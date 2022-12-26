Read full article on original website
Parade
Catherine Zeta-Jones' Daughter Embodies Wednesday Addams in Rare Throwback Footage
It seems that Catherine Zeta-Jones' daughter has always channeled her inner Wednesday Addams. The actress, 53, took to Instagram to share a throwback video of her now 19-year-old child, Carys, as she fully encapsulated the youngest daughter from the 1991 series, The Addams Family. The footage, backed to The Cramps'...
‘Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery’: Read The Screenplay For Rian Johnson’s Franchise Expansion
Editors note: Deadline’s Read the Screenplay series debuts and celebrates the scripts of films that will be factors in this year’s movie awards race. Knives Out was always intended to be the first of many mysteries Benoit Blanc (Daniel Craig) could solve. The movie’s success in 2019 made sure it was not the last, though the sequel, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, appears in a slightly different form. The first of two Netflix-produced films (after a $450 million deal) Glass Onion played in theaters for a week in November before its Christmas weekend drop on Netflix. Writer-director Rian Johnson spent the 2019 press...
'Sopranos' actor Michael Imperioli grapples with guilt and addiction in 'White Lotus'
Imperioli plays a sex-addicted Hollywood producer on vacation in Sicily in the HBO show. In '21, he published Woke Up This Morning, an oral history of The Sopranos. Originally broadcast Nov. 15, 2022.
Director Martika Ramirez Escobar on her debut movie, 'Leonor Will Never Die'
UNIDENTIFIED ACTOR #1: (As character, screaming). (SOUNDBITE OF TELEVISION SET SHATTERING) CHANG: She's knocked into a state that's somewhere between sleep and consciousness when she begins to revisit one of her half-written screenplays. This is the premise of the film "Leonor Will Never Die." It's a genre-bending ode to pulpy Filipino action films from the 1970s and '80s. It mashes up over-the-top action scenes...
How Hollywood gets wildfires all wrong — much to the frustration of firefighters
The new CBS drama series Fire Country, about a group of prisoners turned volunteer firefighters in Northern California, is aflame with the raging pyrotechnics and human melodrama that audiences have come to expect from pop culture takes on wildfires and the people who bravely tackle them. The show was the...
'Fleishman Is in Trouble' looks at a failed marriage from multiple perspectives
The Hulu series "Fleishman Is In Trouble" is about a successful Upper East Side couple whose marriage ends and what happens after that. Like the bestselling novel it's based on, it starts off by telling us one side of the story and then fills in the rest. Glen Weldon of NPR's Pop Culture Happy Hour is a fan, and he's here to tell us about it. Hey, Glen.
Why was Pakistani pop culture so big in 2022?
ALI SETHI AND SHAE GILL: (Singing in non-English language). SHAPIRO: For the first time ever, a Pakistani woman won a Grammy. (SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "MOHABBAT") AROOJ AFTAB: (Singing in non-English language). SHAPIRO: And a Pakistani American teen from New Jersey punched through TV screens as Ms. Marvel. (SOUNDBITE OF TV...
Encore: Remembering the lives of three inventors who died in 2022
The most consistent headlines of 2022 have been about war, Supreme Court decisions, trials, elections, natural disasters. But before we end the year, let's revisit a few stories that might have been easier to miss and still are hard to forget. Today, with my co-hosts Ailsa Chang and Juana Summers, let's remember the legacies of three inventors whose deaths we marked in 2022, starting with E. Bryant Crutchfield, creator of the Trapper Keeper.
