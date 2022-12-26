Read full article on original website
Accusations against detained Bolivian governor Camacho are “made up”, says ex president Mesa
LA PAZ (Reuters) – Bolivia’s former President Carlos Mesa told Reuters in an interview on Thursday that the accusations against Luis Fernando Camacho, the governor of agricultural hub Santa Cruz who was detained on Wednesday, are made up, spurious and non-existent. (Reporting by Monica Machicao; Editing by Anthony...
Lawyers of detained Bolivian governor allege interference from authorities
(Reuters) – Detained Bolivian opposition governor Luis Fernando Camacho remains jailed in the political capital La Paz as authorities block his legal team from filing a constitutional recourse which would free him, a tweet from Camacho’s Twitter account, handled by his communications team, said Thursday. Authorities are “impeding...
Israeli minister sees possible attack on Iran “in two or three years”
JERUSALEM (Reuters) – Israel could attack Iranian nuclear sites in two or three years, its defence minister said on Wednesday, in unusually explicit comments about a possible timeline. With international efforts to renew a 2015 nuclear deal having stalled, the Iranians have ramped up uranium enrichment, a process with...
Caught in the crossfire, Peru protest deaths keep anger burning
AYACUCHO, Peru (Reuters) – Edgar Prado, 51, a mechanic and driver from the city of Ayacucho in southern Peru, spent most of the day on Dec. 15 in his garage tinkering on his white Toyota Hilux pickup, even as protests began to build in the airport just a block away.
Factbox-Hundreds of Rohingya leave Bangladesh in rickety boats
DHAKA (Reuters) -About 180 Rohingya Muslims fleeing grim conditions in Bangladesh camps are presumed to have drowned at sea in recent weeks, possibly after their rickety boat broke apart, in what could make 2022 among the deadliest years for the community. Rights groups have recorded a major rise in the...
Israel says Palestinian suspect held for Jerusalem bombs
JERUSALEM (Reuters) – A Palestinian man suspected of carrying out the deadly twin bombings in Jerusalem’s outskirts a month ago has been arrested, Israel’s police and domestic security service said on Tuesday. The suspect was arrested six days after the Nov. 23 blasts which killed two people,...
Bolivia prosecutor requests 6 months pre-trial detention for governor
LA PAZ (Reuters) – Bolivian prosecutors are requesting six months of pre-trial detention for the governor of the agricultural hub of Santa Cruz, Luis Fernando Camacho, prosecutor Omar Mejillones said Thursday. The governor, arrested Wednesday and transferred to political capital La Paz, has been charged with “terrorism” and has...
Jamaica renews regional states of emergency due to gang violence
KINGSTON (Reuters) – Jamaican Prime Minister Andrew Holness renewed states of emergency in eight parishes on Wednesday to control an ongoing threat of crime linked to gang activity in the Caribbean nation. Holness on Nov. 15 had announced regional states of emergency, which allow authorities to search buildings and...
Russia says it shot down drone near Engels air base
(Reuters) – A Russian regional governor said on Thursday that air defences had shot down a drone near the Engels air force base, home to long-range strategic bombers. Russia says Ukraine has already tried to attack the base twice this month, killing at least six Russian servicemen, although it said there was only slight damage to two aircraft.
