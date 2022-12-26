ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Quincy, WA

Quincy city service rates to increase in 2023

By CHERYL SCHWEIZER
Columbia Basin Herald
Columbia Basin Herald
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4N21j7_0juaUOLi00

QUINCY — Quincy residents will see a 10% increase in their water, sewer and garbage rates in 2023. Quincy City Council members approved the rate increase by a unanimous vote at the regular meeting Dec. 20.

“We haven’t had a rate increase for a couple of years,” City Administrator Pat Haley said.

The city’s growth has triggered the need to upgrade and expand the city’s utilities, Haley said. The rate increase is part of that process.

Even with the increase, Quincy’s rates are among the lowest in Grant County, he said.

The rate for residential and commercial customers with a three-quarter-inch meter will be $17 per month, compared to $15.46 per month in 2022. For customers with a one-inch meter, the rate will be $18.70 per month, compared to the current rate of $17.03 per month.

Customers with a 1.25-inch meter will pay $22.50 per month, compared to $20.50 per month in 2022, and those with a 1.5-inch meter will pay $24.80 per month, compared to $22.51. A two-inch water line will be $31.70 per month, compared to the 2022 rate of $28.80

The same rates will apply to people who connect to the city’s system but are located outside the city limits. A contract is required for those utility customers.

The basic sewer rate increases to $40.20 per month for residential customers, from $36.54 per month. Multi-family residences will pay $40.20 per unit each month, compared to $36.54 per unit. The monthly rate for commercial customers is $37.60 per unit, compared to $34.22 per unit in 2022.

For some commercial customers, sewer rates are based on wastewater flows. Those customers will pay $2.49 per month per 100 cubic feet of wastewater flow, with a base charge of at least $34.22 each month. The charge was $2.27 per 100 cublic feet in 2022. Data centers will pay $10.49 per month per 100 cubic feet of wastewater flow, compared to $10.27 per month.

Garbage collection rates will be $6.10 per month for customers with a 32-gallon container and pickup every other week. They were $5.51 per month. Customers with a 64-gallon container and weekly pickup will pay $12.10 per month, compared to $11.04 per month. Senior citizens will pay $5.20 per month for 32-gallon, biweekly pickup, compared to $4.69 in 2022, and $10.30 for 64-gallon, weekly pickup compared to $9.39.

People who leave items outside the garbage can will get them picked up, but will pay $2.40 per item, up from $2.20. That includes boxes, cans, bags and tied bundles.

The charge for 100-gallon yard waste containers with weekly pickup will be $18.20 per month, compared to $14.06 per month; seniors will pay $15.50 per month, compared to $14.06 per month. Those are yard debris only, and customers who dump garbage in them will be charged a $5 penalty each time.

Haley said Washington law requires cities to start planning for the expansion of wastewater treatment facilities when they reach a specified level of use.

“That number is 80%. When you hit 80% you need to start planning for enlargement, and Quincy is there,” he said.

The city also is reaching the limits of its water system.

“We’ve grown quite a bit within the last 10 years,” Haley said.

The city doesn’t have enough money on its own to pay for the needed upgrades and expansion, Haley said, and will be looking for loans and grants to make up the difference. The agencies that award them look at the city’s underlying fiscal condition as part of the evaluation process.

“Is this sustainable? Can they pay this back?” Haley said.

The city also is reaching the limit of its water rights, and city officials are looking for more. However, all the water rights that might be for sale are in use.

“You have to pay for those,” Haley said.

Cheryl Schweizer can be reached via email at cschweizer@columbiabasinherald.com.

Rates year-to-year

Meter spec 2022 rate 2023 rate

3/4-inch meter: $15.46 monthly $17 monthly

1-inch meter: $17.03 monthly $18.70 monthly

1,25-inch meter: $20.50 monthly $22.50 monthly

1.5-inch meter: $22.51 monthly $24.80 monthly

  • The base monthly rates above are for residential and commercial users. Use in excess of 400 cubic feet of water per month is charged an additional fee per 100 cubic feet used.

Comments / 0

Related
kpq.com

Lower Floor of Wenatchee City Hall Building Collapses

The Wenatchee Valley Fire Department usually uses water to keep fire from damaging property, but Monday morning they were called to fight water that was causing damage at the City Hall building in Wenatchee. Crews were dispatched to the multi-story structure in the 300 block of Yakima Street at around...
WENATCHEE, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Power outages affect hundreds in Eastern Washington

EASTERN WASHINGTON - Pacific Power is reporting several power outages throughout Eastern Washington due to adverse weather conditions. Over 200 people were affected by an outage in Ronald that has been cut down to a few dozen people. Downed lines have been cleared from the Lakeview and Dumbarton intersection, although there are others throughout the county. There is no estimation for when power will return.
KITTITAS COUNTY, WA
kpq.com

More Clarification On Woman Found Dead At Wenatchee Hotel

There's more clarification about a woman who was found dead early Christmas morning at the Downtown Inn in Wenatchee. Chelan County Coroner Wayne Harris says she was not frozen, as was originally reported. "Her sweatshirt was frozen because she was on the ground in the snow," said Harris. "And then,...
WENATCHEE, WA
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

5 people survive cabin explosion, fire in Easton

EASTON, Wash. – Five people are expected to be okay after a cabin explosion and fire in western Kittitas County Monday. Fire crews from Kittitas County Fire Districts 3 and 7 responded, as well as first responders from Medic 931, Medic 991 and the Kittitas County Sheriff’s Office. District 7 brought its tracked SxS, a vehicle designed to get through...
KITTITAS COUNTY, WA
ifiberone.com

Coroner: Woman found dead outside of Wenatchee motel was not killed by cold weather; body identified

WENATCHEE - After initially reporting that a woman “froze to death” outside a motel in Wenatchee, KPQ now reports that she didn’t die from exposure to cold temperatures. Chelan County Coroner Wayne Harris told the radio station that 63-year-old Ivy Medina was not frozen after dying in front of the Downtown Inn on Wenatchee Avenue on Christmas morning.
WENATCHEE, WA
kpq.com

I-90 Closed for 24-Hour Stretch Saturday, Sunday

I-90 is scheduled to reopen at 9am Sunday, after being closed for close to 24 hours eastbound and 21 hours westbound. WSDOT announced the closures Saturday morning because of extreme winter weather conditions, avalanche danger and potential of falling trees due to ice. The roadway was closed eastbound near North...
LEAVENWORTH, WA
News Talk KIT

You Can Still Fly out of Yakima and Land in These Cities on the Same Day

I travel. A lot. I find myself flying out of town around 12 times a year. Sometimes once a month, other times maybe even twice a month but I'm finding myself driving to Tri-Cities more and more to fly out of town ever since Yakima dropped to once inconvenient flight daily. Flying out in the afternoon means it doesn't connect to much in the same day. It also means flying back to Yakima will have you waking up extra early in whatever town you're in to get back in time for the one flight from Seattle back home. It doesn't mean the end of the world, though, as there are still several towns that you can fly out of Yakima's amazing airport for the sake of convenience and arrive where ever you're going in the same day. Sure, some of these flights having you landing at your destination near midnight but it's better than having to sleep at the airport.
YAKIMA, WA
ifiberone.com

Woman freezes to death in Wenatchee

WENATCHEE - iFIBER ONE News partner KPQ is reporting the death of a woman who was found outside of the Downtown Inn hotel in the 200 block of Wenatchee Avenue early Christmas morning. It believed that the woman froze to death due to prolonged exposure to the elements. The woman...
WENATCHEE, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Selah man pleads guilty to insurance fraud charges

OLYMPIA, Wash. — The Office of the Insurance Commissioner (OIC) has announced two guilty pleas regarding separate insurance fraud cases in Washington state, one of which was a man from Selah. Washington State Insurance Commissioner Mike Kreidler’s Criminal Investigations Unit (CIU) investigated cases involving Joseph David Calvert from Selah and Tory McMillen from Friday Harbor. McMillen tried to claim over $6,000 for pre-existing damages on a car two months after he bought it.
SELAH, WA
kpq.com

Woman Found Frozen To Death in Wenatchee

Wenatchee Police are investigating a death of a woman who was described as being found frozen outside the Downtown Inn in Wenatchee at 222 N, Wenatchee Ave. The woman was discovered and reported to police at 5:24am Sunday morning. Police have not revealed other information about the death, as an...
WENATCHEE, WA
KHQ Right Now

1 person sent to hospital after shooting in Othello

OTHELLO, Wash. - One adult and two boys were arrested Wednesday morning in connection to a shooting that left one man in the hospital on Tuesday. One juvenile male suspect has yet to be located. According to the Adams County Sheriff's Office (ACSO), 22-year-old Raphael Alexander Chavez-Hernandez was booked into...
OTHELLO, WA
Columbia Basin Herald

Columbia Basin Herald

Moses Lake, WA
3K+
Followers
167
Post
588K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Columbia Basin Herald

Comments / 0

Community Policy