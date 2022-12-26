Read full article on original website
Bryan College Station Eagle
The Eagle’s 2022 Top 10 News Stories, No. 3: Escaped inmate Gonzalo Lopez killed following manhunt, murders
Editor’s note: This is part of a daily series of the top 10 stories in Bryan-College Station and the Brazos Valley this year. The three-week manhunt of escaped inmate Gonzalo Lopez and his subsequent killings of a grandfather and his four grandchildren is The Eagle’s No. 3 story in 2022. Stories will appear daily with No. 1 running in Saturday’s edition.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Dec. 28, 2022 evening weather update for Bryan-College Station
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. This evening in Bryan: Partly cloudy skies early will become overcast later during the night. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 63F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Thursday, it will be a warm day in Bryan. It looks to reach a pleasant 74 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 53 degrees tomorrow. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. Rain is expected for this Thursday. Forecasting models show a 82% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit theeagle.com for local news and weather.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Jaeden McMillin reaches milestone as College Station's run at Aggieland Invitational ends
The outcomes of Wednesday’s games at the Aggieland invitational didn’t go the way that College Station head coach DeAnna Doles wanted, but it was still a historic day for the Lady Cougar basketball team. Senior Jaeden McMillin reached 1,500 career points during College Station’s first game of the...
Bryan College Station Eagle
Calendar for Thursday, Dec. 29
The Museum of the American GI (19124 Texas 6 in College Station) is celebrating the 80th anniversary of the year (1943) in which the tide turned the Allies' way in World War II with Winterblitz from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 21. Included among the turning points: The final defeat of the German 6th Army at Stalingrad; the final defeat of the Japanese at Guadalcanal; and the invasion of Sicily. Register at winter-blitz.com.
Bryan College Station Eagle
The Eagle’s 2022 Top 10 News Stories, No. 5: Lack of early voting at MSC upsets A&M students
Editor’s note: This is part of a daily series of the top 10 stories in Bryan-College Station and the Brazos Valley this year. The denial of the MSC as an early voting location is The Eagle’s No. 5 story in 2022. Stories will appear daily with No. 1 running in the Dec. 31 edition.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Small plane makes emergency landing near A&M Health Science Center
A small airplane with a mechanical failure made an emergency landing in a field off Jones Road between F.M. 47 and F.M 60 on Tuesday afternoon, according to officials from the College Station Fire Department. The pilot was OK, fire officials said, and the plane appeared to be in one...
Bryan College Station Eagle
Calendar for Tuesday, Dec. 27
There are plenty of options to ring out the old and ring in the new in the Bryan-College Station area on New Year’s Eve this Saturday night. The Cadillac Ranch Bar & Grill, Hurricane Harry’s, BigShots Golf Aggieland, 5 Knocks Speakeasy, The 101, BCS Axe House and Hershel’s at the Stella Hotel are all among the establishments hosting New Year’s celebrations.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 28, 2022 in Bryan, TX
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Temperatures will be warm Wednesday in Bryan. It should reach a comfortable 73 degrees. A 63-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast models showing 16 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit theeagle.com.
Bryan College Station Eagle
The Eagle’s 2022 Top 10 News Stories, No. 4: Brazos County suffered from extreme drought, heat
Editor’s note: This is part of a daily series of the top 10 stories in Bryan-College Station and the Brazos Valley this year. Record heat and drought conditions is The Eagle’s No. 4 story in 2022. Stories will appear daily with No. 1 running in Saturday’s edition.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Commissioners plan future discussions on a mental health court
Members of the Brazos County Commissioners Court heard from multiple citizens in favor of a mental health court during Wednesday’s meeting at the Brazos County Administration Building. In a recent 3-2 vote, commissioners voted against creating a Brazos County Veterans Court advisory committee to evaluate, seek funding for and...
Bryan College Station Eagle
Brazos County seeing higher flu numbers than normal
It’s been an active flu season across the country and Brazos County has been no different, according to an official from the Brazos County Health District. As of Dec. 17, there had been 713 flu cases reported in Brazos County in December and Health District officials expected that number to rise following the holidays. As of Dec. 7, there had been 1,826 flu cases in Brazos County this year. In 2021, there were 1,361 flu cases in the county, according to the Health District’s website.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Mr. Hamburger permanently closes Bryan restaurant
Mr. Hamburger officials announced Monday on its Facebook page that its Bryan restaurant will not be reopening as planned in 2023 and said the property owner has a new development opportunity for this facility. On Nov. 28, Mr. Hamburger officials announced the restaurant would be close on Dec. 4 and...
Bryan College Station Eagle
Bryan girls comeback bid falls short as Vikings fall to 1-1 in Aggieland Invitational
Despite a late-rally attempt, the Bryan Vikings girls basketball team fell to Rockwall 50-49 in second-round action of the Aggieland Invitational on Tuesday at Viking Gym. “They made a few more plays than us and had a good enough cushion to hold on to the lead at the end,” Bryan head coach Chris Jones said. “They were very disciplined and took care of the ball. And I mean they made the plays they needed to make down the stretch of the game.”
Bryan College Station Eagle
Sister of late A&M student Tanner Hoang commits to play soccer for Aggies
Emma Hoang wanted to honor her late brother, Tanner Hoang. The junior at Flower Mound High School did so Monday by committing to play soccer at Texas A&M, where her brother attended before he was found dead Saturday afternoon in Austin. “After much thought and prayer, I am blessed to...
Bryan College Station Eagle
Bridge Ministries Food Pantry hosts food giveaway for families in need on Thursday
Tatiana Rivera, operations manager and volunteer coordinator for the Bridge Ministries Food Pantry, is expecting close to 100 people to pick up a month’s worth of food donations and a blanket when the organization holds its Cozy Christmas Blanket Giveaway between 5-7 p.m. Thursday. Rivera said the pantry, located...
Bryan College Station Eagle
The Eagle's 2022 Top 10 Sports Stories, No. 4: A&M's Gary Blair retires
Editor’s note: The final season by former Texas A&M women’s basketball coach Gary Blair is The Eagle’s No. 4 sports story of 2022. This is part of a daily series of the top 10 stories in Bryan-College Station and the Brazos Valley this year. Stories will appear daily with No. 1 running in the Dec. 31 edition.
Bryan College Station Eagle
The Eagle's 2022 Top 10 Sports Stories, No. 3: Jim Schlossnagle revitalizes Texas A&M baseball program
Editor’s note: The Texas A&M baseball team’s run to the College World Series in head coach Jim Schlossnagle’s first season is The Eagle’s No. 3 sports story of 2022. This is part of a daily series of the top 10 stories in Bryan-College Station and the Brazos Valley this year. Stories will appear daily with No. 1 running in the Dec. 31 edition.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Texas A&M men's hoops looks to rebound vs. Northwestern State
The Texas A&M men’s basketball team has two games to get its act together. The Aggies had high expectations coming off last season’s run to the National Invitation Tournament championship, but the season thus far as been disappointing. A&M, which was 24th in the Associated Press preseason Top 25 poll, dropped back-to-back games to Murray State and Colorado at the Myrtle Beach Invitational. The Aggies regrouped to win three straight before losing to Boise State 86-71 in the Battleground 2k22. A&M bounced back with a 72-54 thumping of Oregon State and held its own in an 83-79 loss at Memphis, a positive considering the Tigers are 45th in the NCAA men’s basketball Net Rankings, the highest of any A&M opponent thus far. But the the Aggies took a huge step back in a 67-62 home loss last week to Wofford, a 5-5 Southern Conference team ranked 177th in the NET.
Bryan College Station Eagle
The Eagle’s 2022 Top 10 Sports Stories, No. 5: Pryor leads Cougars to title game in year one
Editor’s note: College Station’s return to the Class 5A Division I high school football state championship game is The Eagle’s No. 5 sports story of 2022. This is part of a daily series of the top 10 stories in Bryan-College Station and the Brazos Valley this year. Stories will appear daily with No. 1 running in the Dec. 31 edition.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Texas A&M women's basketball team to open SEC play against No. 1 South Carolina
The motto for the Texas A&M women’s basketball team this year is “becoming.”. The Aggies are launching a new era under first-year head coach Joni Taylor, who has to revive a program that’s fallen quickly from the national spotlight. A&M had its string of 15 straight NCAA tournament appearances end last season after tying for 12th place in the Southeastern Conference and losing in the first round of the SEC tournament to finish with the program’s first losing season since 2003-04.
