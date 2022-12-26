ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut Public

Comments / 0

Related
Parade

Catherine Zeta-Jones' Daughter Embodies Wednesday Addams in Rare Throwback Footage

It seems that Catherine Zeta-Jones' daughter has always channeled her inner Wednesday Addams. The actress, 53, took to Instagram to share a throwback video of her now 19-year-old child, Carys, as she fully encapsulated the youngest daughter from the 1991 series, The Addams Family. The footage, backed to The Cramps'...
Deadline

‘Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery’: Read The Screenplay For Rian Johnson’s Franchise Expansion

Editors note: Deadline’s Read the Screenplay series debuts and celebrates the scripts of films that will be factors in this year’s movie awards race. Knives Out was always intended to be the first of many mysteries Benoit Blanc (Daniel Craig) could solve. The movie’s success in 2019 made sure it was not the last, though the sequel, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, appears in a slightly different form. The first of two Netflix-produced films (after a $450 million deal) Glass Onion played in theaters for a week in November before its Christmas weekend drop on Netflix. Writer-director Rian Johnson spent the 2019 press...
Connecticut Public

Director Martika Ramirez Escobar on her debut movie, 'Leonor Will Never Die'

UNIDENTIFIED ACTOR #1: (As character, screaming). (SOUNDBITE OF TELEVISION SET SHATTERING) CHANG: She's knocked into a state that's somewhere between sleep and consciousness when she begins to revisit one of her half-written screenplays. This is the premise of the film "Leonor Will Never Die." It's a genre-bending ode to pulpy Filipino action films from the 1970s and '80s. It mashes up over-the-top action scenes...
Connecticut Public

Why was Pakistani pop culture so big in 2022?

ALI SETHI AND SHAE GILL: (Singing in non-English language). SHAPIRO: For the first time ever, a Pakistani woman won a Grammy. (SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "MOHABBAT") AROOJ AFTAB: (Singing in non-English language). SHAPIRO: And a Pakistani American teen from New Jersey punched through TV screens as Ms. Marvel. (SOUNDBITE OF TV...
Connecticut Public

Encore: Remembering the lives of three inventors who died in 2022

The most consistent headlines of 2022 have been about war, Supreme Court decisions, trials, elections, natural disasters. But before we end the year, let's revisit a few stories that might have been easier to miss and still are hard to forget. Today, with my co-hosts Ailsa Chang and Juana Summers, let's remember the legacies of three inventors whose deaths we marked in 2022, starting with E. Bryant Crutchfield, creator of the Trapper Keeper.
ALABAMA STATE
Connecticut Public

Connecticut Public

Hartford, CT
11K+
Followers
21K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Connecticut Public is an essential source for truth, information and ideas that connects the citizens of Connecticut to their communities and to the world. Through our mission to inform, educate and inspire the people of Connecticut, we seek to connect and empower them through outstanding journalism, storytelling, education and experiences that make our state a more extraordinary place to live, work and play.

 https://ctpublic.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy