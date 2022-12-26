Adams County Pet of the Week: Stallone

Meet Stallone. He is just a smidge older than six months. He’s full of puppy fun and has an incredibly sweet disposition. He enjoys playing with his toys but may not do well around a poultry farm as he sort of sees the chickens as toys. To be fair, they do run around and make a lot of clucking noises. Still, Stallone is ready to find a forever home that will offer him a chance to play and be active. He and his fellow pals at Adams County Pet Rescue look forward to meeting new families to love. Like all of the pets available for adoption, Stallone is up to date on his shots and general veterinary care. To schedule an appointment, call 509-488-5514. Interested pet lovers may also email the shelter at adopt@adamscountypetrescue.com. The shelter is located at 1961 W. Bench Road near Othello. Visit the shelter online at www.adamscountypetrescue.com.