I think this is a great way to save some from dying in the cold on the streets. it would be even better if they offered addiction treatment and mental health care for them as well. otherwise, it's just a temporary bandaid on an overwhelming crisis.
This is a great idea. Many of the homeless are addicts/alcoholics, suffer from mental illness or are ex-convicts who all find it impossible to find employment and housing. If other services are provided like help for addiction or employment counseling many more can turn their lives around.
This Is Wonderful Every City Should Have These People Don't Understand How Much We Do Take For Granted And It Is Tha Simple Stuff Like A Bed And A Shower I Know I've Been On Tha Streets Before Well I Was Homeless Thank God I Had A Car With A Heater And Waking Up Freezing Turning Heater On For A Few Mins Is Tha Only Thing That Saved Me And My Quilts Heck Once I Had To Break Ice Around Door Just To Get Out And It Was Terrible But Thank God I'm Good Now We Own 4 acres Of Land And A Wonderful Camper And Couldn't B Much Happier Now But That's Why Always Try To Help People N Need Whenever I Can Cause I Know What It's Like So To Everybody That Takes Tha Time And Some Money To Help God Bless Yall Anyway Stay Safe Everybody And Please Don't Forget Tha Animals That Need Us Also
