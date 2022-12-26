Read full article on original website
This FTX user lost access to $1.3 million and is writing off his investment to zero - but insists he remains 'quite bullish' on crypto
Crypto investor Calvin Tsai said he lost access to $1.3 million in the FTX collapse, but that hasn't sunk his belief in the digital asset market. In a Tuesday interview with Fox Business, he said he's already written off his FTX losses and sees almost no chance of getting his money back.
astaga.com
7 of the Top Cryptos to Buy Now: Ultimate Growth in 2023
Whereas figuring out the place to place your cash within the present bear market could be difficult, many take into account a number of tasks the highest cryptos to purchase now. Because the crypto market traits decrease, it may appear counterintuitive to start out rising your portfolio now. However, these downturns comprise some superb funding alternatives. This text will discover seven promising tasks and clarify why 2023 could possibly be their finest yr but.
AOL Corp
After FTX's spectacular collapse, where does crypto go from here?
It's been a brutal year for crypto. Even before the dramatic collapse of the trading platform FTX last month, the price of bitcoin had fallen substantially in 2022 — the product of rising interest rates, its increasing correlation with beaten-down tech stocks, and instability emanating from other corners of the crypto ecosystem.
forkast.news
Why digital assets need regulations now more than ever
The past year has brought major challenges to the world of digital assets as the industry scaled all-time highs and similarly significant lows. A little over a year ago, Bitcoin reached its peak of more than US$68,000, whereas now it is trading under US$18,000 — illustrating the volatility of the market. In May 2022, the crypto market effectively crashed, triggered by a sudden and extended fall in the prices of cryptocurrencies. The estimated loss of more than US$2 trillion worth of market value reflected a period of uncertainty for the distributed ledger technology industry.
forkast.news
Markets: Bitcoin, Ether little changed; XRP leads losses in top 10 cryptos
Bitcoin and Ether dropped slightly during Asian trading hours on Thursday afternoon, with XRP leading losses across the top 10 non-stablecoin cryptocurrencies by market capitalization. Fast facts. Bitcoin slipped 0.67% over the past 24 hours to change hands at US$16,545 by 4:30 p.m. in Hong Kong, and Ether lost 0.23%...
China is losing its place as the center of the world's supply chains. Here are 5 places supply chains are going instead.
Trump's trade war and China's COVID restrictions have pushed companies to move manufacturing out of China to places like India, Vietnam, and Thailand.
Sam Bankman-Fried borrowed $546 million from his hedge fund to buy a Robinhood stake
When Sam Bankman-Fried bought a nearly 7.6% stake in Robinhood, the popular stock-trading app, earlier this year, he financed the deal with more than half a billion dollars borrowed from his own hedge fund — the entity that prosecutors say was illegally funneling customer funds from its affiliated platform, FTX.
Mortgages rates will keep falling but homes won't become more affordable until these 3 things happen, Moody's chief economist says
Moody's chief economist Mark Zandi said Friday that US existing home sales have bottomed out. The combination of high mortgages and expensive homes have kept buyers out of the market, but US incomes also play a role, he said. Meanwhile, mortgage rates have fallen for six consecutive weeks, the longest...
The 10 biggest losers in the S&P 500 this year have seen $1.6 trillion in market value erased
Meta, Tesla, and PayPal are among the 10 worst performers on the S&P 500 in what's been a bruising 2022 for the US stock market.
CNBC
Mark Cuban wants to buy more bitcoin, says gold investors are 'dumb'
Billionaire Mark Cuban is doubling down on bitcoin and says he even prefers investing in the digital asset over gold. The longtime cryptocurrency advocate said he hopes the price of bitcoin goes down further so he can buy more during a Dec. 26 episode of Bill Maher's "Club Random" podcast.
Elon Musk has lost $132 billion in 2022 after Tesla's 68% crash - but that still makes him the world's 2nd richest person
Elon Musk's most valuable asset is now his equity stake in SpaceX, which is worth an estimated $47 billion, according to Bloomberg.
From Sam Bankman-Fried's arrest to bitcoin plunging below $20,000, here are the 9 craziest crypto stories of 2022
2022 was a brutal year for digital assets as worries about stability rocked the crypto world. Bitcoin plunged 64% as interest rate hikes made investors think twice about riskier assets. The high-profile collapses of FTX, Celsius, and Three Arrows Capital eroded trust in crypto. In February, crypto exchange FTX made...
Elon Musk tells Tesla workers to ignore the company's plunging stock price
Since the start of this year, Tesla's stocks have dropped nearly 70%, with a whopping 40% drop in December alone.
forkast.news
How crypto crimes are evolving, and what to expect in 2023
Since the inception of Bitcoin in 2009, the cryptocurrency market has registered exponential growth. Cryptocurrency usage is snowballing; total transaction volume grew to US$15.8 trillion in 2021, up 567% from 2020, according to Chainalysis. Given this roaring adoption, it is no surprise that the countenance of fraud and scam cases...
CoinTelegraph
7 biggest crypto collapses of 2022 the industry would like to forget
2022 has been a bumpy year for the cryptocurrency market, with one of the worst bear markets on record and the downfall of some major platforms within the space. The global economy is beginning to feel the consequences of the pandemic, and clearly, this has had an influence on the crypto industry.
Tesla Stock: Just How Low Can It Go?
Tesla (TSLA) - Get Free Report stock can’t find the brakes. The stock opened 4.6% lower on Tuesday, the first session of the holiday-shortened trading week and the last trading week of 2022. The electric-vehicle leader's shares at last check were off 8%. Should Tesla stock close lower on...
forkast.news
A year to remember, a year to forget: Crypto highs and lows of 2022
If you feel as though you’ve lived 2022 in dog years, you’re not alone. The past 12 months have been a trying time for all in the crypto community as we’ve watched investors lose billions of dollars, once-feted crypto companies go to the wall, and digital asset values remain in the doldrums.
forkast.news
Biggest blockchain trends for 2023 and beyond
2022 was a challenging year for blockchain and Web 3.0 as it was plagued by black swan events like the Terra-LUNA crash, the collapse of cryptocurrency exchange FTX and the subsequent fall from grace of its founder Sam-Bankman Fried, who was among the most lauded industry figures just a few months ago.
forkast.news
Will non-financial use cases of NFTs emerge in 2023?
Welcome to Forkast Forecasts 2023. In this series, leaders, innovators and visionaries in blockchains share their industry predictions for the year ahead. Metakovan is a popular crypto art and non-fungible tokens (NFT) collector, who entered the public eye after purchasing the artist Beeple’s “Everydays” NFT for US$69 million.
forkast.news
Markets: Bitcoin, Ether fall; Solana, Cardano show bigger losses
Bitcoin and Ether fell on Thursday morning in Asia, along with most top 10 non-stablecoin cryptocurrencies by market capitalization. Solana lost 11% of its value, the steepest drop on that list, followed by Cardano and Polkadot. Fast facts. Bitcoin lost 0.98% to US$16,552.32 in the 24 hours to 8 a.m....
