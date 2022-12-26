ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Wbaltv.com

Resident whose apartment was damaged by burst pipe receives help online

What sounded like a heavy rainstorm was actually a pipe that froze and burst open, affecting some tenants in a northwest Baltimore apartment building. Markeis Gilliard, a resident of the building on Liberty Heights Avenue, told the 11 News I-Team he had no idea where to turn for help, so he put his plight on social media and received plenty of assistance, including some that surprised him.
BALTIMORE, MD
Nottingham MD

Dundalk house fire leaves one dead

SPARROWS POINT, MD—Crews responded to a house fire in Dundalk overnight. The blaze was reported at around 2:30 a.m. on Thursday in the 2500-block of Snyder Avenue (21222). The first arriving engines found heavy fire showing from the residence as well as a partial roof collapse. One person died...
DUNDALK, MD
foxbaltimore.com

No injuries reported in early morning Pasadena house fire

ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD (WBFF) — Emergency crews responded to a fire in Anne Arundel County on Wednesday morning. The scene is located at the 600 block of Dover Road in Pasadena. As of 9:00AM, the fire was under control. "Fire crews did an excellent job getting a quick...
PASADENA, MD
Shore News Network

Do you know them? Baltimore police seeking to identify two in connection with train station murder

BALTIMORE, MD – Detectives with the Baltimore Police Department are asking the public to help them identify two suspects wanted in connection with a murder that occurred on Monday. At around 5 pm on Monday, the two men were seen at the Mondawmin train station shortly after 22-year-old Caleb Thompson was shot and killed. In order to identify two individuals who were at the scene during the shooting, the homicide detectives are asking the public for assistance. One of the men was wearing all black, whereas the other wore blue jeans, a black coat, eyeglasses, a tan hoodie, and a The post Do you know them? Baltimore police seeking to identify two in connection with train station murder appeared first on Shore News Network.
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Pedestrian killed in fatal Christmas morning crash identified

Police in Anne Arundel County are investigating a fatal crash that left a pedestrian dead early Christmas morning. According to police, officers responded to the scene December 25 at about 3:30 a.m. near Church Street and Liberty Terrace in Brooklyn Park. Officers learned that a Chevrolet Colorado pickup truck was...
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
Wbaltv.com

Man shot at Mondawmin Metro subway station dies at Shock Trauma

A man shot at the Mondawmin Metro subway station died at Shock Trauma, Baltimore police said. City police said officers were called around 5:05 p.m. to the subway station for a shooting. The victim, who police identified on Tuesday as Caleb Thompson, 20, was taken to Shock Trauma, where he...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Man killed in hit-and-run on I-97 in Glen Burnie

BALTIMORE — A man died after being struck by a vehicle in Anne Arundel County early Wednesday Morning, police said. Around 1:55 p.m., troopers responded to the southbound area of I-97 at Maryland Route 648 for a report of a struck pedestrian.  The victim has been identified as 54-year-old Delroy Ben of Glen Burnie, who was pronounced dead at the scene.  Police said the driver who struck Ben fled the scene.The road was closed until about 4.45 a.m. Following the crash.  The Maryland State Police Crash Team is conducting the investigation.     Investigators believe the vehicle that struck Ben was a black, 2010 to 2018 model Audi A8, or S8 (see stock photos below).  Anyone with information about the crash is asked to contact the Maryland State Police, Glen Burnie Barrack, at 410-761-5130.
GLEN BURNIE, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy