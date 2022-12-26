Quincy city service rates to increase in 2023

QUINCY — Quincy residents will see a 10% increase in their water, sewer and garbage rates in 2023. Quincy City Council members approved the rate increase by a unanimous vote at the regular meeting Dec. 20.

“We haven’t had a rate increase for a couple of years,” City Administrator Pat Haley said.

The city’s growth has triggered the need to upgrade and expand the city’s utilities, Haley said. The rate increase is part of that process.

Even with the increase, Quincy’s rates are among the lowest in Grant County, he said.

The rate for residential and commercial customers with a three-quarter-inch meter will be $17 per month, compared to $15.46 per month in 2022. For customers with a one-inch meter, the rate will be $18.70 per month, compared to the current rate of $17.03 per month.

Customers with a 1.25-inch meter will pay $22.50 per month, compared to $20.50 per month in 2022, and those with a 1.5-inch meter will pay $24.80 per month, compared to $22.51. A two-inch water line will be $31.70 per month, compared to the 2022 rate of $28.80

The same rates will apply to people who connect to the city’s system but are located outside the city limits. A contract is required for those utility customers.

The basic sewer rate increases to $40.20 per month for residential customers, from $36.54 per month. Multi-family residences will pay $40.20 per unit each month, compared to $36.54 per unit. The monthly rate for commercial customers is $37.60 per unit, compared to $34.22 per unit in 2022.

For some commercial customers, sewer rates are based on wastewater flows. Those customers will pay $2.49 per month per 100 cubic feet of wastewater flow, with a base charge of at least $34.22 each month. The charge was $2.27 per 100 cublic feet in 2022. Data centers will pay $10.49 per month per 100 cubic feet of wastewater flow, compared to $10.27 per month.

Garbage collection rates will be $6.10 per month for customers with a 32-gallon container and pickup every other week. They were $5.51 per month. Customers with a 64-gallon container and weekly pickup will pay $12.10 per month, compared to $11.04 per month. Senior citizens will pay $5.20 per month for 32-gallon, biweekly pickup, compared to $4.69 in 2022, and $10.30 for 64-gallon, weekly pickup compared to $9.39.

People who leave items outside the garbage can will get them picked up, but will pay $2.40 per item, up from $2.20. That includes boxes, cans, bags and tied bundles.

The charge for 100-gallon yard waste containers with weekly pickup will be $18.20 per month, compared to $14.06 per month; seniors will pay $15.50 per month, compared to $14.06 per month. Those are yard debris only, and customers who dump garbage in them will be charged a $5 penalty each time.

Haley said Washington law requires cities to start planning for the expansion of wastewater treatment facilities when they reach a specified level of use.

“That number is 80%. When you hit 80% you need to start planning for enlargement, and Quincy is there,” he said.

The city also is reaching the limits of its water system.

“We’ve grown quite a bit within the last 10 years,” Haley said.

The city doesn’t have enough money on its own to pay for the needed upgrades and expansion, Haley said, and will be looking for loans and grants to make up the difference. The agencies that award them look at the city’s underlying fiscal condition as part of the evaluation process.

“Is this sustainable? Can they pay this back?” Haley said.

The city also is reaching the limit of its water rights, and city officials are looking for more. However, all the water rights that might be for sale are in use.

“You have to pay for those,” Haley said.

Cheryl Schweizer can be reached via email at cschweizer@columbiabasinherald.com.

