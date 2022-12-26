ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York State

Comments / 0

Related
News 12

WEATHER TO WATCH: Wintry mix, slushy snow Sunday could accumulate to 1-3 inches

NOW AND NEW: Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Steve Teeling says overnight will be mostly clear and cold with lows in the 20s. Saturday will start with early sunshine, but clouds roll in during the day. NEXT: Sunday looks cloudy with some light rain and a light wintry mix developing in...
CBS New York

First Alert Weather: Red Alert Wednesday for strong winds and rain

NEW YORK - The First Alert Weather Team has issued a Red Alert for Wednesday from 11 a.m. - 8 p.m. Here's what to expect: There's no worries in the early part of the morning. It'll be rainy late Wednesday morning through the middle-to-late afternoon hours, with pockets of heavy rain around the area. A wind advisory goes into effect at 11 a.m. Winds pick up through midday, peaking late Wednesday afternoon, with gusts 40-50 mph. Temperatures will be milder Wednesday than they were Tuesday, with highs in the upper 50s. Wednesday night, there will be early showers east. Winds will still be gusty, and turning colder. Lows will be in the 30s, with 20s inland, and wind chills in the 20s, with teens inland. Thursday will be sunny, brisk and blustery. Highs will be in the 40s, with wind chills in the 30s. 
SFGate

TX WFO LAKE CHARLES Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO LAKE CHARLES Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Thursday, December 29, 2022. ...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in. ...The Flood Warning is cancelled for the following rivers in. Texas...Louisiana... Sabine River Near Deweyville. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. ...FLOOD WARNING IS CANCELLED... The Flood Warning is...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
SFGate

Storm brings powerful winds, rain and snow to California

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Winter roared back into California on Tuesday after taking an almost summerlike break over the holiday weekend with warm and dry conditions that drew residents to beaches. The first in a week of storms brought powerful winds, rain and snow to the state, substantially lowering...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Turnto10.com

Periods of heavy rain, strong winds through Friday, then arctic cold, windy Christmas

It's a Weather Alert Day for rain and wind into Friday across Southern New England from two storm systems: one pushing through the Great Lakes, and a secondary Low Pressure pushing up from the Carolina coast. Winds SE 20-40 mph with gusts to 60 mph are possible through Friday, then WSW in the afternoon and night. That could be enough for tree damage and power loss, so be prepared and keep devices charged.
natureworldnews.com

Multiple Weather Warnings Including Avalanche Watch in Effect Over Sierra Counties as Powerful Winter Storm Passes Through California

Slick I-80 The I-80 chain controls have been removed, according to the California Highway Patrol, but authorities are still cautioning drivers to use caution because the roads are very slick and wet right now. Drivers must drive more cautiously and slowly. Chain restrictions are currently in place on a significant...
CALIFORNIA STATE
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Lower Yukon Valley by NWS

Effective: 2022-12-11 03:16:00 AKST Expires: 2022-12-11 12:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Winter Storm Warning for snow means severe winter weather conditions are expected or occurring. This will make travel very difficult or impossible. Target Area: Lower Yukon Valley WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON AKST TODAY * WHAT...Heavy snow. Total snow accumulations of 8 to 12 inches. Chance of freezing rain. * WHERE...Lower Yukon Valley. * WHEN...Until noon AKST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult.
BBC

NI weather: Rain and wind warning for Thursday night

The Met Office has warned of possible flooding and travel disruption amid a weather warning for rain across Northern Ireland on Thursday night. Up to 25mm of rain will fall quite widely, with 30mm-40mm over some higher areas, it said. There will be strong southerly winds, especially near coasts. Gusts...

Comments / 0

Community Policy