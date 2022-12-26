Read full article on original website
Sales of ‘super-prime country houses’ outside London hit a 15-year high
Sales of “super-prime country houses” have hit a 15-year high as rich London bankers and lawyers are using big bonuses to buy up large Downton Abbey-type mansions within easy reach of the capital. A total of 168 homes outside London were sold for more than £5m in the...
Woman shares how she's managed to do Christmas for completely free
The most wonderful time of the year is often the most expensive, but it turns out that this doesn't have to be the case. In fact, one savvy mum has revealed how she managed to do Christmas completely for free - and yes, we're including the dinner. Maddy Alexander-Grout explained...
York house prices surge by 23 per cent in 12 months according to new survey
Prices soared by almost a quarter in York rising 23.1 per cent to £370,639 from £300,991 in 2021, according to Halifax. Leicester, in comparison, has seen a 3.6 per cent drop in property prices.
These are the coolest places to live in the UK, according to Americans
So it’s decided: a bunch of American travel experts have named the coolest places to live in the UK. The folks at Nomads Nation have compiled a list of the cities with the absolute best vibes, and some of their choices may surprise you. While acknowledging the high cost...
‘Absolute chaos’ as Aldi shoppers shove young children to buy Prime drink
Shoppers have described scenes of ‘absolute chaos’ as adults pushed and shoved children as young as seven to get their hands bottles of Prime energy drink. Hundreds of people across the UK queued on Thursday morning (29 December) to buy viral energy drink, after it was made available at Aldi supermarkets.Footage captured on video shows chaotic scenes in a number of the discount stores after it stocked the viral beverage created by YouTube stars Logan Paul and KSI.The pair have used their social media clout to create huge demand for the drink, which contains coconut water, sweeteners and...
Fortnight of chaos as travellers returning after new year and Christmas break face daily strikes
Travellers have been warned of two weeks of travel chaos as the new year begins with a fortnight of daily strikes affecting the railways and roads. Rail companies are facing a multitude of train cancellations and severe delays as they work with limited staff due to staff walkouts. Train operators are advising passengers to only travel if “absolutely necessary” and to plan their journey ahead of time. A National Highways workers strike is underway on New Year’s Day, and more travel disarray will continue in the week as the National Union of Rail, Maritime and Transport (RMT) are due...
London city guide: Where to stay, eat, drink and shop in the UK capital, according to a local
London is sprawling, stacked with options for both day and night, and linked up by many confusing, criss-crossing, colour-coded Underground routes. It’s easy to fall into the much-replicated Instagram and influencer-sanctioned to-do list of royal palaces, handful of “it” restaurants – that, let’s be honest, you could also go to in Vegas, LA or Dubai – and hackneyed photo viewpoints.A real-life Londoner will likely start by pointing you away from the West End and central shopping area, and towards their own charming neighbourhood; perhaps urging you to cross town for a smaller cultural venue or pretty canal walk. The charms...
Brexit: The scorecard two years on
It is 50 years since Britain joined Europe, and two years since it exited the single market. As the Covid effect fades, it is a bit easier to see the Brexit effect. The report card on Brexit is not reassuring, either on growth, inflation, business costs or on the impact across economic growth or productivity. Some companies are gaining from Brexit, where they can substitute for EU firms that are no longer willing to export to the UK.
New Year Honours: MBE for parents' work tackling gambling 'harm'
A mother and father honoured for their work helping those left bereaved by gambling-related suicide say their MBEs recognise the "harm" caused by betting. Liz and Charles Ritchie set up the charity Gambling with Lives after their son Jack, 24, took his own life while battling a gambling addiction. The...
‘It’s very tough’: UK castles, museums, theatres to close as energy prices hit
Theatres, museums, castles and other heritage sites are making staff redundant, turning down the heating, shutting rooms to the public and closing early. The findings come from research that shows nine in 10 such sites across the UK now fear for their future. The alarming findings reveal that 84% are...
New Year's Eve parties hit by rail strikes and cost of living
New Year's Eve celebrations look set to be hit by rail strikes and the cost of living crisis as industry experts say bars and restaurant bookings are down. One in three reservations were cancelled in December, when the sector lost £2.3bn, UK Hospitality said. There is "huge" concern that...
EAV and Halfords team up to keep e-cargo bikes moving
British electric cargo bike manufacturer Electric Assisted Vehicles (EAV), has appointed Halfords as its key UK fleet service, maintenance, and repair partner, ensuring EAV's Fleet customers have access to qualified Halfords Mobile Expert (HME) technicians anywhere in the UK. Through Halfords, EAV will offer its customers after-sales service, maintenance, and...
Bull in a china shop: Cow roaming through store shocks shoppers in India
Customers doing their Boxing Day shopping were shocked when they spotted a cow strolling the store. The animal managed to get into the building in the Dhubri district of Assam, India, on 26 December and wandered around, seemingly unphased by the unusual surroundings.Shoppers are seen moving out of its path, as shouts of shock can be heard in the background.The cow then reportedly walked out on its own, much to the relief of customers who could then return to the sales. Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Britons pack into London’s Westfield shopping centre in search of Boxing Day bargainsStudent’s hair and eyelashes completely freeze in sub-zero temperatures in MontanaStacey Solomon reveals she and Joe Swash are expecting third child: ‘A huge surprise’
Worker at Oxford Mini site fired for getting food from car on break
A worker who was fired after collecting sandwiches from his car during a break was unfairly dismissed, a tribunal has ruled. Ryan Parkinson was employed by recruiter GI Group as an assembly line worker at BMW's Mini factory in Oxford. He won £16,000 after he sued GI for unfair dismissal...
ScotRail warns of travel disruption in January due to strikes
Train passengers have been warned to expect significant disruption next week as rail workers take further strike action in a dispute over pay, jobs and conditions.The RMT union has announced its members at Network Rail will take strike action on January 3, 4, 6 and 7.The dispute does not involve ScotRail staff but will have a major impact on the train operator’s ability to provide services as many of the Network Rail workers walking out occupy safety-critical roles.On strike days, and on the non-strike day of Thursday January 5, ScotRail will run services on 12 routes across the central belt,...
England’s £2 bus fare cap may not save rural routes, campaigners fear
A temporary £2 cap on fares that the government hopes will reinvigorate some of England’s bus services starts on Sunday – but campaigners are already warning of more route cuts when the funding runs out. The three-month “get around for £2” campaign, announced last month, will reduce...
The 10 Best Places to Retire in the UK
Consider these retirement spots in England, Northern Ireland, Scotland and Wales. The United Kingdom offers a diversity of lifestyle options, from bustling cities to quaint countryside villages to coastal resort towns. Generally, there is better weather and higher property prices in the south, while worse weather and less expensive real estate can be found in the north. Across England, Northern Ireland, Scotland and Wales, you’ll find strong infrastructure, high-quality health care and historical significance. Here's a look at the best places to retire in the UK.
House prices continue losing streak, but falls ease in December, says Nationwide
House prices in the UK have notched up their longest losing streak since the 2008 financial crisis as average prices continued to fall in December, albeit less rapidly than in recent months.The average price of the houses that were sold during the month dropped by 0.1%, the Nationwide Building Society said on Friday.It was the fourth time in a row that prices had dropped month-on-month, and means that house prices are now just 2.8% higher than they had been 12 months ago.Nationwide said that the average home sold for £262,068 during December, down by a little over £1,700 compared to...
Boxing Day bargain hunters warned of traffic jams amid rail strike
Shoppers hoping to grab a Boxing Day bargain could face traffic jams as rail strikes see train services brought to a halt. Thousands of people planning to travel by train have been forced to make alternative plans amid continued industrial action. Hundreds of departures usually run on December 26 after...
Somerset lorry firm boosts wages 28% to attract drivers
A boost to HGV driver wages has helped ease a shortage that had stalled the transport sector post-Covid. This time last year the UK needed 120,000 drivers to get back to full capacity, according to Logistics UK. That shortfall has fallen to 60,000. Somerset hauliers Willmotts Transport said that by...
