Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Rotary Club of Orinda Makes a Holiday DonationZoë BroussardOrinda, CA
Stockton animal shelter turns to low-cost services to decrease pet retentionEdy ZooStockton, CA
Christmas Lights Map Plus Everything You Can Still Do Around Concord And Walnut Creek On And After ChristmasVince MartellacciWalnut Creek, CA
Top 5 Most Popular Dessert Places in Stockton, CaliforniaElizabeth FequiereStockton, CA
Manteca City Council rescinds proclamation of the Hindu Swayamsevak Sangh (HSS)Sikh Information Centre NewsManteca, CA
Related
beyondthecreek.com
Garage Opens at Broadway Plaza in Walnut Creek
In July, we learned that the Canadian teen retailer Garage would be coming to Broadway Plaza in Walnut Creek where Soma used to be, and they have now opened. Check out their online selection here.
Bay Area shopping center roof collapses during heavy rains
The roof of a Bay Area Big 5 Sporting Goods collapsed Tuesday after heavy rains swept through the region.
Family stranded at Oakland International lucks into ride home to Tahoe
OAKLAND -- Traveling continues to be a nightmare as people across the Bay Area try anything and everything to get home before the New Year. But one family with little hope to make it home for several days stumbled upon a holiday miracle at the Oakland Airport Tuesday when a complete stranger offered to lend a hand. "Finding out there's no trains to get home and so we're trying to figure out where to sleep tonight and how were going to finish this journey to get home and get back to work," Trish Valceschini told CBS News Bay Area. Trish and her family...
luxury-houses.net
Stunning Luxury View Estate in Tiburon with Lavish Grounds and Fine Finishes Throughout on The Market for $9.3 Million
604 Ridge Road Home in Tiburon, California for Sale. 604 Ridge Road, Tiburon, California is a sophisticated residence on a gated and private half-acre parcel with unrivaled top of the world views of San Francisco, Angel Island, the Golden Gate Bridge, Sausalito, and Belvedere Island. This Home in Tiburon offers 6 bedrooms and 6 bathrooms with over 6,100 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 604 Ridge Road, please contact Scott C Woods (Phone: 415-419-4510) at Compass for full support and perfect service.
7 Best Restaurants in the Bay Area
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: TripAdvisor and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
New stimulus program gives families up to $1,500 each month
money in handsPhoto byPhoto by Alexander Mils (Creative Commons) If you're a resident of Yolo County, you may know that Yolo County has the highest rate of poverty in California with over 20.9% of residents living in poverty rate in California.
sonomamag.com
The Best Mineral Hot Springs in Sonoma and Napa Wine Country
Mother Nature has a way of providing remedies for all ailments. For thousands of years, people have gathered at geothermal mineral springs to ease their pains, from achy muscles to weary minds. The natural heat and mineral content of the springs have been reported to soothe arthritis pain, improve circulation, relieve certain skin conditions and more.
Mega Millions numbers for $565 Million drawing announced
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Time to check those tickets! At 8 p.m. today, the Mega Millions numbers for a $565 million drawing were announced. They are 9, 13, 36, 59, 61 and the Megaplier number is 11. If you win tonight’s cash option, you win $289.8 million. The next drawing is Friday at 8 p.m. […]
5 Best Seafood Restaurants in Sacramento
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: TripAdvisor and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
berkeleyside.org
The East Bay’s most reliable restaurants of 2022
Berkeley Mexican restaurant Comal was our readers’ pick by a sizable margin this year, with one nominee saying the full patio and fire pit kept them coming back even when the weather got colder. Comal’s menu also got praise, with one nominee saying “we get takeout from there a couple times a month and always try something new.”
5 Best Seafood Restaurants in San Francisco
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: TripAdvisor and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
Eater
The Saddest San Francisco Bay Area Restaurant Closures of 2022
Welcome to Year in Eater 2022, Eater’s annual tradition of celebrating the past 12 months with help from some of the Bay Area’s top food and restaurant industry experts. Between now and the end of the year, Eater SF will post daily questions about the Bay Area restaurant scene with answers from those who know it best.
San Francisco Tiki bars wish people would stop stealing their glassware
"They kind of ruin it for everybody."
Remembering the notable Bay Area figures who died in 2022
From Bob Saget to Vin Scully, these are the Bay Area celebrities we mourned in 2022.
San Francisco’s tale of two malls
Navigating downtown’s Westfield San Francisco Centre during the holidays has always been a frenetic battle of bumping elbows, slinging shopping bags and scouring for end-of-year deals. But this year, though busy, the holiday crowds felt muted. That was also true at Stonestown, a sprawling suburban mall on The City’s western edge. Though the parking lot was packed, the stores lacked their characteristic queues, while the food court, mochi doughnut shop...
Bay Area crab season is finally here, with a catch
Get your leg crackers and bibs out, San Francisco — it’s time for crab. The commercial crab fishing season has arrived after months of delays, but tracking down a crab for dinner may still be a challenge. On Dec. 31, the crab fishing waters south of the Sonoma-Mendocino county line near Gualala will open to commercial fishing, but with only half the normal capacity for traps. ...
Bay Area band safe after mobile-stage tour bus hit in SF, needs thousands of dollars for replacement
"As we exited the freeway, some guy was going about 60 to 80 miles an hour. And he hit us really hard. And he dragged us."
Longstanding San Francisco Restaurant is Closing
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: SFGate and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
oaklandside.org
Oakland’s housing and homelessness programs faced scrutiny in 2022
Oakland’s overlapping crises of housing affordability and homelessness have been intensifying for years now and there don’t seem to be any solutions within sight. The city’s average home price brushed up against $1 million this year, putting ownership out of reach for most residents. Some tenants are still struggling to pay rent because of the ongoing pandemic, which is causing financial pain for some landlords. And the homeless population keeps growing, as city policies don’t seem to be reaching the scale that’s needed.
Firefighters make rescue after person falls off San Francisco pier
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – A person was rescued after falling off a pier in San Francisco’s Fisherman’s Wharf neighborhood, the San Francisco Fire Department tweeted Monday evening. The person who was rescued was described as an adult who fell off Pier 40, according to the tweet, and were “transported to a local ER in serious […]
Comments / 1