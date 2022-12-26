Read full article on original website
Needle spiking: 'I'm losing out on my 20s and having fun'
It was during a night out with friends in the Suffolk town of Ipswich that Chloe Ward's speech became slurred and she passed out. She had been spiked by injection. A year on from the incident, with her attacker still at large, she remains too scared to go for a night out with friends.
8K patients receive message that they are dying of cancer instead of holiday greeting
Last Christmas? Oops — we meant merry Christmas! A UK doctor’s office texted thousands of patients startling news that they were dying of “aggressive lung cancer” — when they’d just meant to wish them “a very merry Christmas.” Askern Medical Practice in Doncaster sent the automated text on Friday, two days before Christmas, warning of “diagnosis — Aggressive lung cancer with metastases,” the BBC said. It asked patients to fill out a form that allows people with terminal illnesses to claim benefits, leaving many who got it bursting into tears. But within the hour, the surgery sent a follow-up offering “sincere apologies for the...
Bristol's van dwellers suffer as cost of living bites
Van dwellers have revealed how the cost of living crisis is hitting their seemingly low-cost lifestyle. With everything from the price of food to fuel going up, several people living in vehicles around Bristol have explained how it has affected their lives. Joshua Lane has lived in a van for...
Cleidocranial dysplasia: The mum and son with a one-in-a-million condition
"I don't have collarbones, so I can touch my shoulders together under my chin," says Karen Hunt. "It's a party trick. There have to be some perks to my condition." Karen, 40, and her four-year-old son Jaiden have cleidocranial dysplasia (CCD), a rare genetic condition that can affect teeth and bones.
Seven die in coach plunge horror in Spain
Emergency services in Spain have confirmed a seventh death after a bus plunged from a bridge into a river on Christmas Eve (Saturday). Rescuers retrieved the body of a woman from the Lérez river in the north-western Galicia region on Monday. Two people, including the driver, were hurt after...
Parents deliver baby at home during blizzard with help from doulas on video chat, then trek through knee-deep snow
'Twas two days before Christmas when within the house, a soon-to-be mother began having contractions.
Fresh appeal for Lyla Lake, 13, missing over Christmas
A 13-year-old girl from Basingstoke in Hampshire who has been missing for six days boarded a train to Reading before her disappearance, police have said. Lyla Lake was last seen at Reading train station on Wednesday 21 December at 21:57 GMT, officers said, as they escalated appeals for information. Her...
Alopecia: 'I decided I'd had enough of hiding my real self'
Laura Mathias was just 13 years old when she started losing her hair. She automatically blamed herself. Her doctor diagnosed her with the autoimmune condition alopecia and said it was caused by stress. Laura's parents were going through a divorce and she was finding life difficult. For the next 17...
Cody Fisher stabbed to death on Birmingham nightclub dance floor
A 23-year-old man stabbed to death on the dance floor of a Birmingham nightclub has been described as a "best friend" by his family. Cody Fisher, a non-league footballer and school sport coach, was fatally injured at The Crane nightclub, just before 23:45 GMT on 26 December. Despite efforts to...
Dog 'may have started fire' by switching hairdryer on
Firefighters have said a "freak" bedroom fire was seemingly started by a dog. Two crews were called to a house in Hawkwell Road in Hockley, Essex, at 18:43 GMT on Christmas Eve. They said they "quickly worked" to extinguish a "smouldering fire" in a bedroom after the pet apparently accidentally...
Westcliff pub murder inquiry: Victim's family 'are broken'
The family of a man who died after reports of an attack at a pub have said their "hearts are broken". Dave Peck, 51, died after an incident inside the Lamb and Lion pub in Station Road, Westcliff-on-Sea, in Essex, at about 18:40 GMT on Friday. Alfred Turner, 44, of...
Nigeria's Calabar carnival: 14 killed at annual bikers' event
At least 14 people have been killed and 24 others injured after a vehicle ploughed into crowds watching bikers at a popular carnival in Nigeria's southern port city of Calabar. Eyewitnesses said that a speeding driver lost control of the car. Pictures shared online in the immediate aftermath of the...
Hobson's Conduit: Cambridge water course 'still relevant'
An ancient watercourse, known as Hobson's Conduit, has been providing a freshwater vein through the heart of Cambridge for more than 400 years. But what is it - and is it still relevant in a fast-growing city?. When the idea of the conduit through Cambridge was first dreamt up, it...
Sophie Luff on Christmas in Australia, grade cricket and being an overseas pro
"It's hot and there's Christmas trees and all these decorations going up, it feels a bit weird." West country stalwart Sophie Luff is not spending this festive period in Lympsham, Somerset. Instead, she is more than 10,000 miles away in Parramatta, Sydney experiencing her first winter in Australia. A self-confessed...
Amazon Facing Shareholder Dissent for Being a ‘Climate Risk’
Two of Amazon’s shareholders have filed a resolution urging the retail titan to measure and disclose the total amount of greenhouse-gas emissions generated by its entire value chain, including those from the merchandise it sells from third-party vendors. Amalgamated Bank, America’s largest union-owned bank, and Green Century Capital Management, an investment firm that invests in environmentalist causes, will be taking the resolution to Amazon’s annual meeting in May, when voting on different measures will take place. “Amazon has failed to take responsibility for the vast majority of greenhouse gas emissions it enables as the world’s largest online retailer,” said Daniel Stewart, energy...
Where in the world? The big Boxing Day travel quiz
1. Which airline had to suspend a policy allowing staff to wear gender-neutral uniforms on a flight taking the England football team to the World Cup in Qatar?. 2. Which holiday destination did Boris Johnson return home from in late October to not run in the Tory party leadership race?
Cost of living crisis: Rise in animals being abandoned
Animal charities across the South East have reported a surge in people abandoning their pets due to the cost of living crisis. Rescue centres are seeing more animals coming into their care despite being full or close to capacity. Matt Gough, from Raystede Centre in East Sussex, said it is...
Azeem Rafiq: Hate crime inquiry after man defecates in cricketer's garden
A hate crime investigation has been started by police after a man defecated in the garden of former Yorkshire cricketer Azeem Rafiq. Earlier this month, the ex-bowler told MPs he had become a target of abuse since speaking out about racism. During the Digital, Culture, Media and Sport committee hearing,...
John Bird: Actor and comedian dies aged 86
Actor and comedian John Bird has died aged 86, his representatives have confirmed. Bird was part of the TV satire boom of the 1960s, and well known for his many appearances opposite John Fortune. The pair memorably appeared alongside Rory Bremner in the Channel 4 TV series Bremner, Bird and...
Tougher challenges ahead for England after dream start under Jon Lewis
The England head coach, Jon Lewis, will have been able to rest easy over his turkey and mince pies after his opening tour in charge concluded last week with a clean-sweep against West Indies in three one-day internationals and five Twenty20s – including wiping them out for 43 in the final match, their lowest total in T20 internationals.
