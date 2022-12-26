Weather for Monday, Dec. 26, 2022

Monday: Freezing rain likely before 1 p.m., then a chance of rain. Cloudy, with a high near 33. South wind around 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. Rain, mainly after 10 p.m. Low around 33. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Tuesday: Rain possible before 10 a.m. Cloudy, with a high near 36. Chance of precipitation is 70%. A chance of rain before 10 p.m., then a chance of rain and snow after 10 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 30. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Wednesday: Slight chance of rain and snow before 1 p.m., then a slight chance of rain before 4 p.m., then a slight chance of rain and snow after 4 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 40. Chance of precipitation is 20%. A 30% chance of snow, mainly after 10 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 28.

Thursday: A chance of rain and snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 36. Chance of precipitation is 40%. A 40% chance of evening snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 30.

Friday: A chance of rain and snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 37. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

SOURCE: National Weather Service