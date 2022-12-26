ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grant County, WA

Grant County Pet of the Week: Sampson

By STAFF REPORT
Columbia Basin Herald
Columbia Basin Herald
 3 days ago

Meet Sampson. Sampson is about three years old and is a German Shepherd mix. He came to Grant County Animal Outreach in February of 2022. Sampson is a very loving dog but prefers his friends to have two legs instead of four. He enjoys playing outside, especially in the water, and being brushed. He would make a wonderful addition to a family that had a large yard for him to play in with no other animals. He gladly accepts treats and affection. For more information about Sampson and his fellow furry friends at the shelter, visit www.grantcountyanimaloutreach.org. More information is available by calling 509-762-9616 or emailing the shelter at gcaoadoptions@outlook.com. The shelter is located at 6725 Randolph Road NE in Moses Lake.

