks on Thursday to try to coordinate very different views on how to respond to China’s decision to lift its COVID-19 restrictions amid a wave of infections there. The scale of the outbreak in China and doubts over...
India makes inroads into Sri Lanka under China’s long shadow
COLOMBO/NEW DELHI (Reuters) – When Sri Lanka slid into its worst economic crisis in seven decades leading to deadly riots and alarming shortages of fuel, food and medicines earlier this year, its giant northern neighbour stepped into the breach. India provided about $4 billion in rapid assistance between January...
Zelenskiy: power shortages persist, nearly 9 million Ukrainians without electricity
KYIV (Reuters) – Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Monday that power shortages were persisting, with nearly nine million people remaining without electricity. Zelenskiy said in his nightly video address that power workers repairing the grid after repeated Russian attacks had reconnected many people over Christmas but problems remained.
Accusations against detained Bolivian governor Camacho are “made up”, says ex president Mesa
LA PAZ (Reuters) – Bolivia’s former President Carlos Mesa told Reuters in an interview on Thursday that the accusations against Luis Fernando Camacho, the governor of agricultural hub Santa Cruz who was detained on Wednesday, are made up, spurious and non-existent. (Reporting by Monica Machicao; Editing by Anthony...
Ex-BOJ deputy Yamaguchi emerging as next central bank head contender -Sankei
TOKYO (Reuters) – Former Bank of Japan Deputy Governor Hirohide Yamaguchi, a vocal critic of Governor Haruhiko Kuroda’s stimulus programme, is emerging as a strong candidate to become next head of the central bank, the Sankei newspaper reported on Thursday. The choice would reflect Prime Minister Fumio Kishida’s...
Italy PM Meloni determined to bring Expo 2030 world fair to Rome
ROME (Reuters) – Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni said on Thursday she would do her best to ensure that the Expo 2030 world fair is held in Rome, even though she had little time to work on the project launched by her predecessor. “As an Italian and a Roman,...
Lawyers of detained Bolivian governor allege interference from authorities
(Reuters) – Detained Bolivian opposition governor Luis Fernando Camacho remains jailed in the political capital La Paz as authorities block his legal team from filing a constitutional recourse which would free him, a tweet from Camacho’s Twitter account, handled by his communications team, said Thursday. Authorities are “impeding...
Israel’s Netanyahu closer to hard-right government with new legislation
JERUSALEM (Reuters) – Israeli Prime Minister-designate Benjamin Netanyahu moved one step further on Tuesday toward establishing a government after parliament approved divisive legislation agreed with his far-right coalition partners. Already facing criticism on policy before taking office, Netanyahu has vowed to govern for all Israelis even as he will...
Canada’s First Quantum CEO holds talks with Panama minister: source
PANAMA CITY (Reuters) -The Chief Executive Officer of Canadian miner First Quantum Minerals met Panama’s commerce and industry minister on Monday to discuss disagreements over the firm’s copper operations in the country, a person familiar with the matter said. First Quantum CEO Tristan Pascall flew to Panama over...
Italy PM to meet with Intel to “facilitate” chip factory investment
ROME (Reuters) – Italy’s Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni said on Thursday she would request a meeting with representatives of Intel to discuss a possible multibillion-euro investment by the U.S. chipmaker in Italy. Intel earlier this year announced it aimed to build a chip factory in the country as...
Why ethnic tensions are flaring again in northern Kosovo
PRISTINA (Reuters) – Protesting Serbs in the ethnically divided city of Mitrovica in northern Kosovo erected new barricades on Tuesday, hours after Serbia said it had put its army on the highest combat alert following weeks of escalating tensions between Belgrade and Pristina. Serbia’s defence ministry said that given...
Brazil’s BRF signs $111 million leniency deal after graft accusations
SAO PAULO (Reuters) – Brazilian food processor BRF SA on Wednesday signed a leniency agreement with local authorities over payments it must make to the South American country’s government following accusations of graft. The deal with Brazil’s attorney general (AGU) and comptroller general (CGU) offices requires BRF to...
Bolivia prosecutor requests 6 months pre-trial detention for governor
LA PAZ (Reuters) – Bolivian prosecutors are requesting six months of pre-trial detention for the governor of the agricultural hub of Santa Cruz, Luis Fernando Camacho, prosecutor Omar Mejillones said Thursday. The governor, arrested Wednesday and transferred to political capital La Paz, has been charged with “terrorism” and has...
Caught in the crossfire, Peru protest deaths keep anger burning
AYACUCHO, Peru (Reuters) – Edgar Prado, 51, a mechanic and driver from the city of Ayacucho in southern Peru, spent most of the day on Dec. 15 in his garage tinkering on his white Toyota Hilux pickup, even as protests began to build in the airport just a block away.
China COVID deaths accelerate to 9,000 a day – UK research firm Airfinity
BEIJING (Reuters) – Around 9,000 people in China are probably dying each day from COVID-19, UK-based health data firm Airfinity said on Thursday, nearly doubling its estimate from a week ago, as infections ripped across the world’s most populous nation. COVID infections started to sweep across China in...
Colombia, Ecuador agree joint plan to tackle organized crime on border
BOGOTA (Reuters) – The armed forces of Colombia and Ecuador on Wednesday signed an agreement to implement a plan to contain drug trafficking and organized crime on their shared border, authorities in both countries said. Colombia and Ecuador share a porous border that stretches some 586 kilometers and where...
Turkish, Syrian officials meet in Moscow after years-long chill
ANKARA (Reuters) – Turkey’s defence minister and intelligence chief met their Syrian counterparts in Moscow on Wednesday in a clear sign of normalisation between Ankara and Damascus in the decade-long Syrian war. Turkish defence minister Hulusi Akar and the head of its National Intelligence Organization (MIT), Hakan Fidan,...
Japan to require negative COVID test upon arrival for Chinese travellers – FNN
TOKYO (Reuters) – Japan will require a negative COVID-19 test upon arrival for travellers from China due to the rapid spread of the virus in the country, Japan’s FNN reported on Tuesday. The government hopes to introduce the measure as early as this week, FNN said. (Reporting by...
