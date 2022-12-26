Read full article on original website
Related
The Jewish Press
Jesus the Palestinian Terrorist and his 72 Dark-Eyed Virgins
One of the many ways in which the Palestinian Authority distorts history in order to invent a centuries-old Palestinian identity is to turn Jesus the Judean (Jew), who promoted peace on earth, into a Palestinian terrorist who was murdered by the Israelis, thus becoming the first Palestinian “Martyr,” who is now reveling in heaven with Allah, in the arms of 72 dark-eyed virgins.
The Jewish Press
King of Jordan Threatens Conflict if Israel Crosses Jerusalem ‘Red Lines’
Jordanian King Abdullah II on Wednesday said he was ready for a conflict should Israel’s incoming government violate “red lines” by changing the status quo governing relations at Jerusalem’s Jewish holy sites. “If people want to get into a conflict with us, we’re quite prepared,” Abdullah...
The Jewish Press
Hanukkah Real Message Alien to Most American Jews
According to the most recent authoritative study of American Jewry, conducted in 2020 by the Pew Research Institute, approximately 80% of respondents said they owned a menorah or, as it is properly known in Hebrew, a Chanukiah. They weren’t asked, however, whether they lit it on the holiday. An...
The Jewish Press
“Rabbi” Who Said Kaddish for Hamas Threatens to Boycott Israeli Government
Israel has a new conservative government and its enemies, and by that, I mean anti-Israel leftists, couldn’t be angrier. Ron Kampeas at the JTA has another anti-Israel press release disguised as a news story promoting a push by anti-Israel activists to boycott members of the incoming Israeli government. “More...
Jordan king warns of 'red lines' in Jerusalem as Netanyahu returns to office
Jordan's king says he is prepared for conflict should the status of Jerusalem's holy sites change as Israel prepares to swear in what is likely to be the most right-wing government in its history. "If people want to get into a conflict with us, we're quite prepared," he said.
Pope Francis approves beatification for Polish family who saved Jews
Pope Francis signed a decree on Saturday to approve the beatification of Józef and Wiktoria Ulma and their children. The Ulma family were killed by Nazi forces for hiding Jews in 1944.
Recent discovery near the Sea of Galilee places Christian or Jewish dwellers in settlements long before Khirbat al-Minya
In Israel, an excavation team from Johannes Gutenberg University Mains (JGU) recently used geomagnetic surface surveys coupled with hands-on digging to discover an ancient settlement. It is located near the caliph's palace Khirbat al-Minya. The palace is believed to be "one of the earliest mosques in Israel," built during the caliph's reign, chief Muslim and religious ruler al-Walid I, dated 705-715 CE. [i]
BBC
Taliban university ban: 'I wish God never created women'
A 19-year-old whose hopes of going to university in Afghanistan were blocked by Taliban government policies said women were being "treated worse than animals". She was just months away from becoming the first woman in her family to go, until the Taliban banned women from attending university and working for non-governmental organisations (NGOs) within the last week.
Holy Land fight: Israeli lawmakers condemn EU's 'illegal' actions on biblical land
As Netanyahu looks set to become Israel's next prime minister, a recently leaked European Union letter has some Israeli lawmakers demanding that the EU stops it 'illegal' funding of Palestinian infrastructure projects in the West Bank.
The Jewish Press
Netanyahu Offers to Suspend Sovereignty Plans in Exchange for Peace with Saudi Arabia – Report
Prime Minister-designate Benjamin Netanyahu would suspend plans to annex or apply sovereignty over parts of Judea and Samaria, in exchange for the normalization of relations with Saudi Arabia, according to a report over the weekend. Talks are underway between Israel, the United States and Saudi Arabia to this end, Yediot...
The Jewish Press
President Herzog Congratulates Moroccan King on 2 Years of Diplomatic Relations
President Yitzhak Herzog sent the King of Morocco Mohammed VI a congratulatory letter to mark two years since the renewal of diplomatic relations between the countries. Following the Israel-Morocco agreement, Israel opened a diplomatic mission in Morocco in January 2021, and about two weeks later, Morocco’s diplomatic mission in Israel was opened.
Israeli authorities: Jerusalem bombing suspect ‘identifies with Islamic State’
Israeli authorities say they have arrested a suspect in Jerusalem over twin bombings that killed two people last month and that he identifies with Islamic State. Aslam Farouh, 26, an Arab man with an Israeli residency card, lived between Ramallah and Kafr Akab, a neighbourhood of Jerusalem, the Shin Bet domestic security agency and Israel police said in a joint statement.
The Jewish Press
Antisemitic Graffiti Calling to Kill Jews in Uzhgorod, Ukraine
According to Jewish News, a publication of the United Jewish Community of Ukraine, antisemitic graffiti was discovered on Monday in the city of Uzhhorod in western Ukraine. The graffiti slogans read: “Kill the Jews,” “Death to the Jews,” “The Jews are killing us,” and “Throw the Jews out of Ukraine.”
The Jewish Press
2022: American Jews United to Save Ukrainian Jews
David Ben-Gurion famously said, “In order to be a realist in the State of Israel, one must believe in miracles.” Looking back on the year 2022, it is not difficult to find reasons for pessimism. This was a year marked by ferocious antisemitism on social media and in the public square. It was so intense that it necessitated condemnation from the highest levels of government. Meanwhile, the rift between Israel and American Jews appears to be growing, with divisive issues looming on the agenda for 2023.
The Jewish Press
Bethlehem: Christianity Dying Where it Began
After noting that there “has been a marked uptick in religiously motivated attacks by Palestinian Muslims on Christians in Bethlehem,” a report from November 21 offers these examples:. “Just over two weeks ago, a Muslim man was accused of harassing young Christian women at a Forefathers Orthodox Church...
The Jewish Press
Is Globalism Talk an Antisemitic Dog Whistle?
Anti-Defamation League CEO Jonathan Greenblatt loves the spotlight. He got the attention he craves with an appearance last week on “The Breakfast Show,” a syndicated radio program hosted by Lenard Larry McKelvey, who goes professionally by the name of “Charlamagne tha God.”. Greenblatt’s ostensible purpose in doing...
Israeli air force veterans say incoming government a danger
Over 1,000 senior Israeli air force veterans, including a former Israeli chief of staff, on Monday urged the country’s top legal officials to stand tough against the incoming government. In a letter to the chief of Israel's Supreme Court and other top officials, they said the alliance of religious and ultranationalist parties threatens Israel’s future. The letter was delivered days before the new government is to take office.“We come from all strata of society and from across the political spectrum,” the letter said. “What we have in common today is the fear that the democratic state of Israel is...
The Jewish Press
Letters To The Editor – December 30, 2022
The Jewish Press has provided a welcome space in recent weeks to debate some of the ills and strengths of Modern Orthodoxy. That this debate can at all take place is a blessing, as many groups lack the introspective capacity to be self-critical. It is important to note that all participants in that debate (at least all the authors of the articles I saw in this probably still ongoing debate) are themselves associated with some part of Modern Orthodoxy.
The Jewish Press
An Israeli Menorah & An Olivewood Box
My wife and I inherited this Chanukiah from my late father, who bought it in Cleveland in the 1950s. Could you tell us more about its provenance and Nordia more generally?. Yes, your Chanukah menorah, or Chanukiah, was made by the Nordia company, as it is marked as such under the base. Nordia was an arts and crafts workshop founded in 1950 in Israel by Hungarian Holocaust survivors living in the Sharon valley moshav (settlement) by the same name, referencing Max Nordau (1849-1923), co-founder of the World Zionist Organization, philosopher, writer, orator, physician, and also a Hungarian.
The Jewish Press
EU’s Subversion of Israel
Liberal Jews in both the Diaspora and Israel have been hyperventilating over the “extremist” ministers in the incoming government headed by Israeli Prime Minister-designate Benjamin Netanyahu. These are the rabble-rouser Itamar Ben-Gvir, the theocrat Bezalel Smotrich and the ultra-socially conservative Avi Maoz. With Netanyahu insisting that he will...
Comments / 1