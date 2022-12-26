Editor's note: This article was originally published on June 5, 2021. It has since been updated. "I'm Boss Baby Sassy Brody!" That's how 5-year-old Brody Schaffer introduces himself. True to his glamorous moniker, this young boy is a whole lot of personality and talent wrapped in a cute little package. With over 528k followers on Instagram, Brody has already made a name for himself as an online dancing sensation who isn't afraid to express himself and live his best life. "He started dancing in the womb," Brody's mom, Danielle, revealed during an appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show. "I always listened to music. We listen to music in our house like 24 hours a day. We love music. He's a late walker, to be honest. It was around 18 months when he started to walk, but the dancing, I say, started at 12 months. He was moving his body like no other."

