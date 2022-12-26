The Texas A&M men’s basketball team has two games to get its act together. The Aggies had high expectations coming off last season’s run to the National Invitation Tournament championship, but the season thus far as been disappointing. A&M, which was 24th in the Associated Press preseason Top 25 poll, dropped back-to-back games to Murray State and Colorado at the Myrtle Beach Invitational. The Aggies regrouped to win three straight before losing to Boise State 86-71 in the Battleground 2k22. A&M bounced back with a 72-54 thumping of Oregon State and held its own in an 83-79 loss at Memphis, a positive considering the Tigers are 45th in the NCAA men’s basketball Net Rankings, the highest of any A&M opponent thus far. But the the Aggies took a huge step back in a 67-62 home loss last week to Wofford, a 5-5 Southern Conference team ranked 177th in the NET.

COLLEGE STATION, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO