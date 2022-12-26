Read full article on original website
Wbaltv.com
Resident whose apartment was damaged by burst pipe receives help online
What sounded like a heavy rainstorm was actually a pipe that froze and burst open, affecting some tenants in a northwest Baltimore apartment building. Markeis Gilliard, a resident of the building on Liberty Heights Avenue, told the 11 News I-Team he had no idea where to turn for help, so he put his plight on social media and received plenty of assistance, including some that surprised him.
15 displaced by apartment fire in Prince George’s County
CHEVERLY, Md. (DC News Now) — Prince George’s County Office of Emergency Management is attempting to aid 15 people displaced by an apartment fire in Cheverly. At 8:05 a.m., December 28, Prince George’s County Fire and EMS responded to reports of a fire in the 6400 block of Landover Road. They discovered a fire in […]
Wbaltv.com
18-year-old Baltimore man struck by pickup truck in Brooklyn Park dies
BROOKLYN PARK, Md. — An 18-year-old Baltimore man was struck and killed in Brooklyn Park early Christmas morning. Anne Arundel County police said a pickup truck traveling east on Church Street near Liberty Terrace around 3:30 a.m. Sunday struck Carlos Enrique Ho-Macz, who stepped into the road. Police said...
Nottingham MD
Dundalk house fire leaves one dead
SPARROWS POINT, MD—Crews responded to a house fire in Dundalk overnight. The blaze was reported at around 2:30 a.m. on Thursday in the 2500-block of Snyder Avenue (21222). The first arriving engines found heavy fire showing from the residence as well as a partial roof collapse. One person died...
WJLA
7 people displaced, 2 cats saved after charging hoverboard triggers DC apartment fire
WASHINGTON, DC (7News) — Seven people were displaced and a pair of cats were saved after a charging hoverboard sparked a fire in side a Southeast apartment building, D.C. Fire & EMS said. The fire took place in the first floor of a unit in the 700 block of...
foxbaltimore.com
No injuries reported in early morning Pasadena house fire
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD (WBFF) — Emergency crews responded to a fire in Anne Arundel County on Wednesday morning. The scene is located at the 600 block of Dover Road in Pasadena. As of 9:00AM, the fire was under control. "Fire crews did an excellent job getting a quick...
Do you know them? Baltimore police seeking to identify two in connection with train station murder
BALTIMORE, MD – Detectives with the Baltimore Police Department are asking the public to help them identify two suspects wanted in connection with a murder that occurred on Monday. At around 5 pm on Monday, the two men were seen at the Mondawmin train station shortly after 22-year-old Caleb Thompson was shot and killed. In order to identify two individuals who were at the scene during the shooting, the homicide detectives are asking the public for assistance. One of the men was wearing all black, whereas the other wore blue jeans, a black coat, eyeglasses, a tan hoodie, and a The post Do you know them? Baltimore police seeking to identify two in connection with train station murder appeared first on Shore News Network.
City leaders bringing Peace Mobile to Baltimore to help heal communities
Healing communities is part of the main mission for the Mayor’s Office of Neighborhood Safety and Engagement (MONSE).
Firefighters battle fire at two-story rowhome in Federal Hill neighborhood
BALTIMORE - Baltimore City firefighters put out a fire early Tuesday in the Federal Hill neighborhood.Crews responded to the fire at a two-story rowhome on E. Churchill Street.Light Street was blocked from Hamburg to Montgomery streets.No injuries were reported.Investigators have not said what caused the fire.
WJLA
7News On Your Side: Md. man comes home to flooded apt. He says landlord had ignored a leak
ROCKVILLE, Md. (7News) — When a Rockville man and his partner came home Christmas night, they found that their apartment had flooded. Duval Johns said they were greeted by a collapsed ceiling, ruined carpets, and soaking wet furniture. Johns said it could have all been avoided if only their...
Wbaltv.com
Woman feels 'violated' after assault in Gambrills store, shares story to alert others
GAMBRILLS, Md. — A victim of anassault in Anne Arundel County shared her story exclusively with 11 News on Wednesday. A man is accused of spraying lotion on several women before inappropriately touching some of them. One of the women who said she was touched said she wants to...
foxbaltimore.com
Pedestrian killed in fatal Christmas morning crash identified
Police in Anne Arundel County are investigating a fatal crash that left a pedestrian dead early Christmas morning. According to police, officers responded to the scene December 25 at about 3:30 a.m. near Church Street and Liberty Terrace in Brooklyn Park. Officers learned that a Chevrolet Colorado pickup truck was...
WJLA
1 person missing, another injured after Fairfax County house fire: Officials
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (7News) — One person is missing and another was transported to a hospital after a large blaze broke out at a Fairfax County home on Monday, according to Fairfax County Fire and Rescue. The house is located in the 3500 block of Goodview Court in the...
Wbaltv.com
Man shot at Mondawmin Metro subway station dies at Shock Trauma
A man shot at the Mondawmin Metro subway station died at Shock Trauma, Baltimore police said. City police said officers were called around 5:05 p.m. to the subway station for a shooting. The victim, who police identified on Tuesday as Caleb Thompson, 20, was taken to Shock Trauma, where he...
BALTIMORE, MD. - Baltimore Police are investigating the homicide of 22-year-old Darius Brockington after a body was found in the 2200 block of Falls Road on Monday afternoon. The Medical Examiner's Office has confirmed that he suffered a fatal gunshot wound.
Hit-and-run kills 54-year-old in Anne Arundel County
Maryland State Police are searching for the suspect vehicle and driver believed to be connected to a deadly hit-and-run crash that occurred on Wednesday morning in Anne Arundel County.
Harford County man killed in overnight crash
A Harford County man died after crashing while driving at "a high rate of speed" in the Churchville area overnight.
Man killed in hit-and-run on I-97 in Glen Burnie
BALTIMORE — A man died after being struck by a vehicle in Anne Arundel County early Wednesday Morning, police said. Around 1:55 p.m., troopers responded to the southbound area of I-97 at Maryland Route 648 for a report of a struck pedestrian. The victim has been identified as 54-year-old Delroy Ben of Glen Burnie, who was pronounced dead at the scene. Police said the driver who struck Ben fled the scene.The road was closed until about 4.45 a.m. Following the crash. The Maryland State Police Crash Team is conducting the investigation. Investigators believe the vehicle that struck Ben was a black, 2010 to 2018 model Audi A8, or S8 (see stock photos below). Anyone with information about the crash is asked to contact the Maryland State Police, Glen Burnie Barrack, at 410-761-5130.
WJLA
82-year-old Maryland homeowner hoping someone will remove huge tree off her house
KENSINGTON, Md. (7News) — Last week we told you about the plight of 82-year-old Viviane Bloodworth. A massive tree fell on her Kensington, Maryland home during Friday's windy weather. Part of the tree punctured her roof and ended up in her bathroom. “It hit me pretty bad and I’m...
