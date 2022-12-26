ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Russia is ‘ready to negotiate peace’, claims Putin

By Sophie Thompson
 3 days ago

Vladimir Putin claims he's ready to negotiate peace with Ukraine , after 10 months of war and destruction across the country.

In the interview which aired on Sunday (25 December), the Russian leader insisted it was the West and Ukraine stopping a resolution being found.

"We are ready to negotiate with everyone involved about acceptable solutions, but that is up to them - we are not the ones refusing to negotiate, they are," he told Rossiya 1.

“We have no other choice but to protect our citizens.”

