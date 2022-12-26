ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

ohh helloyello
3d ago

This is intentional this is not freak thing this is like 9/11 all over again instead they used the pandemic are you starting the put pieces together yet they did this purposely the moment he took office it was like business as usual.

besamiculo
3d ago

so the inflation bill didn't help americans??? imagine that....you all are about to feel a depression. I'm keeping my job and house so hope you all have you stuff in line and fire the democrats first.

xoxo21
3d ago

america will. we're paying for the war, illegals, other countries transitions to green. European nations might not, they don't have Biden as president.

