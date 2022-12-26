Read full article on original website
FOX 28 Spokane
AP Trending SummaryBrief at 6:59 a.m. EST
80-year-old California store owner who shot robber dies. NORCO, Calif. (AP) — An 80-year-old Southern California liquor store owner who shot a would-be armed robber with a shotgun has died. Norco Market & Liquor in Riverside County says Craig Cope died Tuesday morning. Cope became a local celebrity when a masked man came through the door, pointing a semiautomatic rifle. Cope shot him once. Video shows the man running outside and screaming “He shot my arm off, he shot my arm off!” before fleeing in a stolen car. He and three others were later arrested at a hospital. KABC-TV reports that after the shooting, Cope suffered a heart attack but recovered before having a disabling stroke in October.
Reporter's Notebook: Santos adds baggage to GOP's House majority takeoff
Rep.-elect George Santos will enter Congress with an ignominious history, but the Republican Party's incoming House majority already has issues and a rocky path ahead.
FOX 28 Spokane
US will require COVID-19 testing for travelers from China
The U.S. will soon require COVID-19 testing for travelers from China. The U.S. joins a few other nations imposing travel restrictions because of a surge of infections in China. The increase in cases follows the rollback of China’s strict anti-virus control. Beginning Jan. 5, travelers to the U.S. from China will have to take a COVID-19 test no more than two days before they travel and provide negative results before they board their flights. The U.S. action announced Wednesday is a return to requirements for some international travelers. The Biden administration lifted the last of such mandates in June.
FOX 28 Spokane
No-nonsense judge takes over FTX-Bankman-Fried criminal case
NEW YORK (AP) — A Manhattan federal judge known for swift decisions and a no-nonsense demeanor has been assigned to preside over Sam Bankman-Fried’s cryptocurrency case. The case was relegated to Judge Lewis A. Kaplan on Tuesday after the judge originally assigned recused herself because her husband worked for a law firm that had done work related to Bankman-Fried’s collapsed crypto exchange FTX. Bankman-Fried was brought to the United States last week from the Bahamas to face charges that he cheated investors and looted customer deposits on his FTX trading platform. He was freed to live with his parents in California until trial.
FOX 28 Spokane
Serbia places its troops on Kosovo border on combat alert
PRISTINA, Kosovo (AP) — Serbia has placed its security troops on the border with Kosovo on “the full state of combat readiness,” ignoring NATO’s calls for calming tensions between the two wartime Balkan foes. Serbia’s Interior Minister said Monday he has “ordered the full combat readiness” of police and other security units and that they be placed under army command. He said he acted on the orders of Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic so that “all measures be taken to protect the Serbian people in Kosovo.” It wasn’t clear what the order meant on the ground. Serbia doesn’t recognize Kosovo’s 2008 declaration of independence, and fears of violence have soared since the start of Russia’s war in Ukraine.
FOX 28 Spokane
Kosovo Serbs to remove barricades that triggered tensions
BELGRADE, Serbia (AP) — Serbia’s President Aleksandar Vucic says Serbs will start removing their barricades in Kosovo on Thursday in a move that deescalates tensions that triggered fears of new clashes in the Balkans. The agreement with Kosovo Serbs was reached at a late-night crisis meeting on Wednesday. It followed the release of a former Kosovo Serb police officer, whose detention triggered a major crisis that provoked international concerns. Kosovo’s prime minister criticized the court’s decision to release the former officer on house arrest. NATO-led peacekeepers have been stationed in Kosovo since a 1998-99 separatist war ended with Serbia losing control over what was then one of its provinces. The U.S. and European countries have expressed concern over the situation.
FOX 28 Spokane
Court to unveil recount results in 3 close Arizona races
PHOENIX (AP) — A court is scheduled on Thursday to unveil the winners of the Arizona attorney general’s race and two other elections that were so close they triggered mandatory recounts. In one of the tightest elections in state history, Democrat Kris Mayes was ahead of Republican Abraham Hamadeh by 511 votes out of 2.5 million before the recount began in the attorney general’s race. Judge Timothy Thomason also will announce recount results in races for state superintendent of public instruction and a state legislative seat in the Phoenix suburbs. Hamadeh had filed a separate challenge of the results in his race, but a judge dismissed that case.
