ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Falmouth, MA

Falmouth man convicted in 2014 of assault on girlfriend allowed to change name

By Asad Jung, Cape Cod Times
Cape Cod Times
Cape Cod Times
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UEqiL_0juaV6RG00

BARNSTABLE — A probate and family court judge has ruled that Justin Curtis Mustafa, 33, of East Falmouth, who was convicted in 2014 and jailed for six years for assaulting a girlfriend, can change his name to Justin Curtis.

In court records in Barnstable Probate and Family Court, the woman objected to the name change on Oct. 10, 2022, stating that Curtis’ criminality was associated with his original name, and allowing him to change his name posed a danger to the community.

The man's "violent and aggressive behavior is associated with his name of Justin Curtis Mustafa and should remain the same for the safety of any future victims as well as the community," wrote Gabriela Rowland in court records. The Times does not typically name victims of crime, but Rowland has become a spokeswoman for domestic violence awareness.

"I kind of felt like this decision to allow his name change was a system fail," said Rowland in a phone interview with the Times on Friday.

Reverse conviction:Man seeks new trial in assault case

Curtis, who was 24 at the time, was convicted in 2014 in Falmouth District Court on four counts of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon and one count each of assault and battery, intimidating a witness and malicious destruction of property worth less than $250. Curtis forcibly injected the woman with heroin, struck her with a belt and his hands, threatened her and threw her cellphone out the window of a moving car. He was sentenced to six years in jail.

Justin Curtis was born in Falmouth on May 9, 1989, as Justin Curtis Mustafa. His last name, Mustafa, came from his mother’s side of the family, who were Sunni Muslims, according to court documents. Mustafa is a name of Arabic-Islamic origin and is one of the names of the Prophet Muhammad.

Gabriela Rowland:'It's my duty to speak up, to save the next person'

Curtis converted to Christianity several years ago and identifies as a Protestant Christian. He said he wanted to remove his last name because of its Islamic origins, which he says conflict with his Christian beliefs. On Dec. 13 Justice Angela Ordoñez ruled Curtis could change his name.

In her ruling, she stated that Curtis' crimes do not rise to the level of severity generally required to deny a name change: kidnapping or first-degree murder. He has also not been charged with a crime since 2014.

What are the state guidelines for changing your name?

According to state guidelines, a person over 18 can change their name by filing for a change of name, which will be granted as long as it is not "inconsistent with public interests," for example, pretending to be someone else or hiding your criminal record. Ordoñez found that Curtis was not attempting to hide his name change since he filed the action in a public manner and published his name change citation in the Cape Cod Times on Sept. 22.

Rowland, who submitted an affidavit of objection, wrote that Curtis abused her in a “sexually heinous way” for six consecutive days in 2013. He hit her, forcibly injected her with heroin, and forced her to perform sexual acts on his dog, and raped her, she wrote. Rowland objected to Curtis’ name change because “other women deserve to know what he has done in his past.” She said a name change was especially dangerous to anyone who wanted to engage in a romantic relationship with him.

Driver caution:Sandwich road rage incident brings town official's spouse, citizen to magistrate hearing

In the interview on Friday, Rowland reiterated her perspective that Curtis poses a threat to the public, as well as anyone he potentially may engage in a relationship with, especially if his changed name allows him to distance himself from his violent past.

Serial abusers using their same name more common, said one domestic violence prevention advocate

Lysetta Hurge-Putnam, executive director of Independence House, Inc., a Cape-based resource, counseling, and advocacy center to address and prevent domestic and sexual violence, said that in her work she doesn't see many instances where a perpetrator of domestic violence would change their name to hide a criminal past.

It's more often that she deals with "serial abusers," people who harm several different partners under the same name, she said. However, what's important in this situation is that Rowland was speaking up for what she felt was right.

"I don't think it's wrong or right, what's important to me as someone that works with survivors is that she is maybe pointing out a flaw in our system, but also asserting her right as someone that has been horrendously abused, to state her objection, she's empowered to do that," said Hurge-Putnam.

Contact Asad Jung at ajung@capecodonline.com. Follow him on Twitter @asadjungcct.

Stay connected with Cape Cod news, sports, restaurants and breaking news. Download our free app.

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Boston

Woman accused of stabbing, hitting ex-boyfriend with car after he cheated

BOSTON -- A Mattapan woman is facing multiple charges after she allegedly stabbed and hit her ex-boyfriend with her car, according to the Suffolk County District Attorney's Office. Lashonda Warner, 27, is being held on $5,000 bail. Boston Police were called to Manchester Street around 9:30 p.m. on December 23. They found a 28-year-old man bleeding from a stab wound on his abdomen but he would not cooperate with police. He was rushed to Boston Medical Center and, as of Tuesday, was in the ICU.A witness told officers a silver Honda Accord hit the man and two parked cars while doing...
BOSTON, MA
communityadvocate.com

Man charged with passing fraudulent check

WESTBOROUGH – A Charlestown man faces several charges after he was apprehended at the Herb Chambers Honda dealership on Worcester Turnpike on Tuesday, Dec. 27. Aquiles Bernabe was arrested by Westborough Police after he attempted to pass a fraudulent check to collect parts from the dealership. It is alleged that Bernabe used a check from a business located in Rhode Island to make the purchase. Officers were able to confirm this with the business listed on the check.
WESTBOROUGH, MA
capecod.com

Breaking: Barnstable Police at shooting scene in Hyannis

HYANNIS – Barnstable Police are investigating a shooting in Hyannis. It reportedly happened about 6:30 PM Wednesday in a parking lot near Yarmouth Road and Crocker Street. The victim was transported to Cape Cod Hospital with injuries that were not believed to be life-threatening. Barnstable and Mass State Police including their helicopter were actively looking for the suspect in that area. Police shut down roads in the area for a time during the investigation.
HYANNIS, NE
GoLocalProv

Man Charged With Kidnapping Mother and Daughter in Providence

A 27-year-old man is facing felony kidnapping charges after breaking into a residence in Providence — and holding a mother and her daughter against their will. As GoLocal previously reported, Brian Medina, age 27, was arrested last Friday after he flipped the Mercedes SUV he was driving on Route 10 fleeing from police — and then fled on foot into the adjacent neighborhood.
PROVIDENCE, RI
bpdnews.com

Three Suspects from New Bedford Arrested Following Catalytic Converter Theft in Roxbury

At about 3:48 AM on Tuesday December 27, 2022, three suspects were placed in custody as a result of a joint effort from officers assigned to District B-2 (Roxbury) and members of the Massachusetts State Police (MSP) following their response to a call for a larceny in progress in the area of 15 Devon Street in Roxbury. While on approach, officers were advised that the suspects had stolen a catalytic converter from a parked motor vehicle before fleeing the area. During the incident, one suspect utilized a jack and a power tool to remove the part, another stood by as a ‘lookout’ while the third remained in a running vehicle nearby.
NEW BEDFORD, MA
theweektoday.com

Rochester man arrested for drug related charges

ROCHESTER — Rochester resident Michael Reyes, 39, was arrested on Thursday, Dec. 22 on drug and firearm charges after police conducted a search of his landscaping business in Rochester. Police recovered over 18 grams of cocaine, a firearm, and ammunition at the business, according to a press release from...
ROCHESTER, MA
fallriverreporter.com

K9 Kyro, a Bristol County K9 that had been deployed over 300 times, passes away suddenly

Officials have announced that Bristol County Police K-9 Kyro passed away on Monday. According to James Donovan, Chief of Police for Raynham, Kyro passed away due to sudden illness. An honor service was held on Tuesday, Dec. 27, at Angel View Cemetery in Middleborough, which was attended by members of the Raynham Police Department, other area K-9 teams and law enforcement officers from the region. To view a video of the sendoff from the department, click here.
BRISTOL COUNTY, MA
Turnto10.com

Suspect wanted in connection to car break-ins, theft in Fairhaven

(WJAR) — Fairhaven police are seeking the public's help in identifying a suspect accused of several car break-ins and larceny of a motor vehicle. Police said the larceny occurred on Dec. 18 in the area of Linden Avenue, Hemlock Street and Birchfield Street. Surveillance footage from Dec. 18 released...
FAIRHAVEN, MA
capecod.com

New details: Driver extricated after car vs tree in Sandwich

SANDWICH – Two people were injured, one seriously after a car struck a tree in Sandwich. it happened around 4:30 PM Tuesday on Quaker Meetinghouse Road between Oakcrest Cove and Route 130. Firefighters reportedly used the Jaws of Life to free one of the occupants. The most seriously injured victim was transported by ambulance to St. Luke’s Hospital trauma center in New Bedford. Sandwich Police are investigating the cause of the crash.
SANDWICH, MA
fallriverreporter.com

27-year-old Dartmouth man killed in bicycle crash remembered as fixture in the community

A Dartmouth man who was well-known throughout the community has died in a bicycle crash. Family and friends have announced that 27-year-old James Leandre was the victim of a fatal crash involving a large truck on Thursday in Acushnet. He was declared deceased at the scene. Leandre was known to be an experienced cyclist that rode often as he did on Thursday.
DARTMOUTH, MA
capecod.com

Car strikes building off Mashpee Rotary

MASHPEE – A car reportedly struck the real estate building at the Mashpee Rotary about 3 PM. Nobody in the car or the structure was injured. There was extensive damage to the structure and a building inspector was called to check the stability of the building. Mashpee Police are investigating the cause of the crash.
MASHPEE, MA
Cape Cod Times

Cape Cod Times

4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
759K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Hyannis, MA from Cape Cod Times.

 http://capecodtimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy