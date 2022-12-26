Victoria Beckham poses in ‘All I want for Christmas is David Beckham’ hoodie

Victoria Beckham has said that all her Christmas wishes have come true in the form of her husband, David Beckham .

On Christmas day (25 December), the former Spice Girl posted photos of herself wearing a white hoodie with the slogan, “All I want for Christmas is David Beckham”.

Victoria posted a photograph of her sitting on David’s lap as he hugged her tight. The former footballer wore a Santa hat on his head, a check-print fleecy shirt and herringbone wool trousers.

Meanwhile, the fashion designer cut a more casual figure in her slogan hoodie and blue jeans.

She wrote in her caption: “I got what I wanted this Christmas.”

In a post on Christmas Eve (24 December), Victoria showed off her family’s tradition of wearing matching pyjamas as they all donned silky white co-ords.

She posted photos of David with their children, Romeo, 20, Cruz, 17, and Harper, 11. In the first snap, David grins as Romeo, Cruz and Harper lean on him in front of their fireplace, while the second photo showed just David and Harper smiling.

“Dad keeping up the Beckham tradition!” Victoria wrote in the caption, before penning a sweet message to the couple’s eldest son, Brooklyn Beckham. “We love and miss you Brooklyn. Kisses.”

Brooklyn, 23, relocated to Los Angeles since marrying his wife, Nicola Peltz , in April.

Last week, the Beckham family got “competitive” while decorating gingerbread houses in a contest ahead of Christmas day .

Victoria, David and Harper took part in the competition, which the designer shared photos of to her Instagram Stories so her followers could see the results.

At the end, she admitted that Harper’s had the “best” gingerbread house out of the three of them, but insisted she won against David’s efforts.

“It’s not about ‘taking part’. It’s about who wins!!!” she joked in one of her Instagram Stories.

David and Victoria have been married for 21 years. They tied the knot on 4 July 1999 in Luttrellstown Castle, near Dublin.