ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brentwood, CA

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS San Francisco

Family stranded at Oakland International lucks into ride home to Tahoe

OAKLAND -- Traveling continues to be a nightmare as people across the Bay Area try anything and everything to get home before the New Year. But one family with little hope to make it home for several days stumbled upon a holiday miracle at the Oakland Airport Tuesday when a complete stranger offered to lend a hand. "Finding out there's no trains to get home and so we're trying to figure out where to sleep tonight and how were going to finish this journey to get home and get back to work," Trish Valceschini told CBS News Bay Area. Trish and her family...
OAKLAND, CA
luxury-houses.net

Stunning Luxury View Estate in Tiburon with Lavish Grounds and Fine Finishes Throughout on The Market for $9.3 Million

604 Ridge Road Home in Tiburon, California for Sale. 604 Ridge Road, Tiburon, California is a sophisticated residence on a gated and private half-acre parcel with unrivaled top of the world views of San Francisco, Angel Island, the Golden Gate Bridge, Sausalito, and Belvedere Island. This Home in Tiburon offers 6 bedrooms and 6 bathrooms with over 6,100 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 604 Ridge Road, please contact Scott C Woods (Phone: 415-419-4510) at Compass for full support and perfect service.
TIBURON, CA
Bryan Dijkhuizen

7 Best Restaurants in the Bay Area

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: TripAdvisor and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
sonomamag.com

The Best Mineral Hot Springs in Sonoma and Napa Wine Country

Mother Nature has a way of providing remedies for all ailments. For thousands of years, people have gathered at geothermal mineral springs to ease their pains, from achy muscles to weary minds. The natural heat and mineral content of the springs have been reported to soothe arthritis pain, improve circulation, relieve certain skin conditions and more.
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
berkeleyside.org

The East Bay’s most reliable restaurants of 2022

Berkeley Mexican restaurant Comal was our readers’ pick by a sizable margin this year, with one nominee saying the full patio and fire pit kept them coming back even when the weather got colder. Comal’s menu also got praise, with one nominee saying “we get takeout from there a couple times a month and always try something new.”
BERKELEY, CA
Eater

The Saddest San Francisco Bay Area Restaurant Closures of 2022

Welcome to Year in Eater 2022, Eater’s annual tradition of celebrating the past 12 months with help from some of the Bay Area’s top food and restaurant industry experts. Between now and the end of the year, Eater SF will post daily questions about the Bay Area restaurant scene with answers from those who know it best.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
San Francisco Examiner

San Francisco’s tale of two malls

Navigating downtown’s Westfield San Francisco Centre during the holidays has always been a frenetic battle of bumping elbows, slinging shopping bags and scouring for end-of-year deals. But this year, though busy, the holiday crowds felt muted. That was also true at Stonestown, a sprawling suburban mall on The City’s western edge. Though the parking lot was packed, the stores lacked their characteristic queues, while the food court, mochi doughnut shop...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
San Francisco Examiner

Bay Area crab season is finally here, with a catch

Get your leg crackers and bibs out, San Francisco — it’s time for crab. The commercial crab fishing season has arrived after months of delays, but tracking down a crab for dinner may still be a challenge. On Dec. 31, the crab fishing waters south of the Sonoma-Mendocino county line near Gualala will open to commercial fishing, but with only half the normal capacity for traps. ...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
oaklandside.org

Oakland’s housing and homelessness programs faced scrutiny in 2022

Oakland’s overlapping crises of housing affordability and homelessness have been intensifying for years now and there don’t seem to be any solutions within sight. The city’s average home price brushed up against $1 million this year, putting ownership out of reach for most residents. Some tenants are still struggling to pay rent because of the ongoing pandemic, which is causing financial pain for some landlords. And the homeless population keeps growing, as city policies don’t seem to be reaching the scale that’s needed.
OAKLAND, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy