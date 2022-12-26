Read full article on original website
BBC
Wallasey pub shooting: Two arrested after Elle Edwards killed on Christmas Eve
A man and a woman have been arrested in connection with the murder of a 26-year-old who was shot at a Merseyside pub on Christmas Eve. Beautician Elle Edwards died in hospital after being shot in the head at the Lighthouse in Wallasey Village. Police said a 30-year-old man has...
BBC
Missing girl, 13, found safe after Christmas disappearance
A 13-year-old girl missing for almost a week over Christmas has been found safe, police have said. Lyla Lake, from Basingstoke in Hampshire, had been missing since Wednesday 21 December. Police had renewed an appeal for information on Tuesday, releasing CCTV footage of her in Reading train station from the...
BBC
Tyrone crashes: Four dead and five injured after separate incidents
Four people have died following two separate crashes in County Tyrone on Monday. Police said the drivers of two vehicles involved in a collision on the Dungannon Road near Cookstown were killed, as was a woman who was a passenger in one of the cars. Four children and a woman...
BBC
One airlifted to hospital, two others hurt after crash
One person has been airlifted to hospital with serious injuries after being trapped in wreckage following a car crash. Three people were injured in a serious crash involving two cars on Pen Llyn, Gwynedd on Monday afternoon. The collision happened on the A497 at Boduan, near Nefyn, just before 15:00...
toofab.com
Police Find Decomposing Pregnant Woman's Body In Man's Apartment While Arresting Him for Unrelated Murder
The suspect allegedly told police he and the female victim were in a relationship and they had "some type of fight" a month ago leading to her death. Maryland police arresting a man suspected in the shooting death of a gas station clerk made a grisly find while executing a search warrant in his apartment, discovering the body of a possibly pregnant woman in "advanced stage of decomposition."
First responder left traumatised after she ran to horror crash scene involving five kids where she held a toddler’s hand and prayed she wouldn’t die
A first responder was left traumatised after rushing to a horror crash scene involving five kids, including a two-year-old toddler whose hand she held and prayed for her life before ambulances arrived. The four-vehicle collision occurred at around 9.45pm on December 11 at the Alexander Drive and Beach Road intersection...
Watch a dad rescue his toddler daughter from coyote attack in broad daylight
A quick-thinking dad rescued his toddler daughter after a coyote tried to drag her away — and the entire scene was captured on home security camera. The attack occurred on the family’s front yard in the Los Angeles neighborhood of Woodland Hills on Dec. 2. In the chilling video, Ariel Eliyahuo is locking his car when a coyote runs up and grabs 2-year-old Ariya, who had just exited the vehicle.
N.C. man pleads guilty to giving 3-year-old fatal dose of chloroform because he wanted to get high
ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (TCD) -- A man recently pleaded guilty to killing his girlfriend’s 3-year-old daughter with chloroform in 2017. According to a news release from the Onslow County Sheriff’s Office, the victim, Mariah Woods, was reported missing from her home on Nov. 27, 2017, by her mother’s boyfriend, Adolphus Earl Kimrey II, who was 32 years old at the time.
Missing 11-Yr-Old’s Fam Reportedly Seen Setting Furniture Ablaze
A North Carolina family held a large bonfire in their backyard mere days after their 11-year-old daughter went missing on Nov. 21—and three weeks before they reported her disappearance to local authorities, neighbors told the Daily Mail. Madalina Cojocari’s mother Diana Cojocari, and stepfather, Christopher Palmiter, were arrested on Dec. 17 for failing to report the disappearance sooner, with investigators claiming Diana “hindered” the investigation. Neighbors recall the family throwing couch cushions and household items into the blaze, fueling it for days. “It's a gross feeling to know something like this happened in your neighborhood,” said an unidentified neighbor, who witnessed the police searching the yard earlier this week. “They took all kinds of samples from the fire pit area. I guess they were trying to figure out if they burned anything of substance there.” Federal agents are still searching for Madalina, who was last seen exiting a school bus at her usual stop.Footage of Madalina Cojocari exiting the bus on November 21, 2022. This was the last time she was seen by an outside source. #MissingChild pic.twitter.com/4GOl2UVE0v— Rose (@901Lulu) December 21, 2022 Read it at Daily Mail
Child who has been missing since May is found during rescue of second abducted five-year-old girl
North Carolina state highway patrol troopers pulled over a vehicle travelling north towards Virginia on I-85 with two girls inside, in a case of custodial interference. The highway patrol was informed of the possible abduction of a five-year-old girl in Rock Hill, South Carolina by the local police department on Monday. The Rock Hill Police Department added that officers responded shortly before 10.30am on Monday to an elementary school following reports that Jovan Orlando Bradshaw, 38, arrived at the school, taking with him a child not in accordance with a custody agreement. The girl is thought to be Mr...
NJ Mom Kicks Infant Daughter After Being Caught Shoplifting
A young mother kicks her infant daughter across a Walmart floor as she's being taken into custody for shoplifting.Photo by(@Jamira McDaniel/Facebook) The following story may be a tough one for some readers.
International Business Times
2 Toddlers Found Inside Freezing Car With Deceased Man And Woman In Front Seat
Two children of "toddler age" were found freezing inside a vehicle with a deceased man and woman in a North Carolina parking lot, officials said. It is believed the toddlers spent the cold night in the backseat of the vehicle while the dead bodies were in the front seat. The...
International Business Times
Missing Baby Found Dead In River; Father 'Threw Her Off The Bridge,' Says Mother
A 1-year-old baby who was reported missing in California was found dead in the Los Angeles River in Long Beach. The child's 22-year-old father, Jayveyon Burley, was arrested after the remains of baby Leilani Dream Burley were located, officials said Tuesday. Jayveyon's mother reported Leilani missing Sunday night after the...
International Business Times
Decomposing Body Of Girl, 5, Found At Home With Piles Of Trash; Mother Arrested
A woman in Missouri is facing charges for the death of her 5-year-old daughter and for subjecting the child's twin to severe neglect. Both the children showed signs of malnourishment and were found inside an apartment that had a pile of trash. Adair R. Fish, 43, called 911 and told...
‘Unhappy’ Massachusetts man shoots fiancée’s father, mother and sister for living with him, officials say
A Massachusetts man shot his fiancée’s father, mother and sister because he was unhappy they were staying with him, before dying by suicide, authorities said.According to a statement by the Bristol County district attorney’s office, police got a call at around 3am on Wednesday in Fall River about a shooting.The statement said the woman called 911 and said her fiancé had just shot members of her family and then taken his own life at the man’s home in 511 Bank Street. The suspect, identified by the district attorney’s office as 25-year-old Christopher Jean Baptiste, was later pronounced dead at...
‘Truly a Horrific Crime of Unfathomable Nature’: Grisly New Details Emerge After Dad Charged with Dismembering Infant Daughter
Grisly new details have been released in the case of a 31-year-old father in Connecticut accused of strangling, stabbing, and dismembering his own 11-month-old daughter. The gruesome details emerged after authorities were able to apprehend Christopher Francisquini on Friday following a two-week manhunt for the suspected murderer. According to a copy of the 36-page arrest warrant obtained by Hartford Fox affiliate WTIC-TV, officers with the Naugatuck Police Department responded to a call at approximately 11:30 a.m. on Nov. 18 about a deceased child at a home located in 100 block of Millville Avenue where Francisquini lived with several family members, including Camilla Francisquini, his biological daughter, and Camilla’s mother.
Abducted 12 Yrs Old Girl Was Miraculously Rescued and Kept Safe By Lions for 12 Hours
One terrible day, when the Ethiopian girl, then 12 years old, was walking home from school, tragedy struck. As she walked home from school, a group of men seized the youngster (her name was not revealed for her protection). About her time in captivity, not much is known.
Upworthy
Good Samaritan foils kidnapping attempt of 12-year-old girl by pretending to be her mother
Editor's note: This article was originally published on September 8, 2021. It has since been updated. A 12-year-old girl narrowly escaped from the clutches of a kidnapper thanks to the quick thinking of a good Samaritan who intervened. Talking to KTLA, the child named Amy Martinez revealed that she was just walking on Main Street in Santa Ana to Lathrop Intermediate School when a woman who was described as homeless grabbed her out of nowhere. "I thought that I was never going to see my mom or my family again," the youngster said of the 2018 incident. "She just came up to me and went like this," Amy said, simulating a bear hug. "And then she started walking with me away."
Mother and boyfriend arrested after abused six-year-old found buried beneath floor
An abused six-year-old boy has been found buried under the floor of his mother’s home in Arkansas, police say.The discovery prompted the arrest of the mother and her boyfriend. Deputies in Lee County called special agents to the scene in Moro, around 75 miles east of the state capital of Little Rock, at around 10.45pm on Friday, according to the Arkansas Democrat Gazette. The Arkansas Department of Public Safety said in a press release that “based on initial findings, it’s believed the boy died from injuries sustained in the home, possibly three months ago”. “The state medical examiner will...
International Business Times
Mother Caught Trying To Choke Baby With Blanket As Father Intervenes And Saves Him
A 38-year-old woman is accused of tying a blanket around her 1-year-old son's neck at the family's Ohio home. The child survived after the woman's husband walked in and saw his son turning red as the mother pulled the blanket tighter around his neck. The incident occurred in Sycamore Township...
