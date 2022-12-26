ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Comments / 7

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Upworthy

This little 'Boss baby sassy Brody' is inspiring millions by defying gender norms. 'Just be you'

Editor's note: This article was originally published on June 5, 2021. It has since been updated. "I'm Boss Baby Sassy Brody!" That's how 5-year-old Brody Schaffer introduces himself. True to his glamorous moniker, this young boy is a whole lot of personality and talent wrapped in a cute little package. With over 528k followers on Instagram, Brody has already made a name for himself as an online dancing sensation who isn't afraid to express himself and live his best life. "He started dancing in the womb," Brody's mom, Danielle, revealed during an appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show. "I always listened to music. We listen to music in our house like 24 hours a day. We love music. He's a late walker, to be honest. It was around 18 months when he started to walk, but the dancing, I say, started at 12 months. He was moving his body like no other."
New York Post

Dear Abby: My daughter married a narcissist

DEAR ABBY: My daughter is married to a textbook narcissist. He’s controlling, easily offended and creates drama out of the most innocent scenarios. There is never enough you can do for him, and he never gets enough praise. We have put up with him for the sake of a relationship with my daughter and three grandchildren.  My daughter adores him and goes along with everything he dishes out. She has no friends except online. He alienated all her friends and has tried to distance her from her family as well. Before her marriage she had many friends and enjoyed an active...
WISCONSIN STATE
HipHopDX.com

GloRilla Responds To 'F.N.F.' Dancer's Scamming Allegations

GloRilla has spoken out after being accused of stiffing a number of collaborators, including a choreographer who claims to have invented her “F.N.F. (Let’s Go)” dance. Trinica Goods, a former dancer for the Memphis Grizzlies who now resides in Atlanta, told FOX13 she was hired to work with Big Glo for $1,500, but never received the payment.
Distractify

LL Cool J and His Wife, Simone Smith, Have Been Married for 27 Years

Over the years, LL Cool J (real name James Todd Smith) has built a successful career as a Grammy award-winning hip-hop icon, actor, NAACP award recipient, and a Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee — among other things. But he's also known as a father of four and a husband to one woman for 27 years and counting. He was asked to host the 2022 National Christmas Tree Lighting ceremony — he's a legend and a family man!
PopCrush

Nelly Faces Backlash After Videos of Him Singing to Young Girls Resurface

Nelly is facing backlash on social media due to resurfaced videos that show him serenading young girls onstage during his concerts. Last week, videos began to surface online of multiple Nelly concerts. In the clips, the rapper can be seen crooning intimately to underage girls. One clip shows Nelly onstage with a young girl.
New York Post

Dear Abby: I’m cheating on my wife with a coworker

DEAR ABBY: I have been married to my wife for a little over a year. I love her. However, right before our wedding, I met a co-worker I’ll call “Alexis.” We hit it off, and I consider her a close friend.  Alexis and I hooked up a few times before and after my wedding. We never discuss the encounters after they happen. After we’ve had a few drinks, we both say things about being together, but usually, we’re just best friends. While my friends believe this is odd, it’s almost a blessing that the awkward conversation doesn’t happen after a night...
SheKnows

It’s a Girl! Bold & Beautiful Drops a New Child on ‘Lope’

Christmas is coming early for fans of Hope and Liam’s little family. The holidays have a special treat in store for fans of Bold & Beautiful’s Hope and Liam — a daughter is about to join them for the festive season — or perhaps we should say rejoin them.
HollywoodLife

Kanye West, 45, & Juliana Nalu, 24, Seemingly Split After 2 Months, As She Declares She’s ‘Single’

Kanye West, 45, appears to have split from Brazilian model Juliana Nalu, 24, amid continued controversy for the rapper. On Monday evening, December 5, a fan took the gorgeous model to task via Instagram for dating Kanye, whom she has been linked to for two months. More specifically, they asked how she could date an anti Semite. “I’m single. Thanks for caring,” she responded. Her newly free status comes just under a week after the embattled star finalized his divorce from The Kardashians star Kim Kardashian, 42, after eight years of marriage and four children. The duo shares joint custody of sons Saint, 6, and Psalm, 3 and daughters North, 9, and Chicago, 4, with Kanye shelling out 200,000 per month in child support.
New York Post

People shocked to discover what nutcrackers are actually for

Nutcrackers have become a staple part of Christmas decor — but their actual purpose has been a shock to some. Turns out, the true function of nutcrackers lies within its name. People have taken to social media to express their surprise after discovering nutcrackers are actually used to crack nuts. It may seem obvious given the name of the figurine, but it seems to have gone right over so many people’s heads. “‘You’re telling me that nutcrackers can actually crack nuts?’ -Me, Thanksgiving 2022,” one person tweeted. “Oomf genuinely didn’t know that nutcrackers crack nuts I’m sobbing rn,” another said. “Nutcrackers are actually used to crack...

Comments / 0

Community Policy