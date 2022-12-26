Read full article on original website
ohh helloyello
3d ago
This is intentional this is not freak thing this is like 9/11 all over again instead they used the pandemic are you starting the put pieces together yet they did this purposely the moment he took office it was like business as usual.
Reply(1)
21
besamiculo
3d ago
so the inflation bill didn't help americans??? imagine that....you all are about to feel a depression. I'm keeping my job and house so hope you all have you stuff in line and fire the democrats first.
Reply
19
xoxo21
3d ago
america will. we're paying for the war, illegals, other countries transitions to green. European nations might not, they don't have Biden as president.
Reply(2)
11
Related
Prepare for a recession unlike any other, according to BlackRock, because "what worked in the past won't work now."
According to BlackRock, the global economy has entered a time of increased volatility and prior investing strategies would no longer be effective. The money manager believes that although a recession is coming, central banks won't be able to help markets by relaxing monetary policy this time.
With a recession looming, layoffs are in full effect. Here are some of the safest and most at-risk jobs, according to economists.
While a truly recession-proof job is elusive, here are the industries which experts say are safer than others.
Jamie Dimon says Americans are spending all their money because of inflation—and that could tip the U.S. into a recession next year
The U.S. economy has been resilient this year despite the Federal Reserve’s aggressive interest rate hikes and high inflation, but JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon warns “storm clouds” are still on the horizon.
Russia reportedly wants to further cut its dependence on the US dollar by buying up Chinese yuan on the currency market
Russia will start purchasing yuan on the currency market in 2023 if the country's oil and gas revenues meet expectations, Reuters reported Thursday. The Bank of Russia will buy yuan if budget revenues from oil and gas exports exceed 8 trillion rubles, the report said. Russia has accelerated its exposure...
CNBC
Copper prices — traditionally a barometer for the global economy — are expected to soar next year
The metal has endured a tough 2022 due to tighter U.S. monetary policy, the energy crisis arising from Russia's war in Ukraine and China's combination of strict Covid-19 lockdowns and a weak property market. Goldman Sachs and Bank of America have both suggested a combination of short-term supply tightness and...
Russia's central bank just issued a warning about 'new economic shocks,' and it shows the new $60/barrel cap on oil is working
Despite Kremlin's skepticism towards sanctions, its central bank foresees 'new economic shocks' due to an oil price cap and an EU ban on Russian crude.
The Price Of Eggs Is Soaring
The Producer Price Index rose rose 7.4% year over year in November and was up .3% from October. The number was high and signaled that inflation was still firmly in place. As with every PPI report, some items rose faster than others based on what companies pay for goods and services in the index. The price […]
You Won't Believe How Low Gasoline is Likely to Go
Gasoline prices fell by $0.50 a gallon since November, giving consumers a reprieve into the holiday season. Prices have declined since early November with Americans saving a cumulative $200 million a day as of Dec. 6, said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis, at GasBuddy, a Boston-based provider of retail fuel pricing information and data.
Fauci isn’t just worried about a ‘wave of infections’ as China reopens. He sees a risk in a whole new wave of mutant variants
Dr. Anthony Fauci during a White House press briefing on Nov. 22, 2022. Dr. Anthony Fauci, President Joe Biden’s chief medical adviser, warned about the risks of China’s planned retreat from its zero COVID policy—and reiterated that the pandemic isn’t over. On Wednesday, China eased some...
'We will come in the middle of the night;' Turkey Threatens Greece With War During A Recent EU Summit
Recently, the rivalry between Turkey and Greece has escalated even further. Turkey has accused Greece of "militarizing its Aegean islands." On the other hand, Athens points to Turkey, stating that Recap Tayyip Erdogan, Turkey's president, "had been carrying out military exercises near their border and asserting their right to sovereignty." [i]
Belgian spies were investigating Russian and Chinese meddling in the EU when they uncovered Qatar bribery scandal and found £1.3m stashed in politicians' homes, report claims
Belgian spies who uncovered the Qatar bribery scandal allegedly involving a European Vice President did so amid investigations into widespread foreign meddling in the European Union, according to the Belgian justice minister. Prosecutors suspect Greek MEP Eva Kaili and three others accepted bribes from the World Cup host in a...
CNBC
FTX spent $256 million on Bahamas real estate — now the island's government wants it back
Bahamas regulators appeal to a bankruptcy judge to try to claim ownership over FTX-owned properties in New Providence, Bahamas. FTX spent $256.3 million on 35 different properties in the Bahamas. Bahamian regulators tell a Delaware federal judge that allowing the properties to be administered in U.S. courts would be both...
msn.com
Jack Ma, the billionaire founder of Alibaba, disappeared from public view in 2020. He's been living in Tokyo for the past 6 months, a new report says.
Once one of China's richest businessmen, Alibaba Group founder Jack Ma mostly disappeared from public view two years ago after a run-in with the authorities. He has now resurfaced in Tokyo, the Financial Times reported on Tuesday, citing people with direct knowledge of his whereabouts. Slide 1 of 12: Sam...
Why people in China are panic buying canned yellow peaches as Covid surges
An unprecedented wave of Covid cases in China has sparked panic buying of fever medicines, pain killers, and even home remedies such as canned peaches, leading to shortages online and in stores.
Gold will hit $3,000 an ounce and the dollar will surge 50% against the Japanese yen. Here are the 10 outrageous 2023 predictions from one European bank
Gold soaring by almost 70% and the Japanese yen sinking further against the US dollar as the world craters into a global war economy are among the wild predictions for 2023 by Saxo Bank. Central banks "stumbling" on their inflation mandates and the Federal Reserve pushing on with aggressive rate...
Electric vehicles could be banned in this country amid energy crisis
The nonessential use of electric vehicles could soon be banned in Switzerland.
The Fed cutting rates by 200 basis points and oil falling to $40 a barrel are among Standard Chartered's list of potential surprises for 2023
In another 2023 surprise scenario, bitcoin could crash a further 70% to $5,000, according to Standard Chartered.
Farmer predicts worse food shortages, higher prices in 2023 amid inflation, drought, interests rate hikes
Stephanie Nash, a fourth-generation dairy farmer, predicts drought, supply chain issues and rising interest rates could spell an even worse 2023 for farmers.
The Biggest Recession This Century
Most experts in economics and finance believe that the US will be in a recession next year. Many expect the downturn to be short and shallow. One of the world’s greatest economists disagrees. He believes this recession will be the worst in the century, meaning The Great Recession will have been milder. ‘ Nouriel Roubini […]
Will Food Stamps Increase Because of Inflation?
Even in a year when prices for just about everything are skyrocketing, the surging price of food stands out. In June, the federal government's food-at-home index -- meaning food you buy at a grocery...
Comments / 51